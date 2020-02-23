NY
HOU

Rockets look to continue surge vs. Knicks

  • FLM
  • Feb 23, 2020

The sample size is small, but in their first two games since the All-Star break, the Houston Rockets appear to be clicking at full force.

While posting double-digit wins over the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz, both on the road, the Rockets converted 45 of 97 3-pointers for a robust 46.4 percent from behind the arc.

Their floor spacing has been tremendous and their depth -- bolstered by the recent additions of Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll plus the return from injury of Eric Gordon -- has overwhelmed opponents.

Houston has won seven of nine games and will seek to continue building upon that momentum Monday when it hosts the New York Knicks.

The Rockets climbed to fourth in the Western Conference with their 120-110 win over the Jazz, one game behind the third-place LA Clippers. Having pursued viability as a contender all season, Houston appears to have found it.

"If we guard at a high level like we've been doing, the sky's the limit for us," Rockets guard James Harden told reporters. "We've got to continue to get better possession by possession.

"We've got to try to put (together) a four-quarter game like that. And we're working on it."

Defensive vigor remains a sporadic attribute for the Rockets, but with the offense clicking, Houston needs only to be solid on that end of the court. The byproduct of the floor spacing resulting from playing small has fully unlocked guard Russell Westbrook for rim attacks.

Westbrook is averaging 34.2 points (on 55.8 percent shooting), 7.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists since the Rockets jettisoned center Clint Capela at the trade deadline. Harden is averaging 30.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists during that same span, and Houston has put opponents in compromising positions regarding how they aim to guard the Rockets' bevy of shooters.

Utah attempted to utilize center Rudy Gobert against Westbrook. The results were unfavorable.

"Everybody's been doing it," Westbrook said of being defended by a big. "I don't know if it's working."

For the Knicks, the game against Houston will mark just their second since the return from the All-Star break. The Knicks had two practices prior to their 106-98 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday and had two more scheduled in advance of their meeting with the Rockets.

It is rare for teams to encounter such open expanses on the calendar, and the youthful Knicks made it an emphasis to take advantage of the opportunity to continue the process of growth and development.

The Knicks have dropped three consecutive games following a season-best four-game winning streak, and having played just three games over the previous two weeks affords them the chance to solidify their foundation with attention focused squarely on the future.

"What we have talked about is ... what we control is today," Knicks coach Mike Miller said. "Let's take care of today. Let's get better today. Everybody in the building is working to try to get better. And if we can do that and keep our energy going in that direction, they have proven that when they do that they can have success and they can help themselves."

--Field Level Media

2nd Quarter
NY Knicks 24
HOU Rockets 36

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
0:01   NY team rebound  
0:01   Damyean Dotson missed driving layup  
0:15 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot 57-72
0:30   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
0:31   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42 +2 Ben McLemore made alley-oop shot, assist by James Harden 57-70
0:54 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-68
0:54 +1 R.J. Barrett made 1st of 2 free throws 56-68
0:54   Shooting foul on Eric Gordon  
1:04 +2 Eric Gordon made driving layup, assist by James Harden 55-68
1:21 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-66
1:21 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 54-66
1:21   Shooting foul on Eric Gordon  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:33   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
1:52   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot 53-66
2:13 +2 Bobby Portis made floating jump shot 53-64
2:26 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 51-64
2:33   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
2:34   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-61
2:42   HOU team rebound  
2:42   James Harden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:42   Shooting foul on Reggie Bullock  
2:56 +1 Bobby Portis made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-60
2:56 +1 Bobby Portis made 1st of 2 free throws 50-60
2:56   Shooting foul on Ben McLemore  
3:14 +2 James Harden made layup 49-60
3:18   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
3:21   R.J. Barrett missed driving layup  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
3:30   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
3:45   Julius Randle missed turnaround jump shot  
4:01   Full timeout called  
4:07 +2 James Harden made driving layup 49-58
4:20   Turnover on Mitchell Robinson  
4:20   Offensive foul on Mitchell Robinson  
4:29 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 49-56
4:49 +2 Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 49-53
4:53   Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
4:56   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
5:09   Out of bounds turnover on Julius Randle  
5:16   Lost ball turnover on Ben McLemore, stolen by Julius Randle  
5:28   HOU team rebound  
5:29   Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39 +2 Robert Covington made finger-roll layup, assist by Eric Gordon 47-53
5:54 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-51
5:54 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 46-51
5:54   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Damyean Dotson  
6:02   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot 45-51
6:37   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
6:39   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Turnover on Julius Randle  
6:49 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot 43-51
6:58 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 43-49
7:06   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
7:06   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-49
7:19 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 39-49
7:19   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
7:29 +3 DeMarre Carroll made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker 38-49
7:43   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
7:45   Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Out of bounds turnover on James Harden  
8:10 +2 Bobby Portis made hook shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 38-46
8:32 +2 James Harden made layup 36-46
8:38   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
8:40   Dennis Smith Jr. missed jump shot  
9:01   Lost ball turnover on Austin Rivers, stolen by Dennis Smith Jr.  
9:10   Turnover on Kevin II Knox  
9:10   Offensive foul on Kevin II Knox  
9:14   Bad pass turnover on Eric Gordon, stolen by Dennis Smith Jr.  
9:30   HOU team rebound  
9:32   Dennis Smith Jr. missed jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
9:46   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Portis 36-44
10:10   Full timeout called  
10:18 +2 DeMarre Carroll made layup 33-44
10:30   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
10:32   Bobby Portis missed hook shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
10:44   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by DeMarre Carroll  
10:54   Kevin II Knox missed floating jump shot  
11:11 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Green 33-42
11:21   Defensive rebound by DeMarre Carroll  
11:22   Bobby Portis missed turnaround jump shot  
11:44 +3 Jeff Green made 3-pt. jump shot 33-39

