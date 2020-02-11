BOS
The Boston Celtics had already initiated the process of showcasing the breadth of their potential, flashing their might even while hamstrung by injuries over the past several weeks.

On Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Celtics' rotation was fully intact, and the results were, as expected, favorable.

Boston extended its winning streak to seven games with a 112-111 win over the Thunder, and now the Celtics will seek their 11th victory in 12 games on Tuesday against the host Houston Rockets.

Fully armed for the first time this month, the Celtics had all five starters score in double figures. Jaylen Brown and Daniel Theis entered questionable due to ankle injuries, but Brown scored 17 points in 34 minutes while Theis contributed a double-double (13 points and 11 rebounds).

"We have a lot of weapons and a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things," said Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, who also posted a double-double (13 points, 10 boards). "If everyone makes the right play and trusts everybody, we have such good players that good things will happen."

That appears to be more a statement of fact than subjective opinion. The Celtics entered Monday fifth in the NBA in offensive rating (112.7 points per 100 possessions), third in defensive rating (105.5) and second to the Milwaukee Bucks in net rating (plus-7.2).

Boston ranks in the top 10 in turnover rate and true shooting percentage, reflections of its offensive efficiency. The defense remains one of the most stifling in the NBA, and that two-way prowess has the Celtics rolling as the unofficial midpoint of the schedule comes into focus on the horizon.

The Rockets aren't quite as hot, although their recent play is cause for optimism.

Houston lost at the buzzer at home on Sunday, with Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic sinking a 28-foot 3-pointer over James Harden and P.J. Tucker to lift Utah to a 114-113 comeback victory.

Despite shooting poorly from the perimeter over the final three periods -- the Rockets made 10 of 33 3-point attempts after a blistering start -- and again surrendering a double-digit advantage on the glass (minus-12), the Rockets performed ably on offense in the waning moments. Robert Covington and Tucker hit clutch 3-pointers, the latter providing Houston a lead with 1.6 seconds left.

By playing small ball and spreading the floor, the Rockets appear to have optimized their shot selection. Their relative lack of success from behind the arc against the Jazz was no deterrent.

"I think we get the shots that we want taken," Rockets guard Russell Westbrook said. "Open shots, open looks. Depends on what kind of defense you see every night, so we're just trying to read and see what's going on."

Given their recent commitment to a more exaggerated style of play, the Rockets expect growing pains along the way, and not specifically to the integration of the newly acquired Covington. There will be moments of hesitation and trepidation as the Rockets settle in, but the results thus far have been positive.

"I'm really encouraged by what we're doing and how we can be," Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said.

4th Quarter
BOS Celtics 23
HOU Rockets 21

Time Team Play Score
5:19   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
5:18   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Theis, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
5:31 +1 James Harden made 3rd of 3 free throws 94-99
5:31 +1 James Harden made 1st of 3 free throws 94-97
5:31   Shooting foul on Jaylen Brown  
5:40 +2 Jayson Tatum made dunk, assist by Kemba Walker 94-96
5:44   Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
5:54 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 92-96
6:04 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 89-96
6:04 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 89-95
6:04   Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum  
6:23 +1 Daniel Theis made 2nd of 2 free throws 89-94
6:23 +1 Daniel Theis made 1st of 2 free throws 88-94
6:23   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
6:23   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
6:24   Jayson Tatum missed driving layup  
6:38 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 87-94
6:42   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
6:45   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
7:03   Robert Covington missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
7:03 +1 Robert Covington made 2nd of 3 free throws 87-92
7:03 +1 Robert Covington made 1st of 3 free throws 87-91
7:03   Shooting foul on Kemba Walker  
7:16 +1 Daniel Theis made free throw 87-90
7:16   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
7:16 +2 Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Marcus Smart 86-90
7:34 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 84-90
7:43   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
7:43   Jayson Tatum missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:43 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 84-88
7:43   Shooting foul on James Harden  
7:59   Turnover on James Harden  
7:59   Offensive foul on James Harden  
8:18 +1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 83-88
8:18 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 82-88
8:18   Shooting foul on James Harden  
8:34   Violation  
8:34 +2 Robert Covington made layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 81-88
8:52 +1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 81-86
8:52   BOS team rebound  
8:52   Jayson Tatum missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:52   Shooting foul on Russell Westbrook  
9:07 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 80-86
9:33 +3 Brad Wanamaker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Brown 80-83
9:46 +1 Russell Westbrook made free throw 77-83
9:46   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
9:46 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup, assist by James Harden 77-82
9:59   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
10:01   Brad Wanamaker missed floating jump shot  
10:15 +1 Danuel House Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-80
10:15 +1 Danuel House Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 77-79
10:15   Shooting foul on Enes Kanter  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
10:16   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32 +2 Marcus Smart made floating jump shot 77-78
10:37   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
10:39   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56 +2 Jayson Tatum made finger-roll layup, assist by Brad Wanamaker 75-78
11:05   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
11:06   Russell Westbrook missed fade-away jump shot  
11:19 +2 Jaylen Brown made dunk 73-78
11:22   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Marcus Smart  
11:45   Bad pass turnover on Enes Kanter, stolen by Thabo Sefolosha  

