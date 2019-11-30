BOS
NY

Celtics aim to tighten up defensively vs. reeling Knicks

  • Nov 30, 2019

The Boston Celtics weren't pleased with their intensity or defensive effort against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday afternoon, but if this season is any indication, the team might only need to go across town to find the cure for what ails it.

The Celtics will look to return to form on Sunday when they visit the reeling New York Knicks in a battle of Atlantic Division rivals at Madison Square Garden.

Both teams were off Saturday following disappointing defeats.

The Celtics lost to the host Nets, 112-107, in the back end of a home-and-home series.

The Knicks ran their losing streak to a season-high five games by squandering a 16-point second-quarter lead and falling to the visiting Philadelphia 76ers, 101-95.

The loss for the Celtics (13-5) concluded an inconsistent second half of the month in which they went 3-4 following a 10-game winning streak. Prior to Friday, Boston had won two straight over the Nets and Sacramento Kings, despite allowing Buddy Hield to score 41 points for the Kings on Monday and giving up a 40-point second quarter to the Nets on Wednesday.

The Celtics finally paid a price for their defensive inconsistency Friday, when the Nets were 17-of-41 from 3-point land while scoring the most points against Boston since Nov. 13.

"These kind of games are all about the teams who want it the most," Celtics point guard Kemba Walker told reporters afterward. "They wanted it more than us, especially after us getting them at home, where they played well -- we just got over the hump and won that one. But tonight you could tell they wanted it and they come out and got that win."

Such efforts have been few and far between this season for the Knicks, who are tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the worst record in the Eastern Conference (4-15) and already have endured three losing streaks of at least three games.

The Knicks looked like they might be snapping their latest skid in the first half Friday against a depleted 76ers squad that was without starters Al Horford (maintenance) and Josh Richardson (right hamstring). But Philadelphia mounted its second double-digit comeback of the season against New York, which squandered a 17-point lead in a 109-104 loss on Nov. 20.

"We've got to do it for all 48 (minutes)," Knicks rookie shooting guard RJ Barrett told reporters after New York scored fewer than 100 points for the second straight game and the sixth time this season. "They're a great team, a playoff team, they are not going to just stop. Third quarter, we came out flat and they jumped on us."

The game Sunday marks the first game of a back-to-back challenging set for the Knicks, who visit the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks Monday night.

Key Players
K. Walker
8 PG
J. Randle
30 PF
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
16.7 Pts. Per Game 16.7
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
9.1 Reb. Per Game 9.1
40.4 Field Goal % 45.3
40.4 Three Point % 44.6
91.7 Free Throw % 63.9
+ 3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 0:54
+ 2 Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 1:11
+ 2 Jayson Tatum made jump shot 1:29
+ 1 Julius Randle made free throw 1:52
  Shooting foul on Marcus Smart 1:52
+ 2 Julius Randle made hook shot 1:52
  Personal foul on Jaylen Brown 2:01
+ 2 Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Jayson Tatum 2:23
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart 2:34
  Julius Randle missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Theis 2:36
+ 2 Jaylen Brown made layup, assist by Kemba Walker 2:55
Team Stats
Points 58 54
Field Goals 22-45 (48.9%) 21-40 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 4-11 (36.4%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 23
Offensive 5 4
Defensive 14 14
Team 4 5
Assists 14 8
Steals 3 3
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 11 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Tatum PF 0
17 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
R. Barrett SF 9
12 PTS, 4 REB
1234T
away team logo Celtics 13-5 3127--58
home team logo Knicks 4-15 3024--54
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 13-5 110.6 PPG 46.7 RPG 23.6 APG
home team logo Knicks 4-15 101.4 PPG 45.1 RPG 20.2 APG
Key Players
J. Tatum PF 20.6 PPG 7.2 RPG 2.5 APG 40.9 FG%
R. Barrett SF 15.3 PPG 5.4 RPG 3.5 APG 41.5 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Tatum PF 17 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
R. Barrett SF 12 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
48.9 FG% 52.5
38.1 3PT FG% 36.4
75.0 FT% 80.0
Celtics
Starters
J. Tatum
J. Brown
K. Walker
D. Theis
M. Smart
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Tatum 17 3 6 6/10 3/5 2/2 0 15 2 1 1 0 3 +8 34
J. Brown 14 0 0 5/9 2/6 2/4 2 15 0 1 1 0 0 -1 14
K. Walker 7 1 5 3/9 1/4 0/0 1 14 1 0 1 1 0 +3 18
D. Theis 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 1 1 0 2 +4 6
M. Smart 0 1 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 0 1 0 0
On Bench
B. Wanamaker
E. Kanter
R. Williams
J. Green
S. Ojeleye
G. Williams
G. Hayward
T. Fall
C. Edwards
T. Waters
R. Langford
V. Poirier
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Wanamaker 7 1 1 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1 +1 10
E. Kanter 3 3 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 1 4 0 0 0 1 2 +1 6
R. Williams 3 2 0 1/3 0/0 1/1 2 6 0 2 2 1 1 -1 5
J. Green 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 1 +4 5
S. Ojeleye 2 3 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 2 -1 7
G. Williams 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1 +2 1
G. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Poirier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 19 14 22/45 8/21 6/8 11 109 3 5 7 5 14 +20 106
Knicks
Starters
R. Barrett
J. Randle
D. Dotson
D. Smith Jr.
B. Portis
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Barrett 12 4 0 4/9 0/1 4/5 1 17 0 0 0 1 3 -1 16
J. Randle 11 2 1 5/8 0/1 1/1 1 15 0 0 2 0 2 -2 13
D. Dotson 8 2 1 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 2 +1 12
D. Smith Jr. 5 1 4 2/3 0/1 1/2 1 16 0 0 1 0 1 -1 13
B. Portis 4 3 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 1 2 -2 8
On Bench
W. Ellington
M. Robinson
M. Morris
R. Bullock
E. Payton
K. Allen
A. Trier
I. Rabb
I. Brazdeikis
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Ellington 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 1 0 -3 3
M. Robinson 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 3 9 0 0 1 0 1 -4 2
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Trier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brazdeikis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 18 8 21/40 4/11 8/10 12 83 3 1 8 4 14 -12 67
NBA Scores