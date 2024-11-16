The heavyweight championship is on the line on Saturday night when champion Jon Jones takes on two-time former champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309. The action goes down from the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York.

Jones is considered by many to be the sport's greatest fighter of all time. His record in the light heavyweight division speaks for itself with title wins over some of the top fighters of the early era of UFC. However, long periods of inactivity continue to haunt him in the public eye as Jones has just one fight in the last three years.

It's a big fight between two of the greatest fighters in the history of the UFC and with one of the sport's top prizes on the line. Elsewhere on the card, a lightweight rematch between top contenders is set when former champion Charles Oliveira takes on former Bellator king Michael Chandler. The two previously met in 2021 for the vacant strap at 155 pounds with Oliveira overcoming an early barrage from Chandler to score a second-round knockout for the championship.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 309 on Saturday night.

Where to watch UFC 309 prelims

Date: Nov. 16 | Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. ET for early prelims)

Channel: ESPNews/FX

Where to watch UFC 309 main card

Date: Nov. 16 | Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 308 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 309 main card, odds