1st Quarter
NY Knicks 33
HOU Rockets 36

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 33-36
0:10 +1 Bobby Portis made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-33
0:10 +1 Bobby Portis made 1st of 2 free throws 32-33
0:10   Shooting foul on Thabo Sefolosha  
0:30 +1 Eric Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-33
0:30 +1 Eric Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 31-32
0:30   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
0:45   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:55   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
0:58   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10 +2 R.J. Barrett made driving layup 31-31
1:19   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
1:20   Austin Rivers missed floating jump shot  
1:39 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Reggie Bullock 29-31
1:55 +1 Jeff Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-31
1:55 +1 Jeff Green made 1st of 2 free throws 27-30
1:55   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
2:01   R.J. Barrett missed turnaround jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
2:13   Eric Gordon missed driving layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
2:28   Out of bounds turnover on R.J. Barrett  
2:36 +2 James Harden made finger-roll layup 27-29
2:41   Defensive rebound by Jeff Green  
2:43   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Rivers 27-27
3:20 +2 R.J. Barrett made layup 27-24
3:24   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
3:26   James Harden missed reverse layup  
3:28   HOU team rebound  
3:28   James Harden missed driving layup, blocked by Maurice Harkless  
3:50 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-24
3:50 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 24-24
3:50   Personal foul on Ben McLemore  
3:49   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
3:49   Julius Randle missed jump shot, blocked by Jeff Green  
4:08 +2 Jeff Green made dunk, assist by James Harden 23-24
4:26   Full timeout called  
4:27 +3 R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 23-22
4:36   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Dennis Smith Jr.  
4:56 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made layup 20-22
5:00   Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by Dennis Smith Jr.  
5:10 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot 18-22
5:28   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
5:30   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42 +1 Mitchell Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-22
5:42   NY team rebound  
5:42   Mitchell Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:42   Shooting foul on Austin Rivers  
5:49   Personal foul on Austin Rivers  
6:02 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 15-22
6:14 +2 R.J. Barrett made jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 15-19
6:28 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 13-19
6:41   Turnover on Julius Randle  
6:41   Offensive foul on Julius Randle  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
6:45   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06 +2 Julius Randle made dunk, assist by R.J. Barrett 13-16
7:09   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
7:11   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29 +3 R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 11-16
7:43 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danuel House Jr. 8-16
7:52   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
7:53   Dennis Smith Jr. missed jump shot  
8:13 +1 Eric Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-13
8:13 +1 Eric Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 8-12
8:13   Shooting foul on Taj Gibson  
8:21   Lost ball turnover on Dennis Smith Jr., stolen by Eric Gordon  
8:25   Lost ball turnover on Eric Gordon, stolen by Dennis Smith Jr.  
8:33 +2 Maurice Harkless made finger-roll layup, assist by Julius Randle 8-11
8:45 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-11
8:45   HOU team rebound  
8:45   James Harden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:45   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
8:44   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
8:47   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
8:57   Personal foul on Julius Randle  
8:59   Lost ball turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by James Harden  
