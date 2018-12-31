POR
SAC

Kings host the Trail Blazers to open the new year

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 31, 2018

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Kings hope to begin 2019 with the same winning trend with which they finished 2018 when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

The game matches teams that split difficult home-and-home series in the past week.

The Trail Blazers won 110-109 at Golden State on Thursday before the two-time defending champs turned the tables in a 115-105 triumph in the rematch in Portland on Saturday.

Unfazed, the Trail Blazers responded with one of their most impressive efforts of the season in a 129-95 thumping of the Philadelphia 76ers at home on Sunday night.

The most encouraging aspect of the win over the 76ers was the performance of CJ McCollum, who entered the game having shot just 38.7 percent overall and 22.5 percent on 3-pointers while averaging 16.9 points in his previous eight outings.

McCollum torched the 76ers for 35 points, hitting 13 of his 18 shots and four of his seven 3-point attempts.

"It's not fun missing shots," McCollum sighed to reporters after the game. "Especially when you know you can make them. It's never fun. It's never a good experience."

McCollum has scored 30 or more points in four of his 11 career starts against the Kings but struggled against them in their last two meetings last season, limited to a total of 22 points on 10-for-31 shooting.

The Trail Blazers won both those games, including 118-100 in February in their most recent visit to Sacramento.

The clubs have not met this season.

While the Trail Blazers were dealing with the Warriors, the Kings were dueling the Los Angeles Lakers, winning 117-116 at home on Thursday before falling 121-114 in the rematch on Sunday.

Thursday's win improved the Kings to a season-best-tying three games over .500 at 19-16.

Their next goal: Get that 20th win as soon as possible.

"We're two games above .500 and we have a great Portland team coming in," high-scoring guard Buddy Hield told reporters after Sunday's loss. "We had our minds on going into 2019 with 20 wins, but we have more work to do."

The game matches two of the highest scoring backcourts in the NBA.

McCollum began the week tied for 19th in the league in scoring at 21.2 points per game, while backcourt mate Damian Lillard was sixth at 26.8.

That made them the third-highest scoring backcourt tandem in the NBA behind Golden State's Stephen Curry (28.5) and Klay Thompson (21.2), and Houston's James Harden (36.8) and Chris Paul (15.6).

The Kings' Hield (19.7) and De'Aaron Fox (18.3) were fifth.

Hield enters the new year in a shooting slump, having totaled 38 points in his last three games on 13-for-43 shooting overall and 4-for-19 on 3's.

Hield has never had much luck against the Trail Blazers. They have him to eight or fewer points in four of their five career meetings.

