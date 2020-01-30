DAL
HOU

Rockets look to take advantage of Luka-less Mavs

  • FLM
  • Jan 30, 2020

Mavericks second-year point guard Luka Doncic has spared no foe in fashioning an MVP resume this season, producing at a historic clip relative to any 20-year-old the NBA has seen.

On Nov. 24, the Houston Rockets experienced first-hand the devastation Doncic often inflicts, succumbing down the stretch of a 137-123 home loss at Toyota Center while Doncic posted 41 points, six rebounds and 10 assists. The Rockets proved helpless in his wake, with Doncic showcasing his blend of step-back 3-pointers, crafty forays into the lane and exceptional court vision to pace the Dallas attack. It was an effort the Rockets won't soon forget.

But with Doncic spraining his right ankle in practice late Thursday, the Rockets won't have to concern themselves with the Slovenian when Houston hosts the Mavericks Friday at Toyota Center.

Doncic did not accompany the team on the flight to Houston and is likely to be sidelined Saturday when Dallas plays the second game of a back-to-back against the Atlanta Hawks.

"We've done it before," Mavericks reserve guard J.J. Barea said to the team website. "It's not easy but it gives more opportunities to other guys. We got to go out there and step up. We don't have our best player, so everybody's got to step up and go down to Houston and get a win."

Doncic missed four games in December with a sprain of the same ankle, with the Mavericks splitting that quartet of contests. Dallas has certainly come to rely on Doncic and his averages of 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists. But the league's most efficient offense proved it can survive in a pinch with Doncic unavailable thanks to a wealth of able contributors complementing center Kristaps Porzingis, who takes a central role when Doncic sits.

During that four-game stretch without Doncic, Porzingis averaged 22.5 points and 13.8 rebounds while blocking 2.8 shots. Porzingis has thrived serving as a second fiddle to Doncic, but his undeniable talent resonates when the moment calls for him to play the part of linchpin.

However, matters might be complicated for Dallas. Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is questionable with lower-back tightness. He scored a season-high 31 points in the first meeting with Houston.

The Rockets, tied with the Mavericks for fifth in the Western Conference, followed a spirited, short-handed win at Utah on Monday with a defensive clunker against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. After dropping three of four games on their previous homestand, the Rockets talked openly of regaining their stride and perhaps building some momentum into the All-Star break.

Houston instead split its four-game road trip and has idled since winning eight of 10 through Jan. 8, going 4-7 since. Guard James Harden returned from a two-game injury hiatus against Portland yet continued his shooting struggles, going 5 of 18 in the 125-112 loss.

Harden is shooting just 32.9 percent over his last 10 games, including 22.5 percent on 3-pointers. It will be difficult for the Rockets to reclaim their footing if Harden can't rediscover his shooting stroke.

"A lot of ups and downs, obviously," Harden said of the road trip. "A lot of emotion. Obviously a tough week but 2-2 isn't bad. Obviously we wanted to be better but now we go home and try to finish off these few games."

Houston plays five of its last seven games prior to the break at home.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

4th Quarter
DAL Mavericks 19
HOU Rockets 6

Time Team Play Score
6:53   Full timeout called  
6:53 +2 Delon Wright made layup, assist by Seth Curry 104-107
6:58   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
7:01   P.J. Tucker missed reverse layup  
7:12   Violation  
7:22 +2 Seth Curry made finger-roll layup, assist by Willie Cauley-Stein 102-107
7:36 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 100-107
7:36   HOU team rebound  
7:36   James Harden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:36   Shooting foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
7:50   Delon Wright missed driving layup  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
8:04   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
8:25 +3 Delon Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willie Cauley-Stein 100-106
8:27   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
8:30   Delon Wright missed hook shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
8:48   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Personal foul on Seth Curry  
9:04   HOU team rebound  
9:04   Russell Westbrook missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
9:09   Turnover on Willie Cauley-Stein  
9:09   Offensive foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
9:14   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
9:17   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker 97-106
9:51 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot 97-103
10:04   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
10:06   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
10:14 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made reverse layup, assist by Seth Curry 94-103
10:32 +2 Russell Westbrook made reverse layup 92-103
10:43 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 92-101
10:52   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
10:51   Russell Westbrook missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Willie Cauley-Stein  
11:09 +2 Jalen Brunson made layup, assist by Delon Wright 89-101
11:26   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
11:28   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 87-101