3rd Quarter
BOS Celtics 22
HOU Rockets 31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
0:03 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-78
0:03   HOU team rebound  
0:03   Russell Westbrook missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:03   Full timeout called  
0:03   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
0:09 +2 Gordon Hayward made dunk 71-77
0:09   Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
0:10   Brad Wanamaker missed jump shot  
0:30 +1 Robert Covington made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-77
0:30 +1 Robert Covington made 1st of 2 free throws 69-76
0:30   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
0:30   Full timeout called  
0:45   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
0:47   Grant Williams missed dunk, blocked by Thabo Sefolosha  
0:48   Offensive rebound by Grant Williams  
0:52   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
1:05   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16 +2 Brad Wanamaker made finger-roll layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 69-75
1:30 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-75
1:30   HOU team rebound  
1:30   Russell Westbrook missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:30   Shooting foul on Romeo Langford  
1:42 +1 Grant Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-74
1:42 +1 Grant Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 66-74
1:42   Personal foul on James Harden  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
1:48   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05 +2 Gordon Hayward made finger-roll layup, assist by Brad Wanamaker 65-74
2:23 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-74
2:23 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 63-73
2:23   Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward  
2:35 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 63-72
2:50 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 60-72
3:11   Violation  
3:07   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
3:11   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31 +2 Gordon Hayward made driving layup 60-69
3:39   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
3:41   James Harden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:41 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 58-69
3:41   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
4:07   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
4:25   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
4:42   Gordon Hayward missed layup  
5:03 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 58-68
5:11   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
5:14   Marcus Smart missed jump shot  
5:24 +1 James Harden made 3rd of 3 free throws 58-65
5:24 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 3 free throws 58-64
5:24 +1 James Harden made 1st of 3 free throws 58-63
5:24   Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum  
5:45 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 58-62
6:06 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 56-62
6:29 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 56-59
6:49 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-59
6:49 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 53-58
6:49   Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum  
7:02   Personal foul on Kemba Walker  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
7:05   Kemba Walker missed fade-away jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
7:23   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 53-57
7:47   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
7:50   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Traveling violation turnover on Jaylen Brown  
8:05   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
8:10   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
8:14   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot 50-57
8:42   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
8:54   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06 +2 Russell Westbrook made reverse layup, assist by Robert Covington 50-55
9:18   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
9:21   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Lost ball turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by Jaylen Brown  
9:26   Jumpball  
9:28   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Brown, stolen by Robert Covington  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:42   Russell Westbrook missed alley-oop shot  
9:48   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
9:55 +1 Jaylen Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-53
9:55   BOS team rebound  
9:55   Jaylen Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:55   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
10:06   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
10:10   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
10:18   Traveling violation turnover on Danuel House Jr.  
10:31   Out of bounds turnover on Jaylen Brown  
10:39   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
10:42   Kemba Walker missed driving layup, blocked by Robert Covington  
10:59 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 49-53
11:05   Out of bounds turnover on Kemba Walker  
11:29 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 49-51
11:33   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
11:35   Gordon Hayward missed fade-away jump shot  
11:47 +2 P.J. Tucker made layup, assist by James Harden 49-49

2nd Quarter
BOS Celtics 30
HOU Rockets 24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
0:00   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27 +2 Jayson Tatum made dunk, assist by Gordon Hayward 49-47
0:27   Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
0:27   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
0:32   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jayson Tatum  
0:38   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
0:41   Gordon Hayward missed floating jump shot  
0:55 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup, assist by James Harden 47-47
1:00   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by James Harden  
1:10 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup, assist by James Harden 47-45
1:19 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 47-43
1:26   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
1:29   Robert Covington missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Gordon Hayward  
1:33   Bad pass turnover on Gordon Hayward, stolen by Robert Covington  
1:41   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
1:56 +2 Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 45-43
2:07   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
2:08   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 43-43
2:26   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
2:29   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
2:42 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-43
2:42 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 39-43
2:42 +1 Kemba Walker made free throw 38-43
2:42   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:42   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
2:48   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
2:51   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
2:54   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
3:08   Robert Covington missed floating jump shot  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
3:14   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 37-43
3:37   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
3:38   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47 +1 James Harden made free throw 35-43
3:47   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
3:48   Gordon Hayward missed reverse layup  
4:10 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Covington 35-42
4:25 +2 Gordon Hayward made floating jump shot 35-39
4:42 +2 Danuel House Jr. made finger-roll layup 33-39
4:47   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
4:48   Kemba Walker missed driving layup  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
5:03   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18 +2 Kemba Walker made finger-roll layup 33-37
5:39 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danuel House Jr. 31-37
5:48   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
5:50   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
5:59   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
6:12   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
6:14   Brad Wanamaker missed floating jump shot  
6:29 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-34
6:29 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 31-33
6:29   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
6:31   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Brown, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
6:58 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 31-32
7:10   Out of bounds turnover on Jaylen Brown  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
7:18   Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44 +2 Brad Wanamaker made finger-roll layup 31-29
7:48   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
7:59   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Personal foul on James Harden  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
8:11   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 29-29
8:35 +2 Jaylen Brown made layup 29-27
8:40   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
8:42   Austin Rivers missed finger-roll layup  
8:58 +2 Brad Wanamaker made driving layup, assist by Jayson Tatum 27-27
9:06   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
9:08   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
9:16   Daniel Theis missed dunk  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:19   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
9:28   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
9:38   Traveling violation turnover on Brad Wanamaker  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
9:45   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
9:54   Jayson Tatum missed 2nd of 2 free throws