9:12   Full timeout called  
9:18 +2 Danuel House Jr. made driving layup, assist by James Harden 6-10
9:35 +2 Julius Randle made dunk, assist by R.J. Barrett 6-8
9:50 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-8
9:50   HOU team rebound  
9:50   James Harden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:50   Shooting foul on Dennis Smith Jr.  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
9:58   Julius Randle missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by P.J. Tucker  
10:14 +2 Eric Gordon made driving layup, assist by James Harden 4-7
10:26 +2 R.J. Barrett made layup 4-5
10:26   Offensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
10:30   Taj Gibson missed layup, blocked by Robert Covington  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
10:33   R.J. Barrett missed fade-away jump shot  
10:54 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danuel House Jr. 2-5
11:09 +2 Taj Gibson made reverse layup, assist by R.J. Barrett 2-2
11:24 +2 James Harden made finger-roll layup 0-2
11:30   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
11:31   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
11:48   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
12:00   Jumpball  
  Bobby Portis missed jump shot 0:00
  NY team rebound 0:01
  Damyean Dotson missed driving layup 0:01
+ 2 James Harden made floating jump shot 0:15
  Defensive rebound by Robert Covington 0:30
  Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:31
+ 2 Ben McLemore made alley-oop shot, assist by James Harden 0:42
+ 1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:54
+ 1 R.J. Barrett made 1st of 2 free throws 0:54
  Shooting foul on Eric Gordon 0:54
+ 2 Eric Gordon made driving layup, assist by James Harden 1:04
R. Barrett SG 9
16 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
J. Harden SG 13
31 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
1234T
Team Stats
Key Players
R. Barrett SG 13.7 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.4 APG 38.9 FG%
J. Harden SG 35.2 PPG 6.4 RPG 7.4 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Barrett SG 16 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
J. Harden SG 31 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
46.3 FG% 60.5
33.3 3PT FG% 47.8
93.8 FT% 75.0
Starters
R. Barrett
B. Portis
D. Dotson
M. Harkless
R. Bullock
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Barrett 16 5 3 6/9 2/2 2/2 0 19 0 0 1 1 4 -7 26
B. Portis 10 4 1 3/7 0/2 4/4 0 12 0 0 0 0 4 -15 16
D. Dotson 6 1 0 2/5 2/4 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1 -9 7
M. Harkless 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 1 0 0 1 -12 4
R. Bullock 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 0 -17 2
On Bench
M. Robinson
K. Knox
W. Ellington
E. Payton
K. Allen
A. Trier
I. Rabb
F. Ntilikina
I. Brazdeikis
K. Wooten
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Robinson 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 3 8 0 2 1 0 1 +2 5
K. Knox 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0 -4 -1
W. Ellington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Trier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Ntilikina - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brazdeikis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wooten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 18 12 19/41 4/12 15/16 10 79 6 3 8 3 15 -62 59
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
B. McLemore
E. Gordon
R. Covington
P. Tucker
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 31 3 5 12/16 4/5 3/6 0 18 1 0 3 1 2 +9 42
B. McLemore 11 2 0 4/6 3/5 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 0 2 +19 12
E. Gordon 8 0 2 2/6 0/3 4/4 2 16 1 0 2 0 0 +20 11
R. Covington 8 5 0 3/6 2/5 0/0 1 16 0 1 0 0 5 +6 14
P. Tucker 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 16 0 1 0 0 2 +6 5
On Bench
J. Green
D. Carroll
T. Sefolosha
A. Rivers
R. Westbrook
M. Frazier
C. Clemons
T. Chandler
I. Hartenstein
W. Howard
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Green 7 1 1 2/2 1/1 2/2 0 7 0 1 0 0 1 +9 11
D. Carroll 5 2 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2 +1 7
T. Sefolosha 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 +4 1
A. Rivers 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 0 0 +5 1
R. Westbrook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 17 12 26/43 11/23 9/12 11 105 2 3 7 1 16 +79 104