3rd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 25
HOU Rockets 36

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Team rebound  
0:00   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
0:12 +2 Maxi Kleber made dunk 85-101
0:12   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
0:12   Maxi Kleber missed dunk  
0:12   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
0:13   Seth Curry missed floating jump shot  
0:29 +2 Ben McLemore made alley-oop shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 83-101
0:33   Lost ball turnover on Delon Wright, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
0:43 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup 83-99
0:55   Traveling violation turnover on Seth Curry  
1:08   DAL team rebound  
1:08   Eric Gordon missed floating jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
1:16   Jalen Brunson missed jump shot  
1:28 +1 Russell Westbrook made free throw 83-97
1:28   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
1:28 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup, assist by Eric Gordon 83-96
1:34   Offensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
1:34   Ben McLemore missed floating jump shot, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
1:42 +2 Delon Wright made floating jump shot 83-94
1:55   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
1:57   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup  
2:04   Turnover on Kristaps Porzingis  
2:04 +1 Jalen Brunson made 1st of 2 free throws 81-94
2:04   Personal foul on James Harden  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
2:12   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Jumpball  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
2:34   Jalen Brunson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Offensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
2:42   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
2:46   Jalen Brunson missed driving layup  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
2:55   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 80-94
3:08 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 79-94
3:08   Shooting foul on James Harden  
3:25 +2 Thabo Sefolosha made driving layup, assist by James Harden 78-94
3:35   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
3:37   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Out of bounds turnover on James Harden  
4:08 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made free throw 78-92
4:08   Shooting foul on Ben McLemore  
4:08 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 77-92
4:27 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 75-92
4:27 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 75-91
4:27   Shooting foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
4:44   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
4:46   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 75-90
5:20   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
5:22   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
5:43   Kristaps Porzingis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:43   DAL team rebound  
5:43   Kristaps Porzingis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:43   Full timeout called  
5:43   Shooting foul on Russell Westbrook  
6:02 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving dunk, assist by Eric Gordon 75-87
6:14 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made floating jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 75-85
6:25   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
6:27   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 73-85
7:08 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 70-85
7:19   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
7:21   J.J. Barea missed jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
7:31   Eric Gordon missed jump shot  
7:40 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 70-82
7:59 +2 Danuel House Jr. made dunk 68-82
8:01   Bad pass turnover on Kristaps Porzingis, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
8:22 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 68-80
8:36 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-78
8:36 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 67-78
8:36   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
8:53 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 66-78
9:10 +3 Ryan Broekhoff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 66-75
9:21 +2 James Harden made dunk 63-75
9:25   Lost ball turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith, stolen by James Harden  
9:43   Out of bounds turnover on James Harden  
9:47 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 63-73
10:00 +1 Russell Westbrook made free throw 60-73
10:00   Shooting foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
10:00 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 60-72
10:05   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
10:06   J.J. Barea missed jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
10:23   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
10:32   Kristaps Porzingis missed turnaround jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
10:48   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Out of bounds turnover on J.J. Barea  
11:12 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 60-70
11:17   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
11:17   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
11:25   Ryan Broekhoff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Offensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
11:30   Ryan Broekhoff missed reverse layup, blocked by Eric Gordon  
11:50 +2 Russell Westbrook made turnaround jump shot 60-67

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 32
HOU Rockets 30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   HOU team rebound  
0:00   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:20 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk 60-65
0:20   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
0:23   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed layup  
0:32   Defensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
0:33   Danuel House Jr. missed reverse layup  
0:56 +1 J.J. Barea made free throw 58-65
0:56   Shooting foul on Eric Gordon  
0:56 +2 J.J. Barea made driving layup 57-65
1:01   Violation  
1:04   Defensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
1:06   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
1:15   Ryan Broekhoff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
1:22   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-65
1:36 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 55-64
1:36   Personal foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
1:45   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
1:47   Kristaps Porzingis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:47 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 55-63
1:47   Shooting foul on James Harden  
2:02 +2 Eric Gordon made finger-roll layup 54-63
2:26 +2 J.J. Barea made fade-away jump shot 54-61
2:27   Offensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
2:30   J.J. Barea missed driving layup  
2:44 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 52-61
2:59 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made layup, assist by J.J. Barea 52-58
3:07   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
3:09   James Harden missed driving layup  
3:24 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made driving layup, assist by J.J. Barea 50-58
3:40   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
3:41   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03 +1 James Harden made free throw 48-58
4:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:03   Turnover on Kristaps Porzingis  
4:03   Offensive foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
4:16 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 48-57
4:32 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made turnaround jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 48-54
4:48 +2 James Harden made dunk 46-54
4:50   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
4:51   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
4:59   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
5:19 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 46-52
5:33 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 46-49
5:40   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:41   Thabo Sefolosha missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Bad pass turnover on J.J. Barea, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
5:54   Defensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
5:56   James Harden missed driving layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:07 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made free throw 43-49
6:07   Shooting foul on James Harden  
6:07 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made dunk 42-49
6:08   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:07   Kristaps Porzingis missed dunk  
6:07   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:08   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed driving layup  
6:22   Personal foul on Thabo Sefolosha  
6:40 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup 40-49
6:51 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 40-47
6:59   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis  
7:19 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-47
7:19 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 36-47
7:19   Shooting foul on Austin Rivers  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
7:25   Russell Westbrook missed finger-roll layup  
7:31   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Broekhoff, stolen by James Harden  
7:51 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 35-47
8:06   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
8:08   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
8:27 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-44
8:27   HOU team rebound