The Kings have won their last three home games, beating Memphis and New Orleans before dispatching of the Lakers.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
D. Fox
5 PG
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
7.7 Ast. Per Game 7.7
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
45.3 Field Goal % 47.0
45.1 Three Point % 47.4
89.3 Free Throw % 72.1
  De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 0:15
  Nemanja Bjelica missed layup, blocked by Al-Farouq Aminu 0:25
  SAC team rebound 0:27
  Willie Cauley-Stein missed driving layup, blocked by Jusuf Nurkic 0:27
+ 2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 0:46
  Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard 0:48
  Willie Cauley-Stein missed driving layup, blocked by Jusuf Nurkic 0:52
  SAC team rebound 1:05
  Bogdan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot 1:06
  Personal foul on Maurice Harkless 1:12
Team Stats
Points 103 103
Field Goals 36-81 (44.4%) 43-104 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 9-29 (31.0%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 22-23 (95.7%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 53 57
Offensive 8 13
Defensive 41 33
Team 4 11
Assists 21 23
Steals 10 13
Blocks 9 4
Turnovers 18 12
Fouls 16 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Nurkic C 27
23 PTS, 19 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
B. Hield SG 24
27 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 21-16 26381920103
home team logo Kings 19-17 25252726103
SAC +1, O/U 230
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
SAC +1, O/U 230
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 21-16 111.3 PPG 48.3 RPG 21.1 APG
home team logo Kings 19-17 115.2 PPG 44.3 RPG 25.4 APG
Key Players
J. Nurkic C 14.5 PPG 10.1 RPG 2.9 APG 49.3 FG%
B. Hield SG 19.7 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.3 APG 46.6 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Nurkic C 23 PTS 19 REB 6 AST
B. Hield SG 27 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
44.4 FG% 41.3
31.0 3PT FG% 37.0
95.7 FT% 70.0
Trail Blazers
Starters
J. Nurkic
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
A. Aminu
M. Harkless
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Nurkic 32 23 19 6 4 5 4 3 5/10 0/0 13/14 4 15 59 +3
D. Lillard 36 20 6 6 1 0 5 0 7/18 1/7 5/5 1 5 34 +5
C. McCollum 33 14 1 2 0 1 1 3 7/16 0/5 0/0 0 1 19 +6
A. Aminu 32 13 7 2 0 2 1 3 4/8 3/4 2/2 1 6 25 +3
M. Harkless 28 9 7 0 2 1 1 2 4/8 1/2 0/0 0 7 18 +8
On Court
J. Nurkic
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
A. Aminu
M. Harkless
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Nurkic 32 23 19 6 4 5 4 3 5/10 0/0 13/14 4 15 59 +3
D. Lillard 36 20 6 6 1 0 5 0 7/18 1/7 5/5 1 5 34 +5
C. McCollum 33 14 1 2 0 1 1 3 7/16 0/5 0/0 0 1 19 +6
A. Aminu 32 13 7 2 0 2 1 3 4/8 3/4 2/2 1 6 25 +3
M. Harkless 28 9 7 0 2 1 1 2 4/8 1/2 0/0 0 7 18 +8
On Bench
S. Curry
Z. Collins
E. Turner
M. Leonard
N. Stauskas
J. Layman
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Curry 21 18 1 1 3 0 1 1 6/9 4/6 2/2 0 1 23 -5
Z. Collins 15 4 4 1 0 0 1 1 2/7 0/3 0/0 1 3 9 -6
E. Turner 14 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 4 -6
M. Leonard 15 0 3 1 0 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 2 3 -3
N. Stauskas 9 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 1 -5
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 103 49 21 10 9 18 16 36/81 9/29 22/23 8 41 195 0
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
N. Bjelica
B. Bogdanovic
D. Fox
W. Cauley-Stein
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 33 27 5 4 0 1 1 2 11/19 5/6 0/0 2 3 40 -5
N. Bjelica 31 14 13 2 0 1 2 4 4/10 1/4 5/7 4 9 30 +5
B. Bogdanovic 30 14 3 5 3 0 4 3 6/17 2/9 0/0 0 3 26 -4
D. Fox 32 13 2 1 2 0 2 3 6/17 0/0 1/1 0 2 17 -4
W. Cauley-Stein 27 5 9 3 1 0 0 1 2/13 0/0 1/2 5 4 21 +7
On Court
B. Hield
N. Bjelica
B. Bogdanovic
D. Fox
W. Cauley-Stein
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 33 27 5 4 0 1 1 2 11/19 5/6 0/0 2 3 40 -5
N. Bjelica 31 14 13 2 0 1 2 4 4/10 1/4 5/7 4 9 30 +5
B. Bogdanovic 30 14 3 5 3 0 4 3 6/17 2/9 0/0 0 3 26 -4
D. Fox 32 13 2 1 2 0 2 3 6/17 0/0 1/1 0 2 17 -4
W. Cauley-Stein 27 5 9 3 1 0 0 1 2/13 0/0 1/2 5 4 21 +7
On Bench
Y. Ferrell
H. Giles
J. Jackson
K. Koufos
B. McLemore
F. Mason III
S. Labissiere
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
M. Bagley III
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Y. Ferrell 14 8 0 2 1 0 0 0 4/4 0/0 0/0 0 0 13 +8
H. Giles 13 6 7 0 1 1 1 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 6 14 +13
J. Jackson 23 5 3 2 2 0 1 2 2/6 1/4 0/0 1 2 13 -2
K. Koufos 7 2 3 1 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 6 -12
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 210 103 46 23 13 4 12 18 43/104 10/27 7/10 13 33 180 +6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores