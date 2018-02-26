HOU
UTA

Capela could be difference when Rockets meet Jazz

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 26, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY -- With all that James Harden does, it's easy to forget that Houston is not a one-man show on offense. Harden is putting up MVP numbers practically every game, but he's far from alone in making the offense run smoothly.

When Houston faces Utah on Monday night, the Rockets will bring a full arsenal of weapons for the Jazz to worry about. Clint Capela is one such option who is blossoming on offense for Houston this season.

Capela is playing at peak form for the Rockets. He has racked up 10 double-doubles in his last 14 games. Houston is 20-2 this season when Capela scores 15 or more points.

He leads the league in field goal percentage (.657) and is averaging career highs in points per game (14.5) and rebounds per game (11.0).

"He's a smart player in the sense that he gets in the right spot at the right time," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said about Capela after Houston's 120-102 win over Minnesota on Friday. ""He's got great hands. He's obviously long as heck and he can finish."

Capela has been a particularly valuable asset on the boards. He has helped Houston rank in the top 10 in the league in defensive rebounding.

For a team that leads the NBA in scoring, it makes them that much tougher to deal with for 48 minutes.

The Rockets have averaged a plus-7 rebound margin in two games since the All-Star break.

"Once we get on rebounds, we're off to the races," Harden said Friday. "If we don't, it makes it harder for our offense and then our defense."

No one needs to tell the Jazz how much trouble the Rockets can cause on both ends of the court. Houston, which has won 12 straight games after beating Denver 119-114 on Monday, has already beaten Utah three times this season.

Houston has averaged 123.0 points in those games. Of course, the Jazz (31-29) might offer a stiffer challenge this time around after winning 12 of their last 13 games.

Utah has held 10 of its last 13 opponents below 100 points, including the team's most recent win, a 97-90 victory over Dallas on Saturday.

The Jazz struggled offensively, shooting just 40 percent from the field. But they made up for it by holding the Mavericks to one field goal in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter.

It offered a step forward from a 100-81 loss to Portland a day earlier, where Utah couldn't get enough stops to combat a lifeless offense.

The Jazz are playing hard and, as a result, are gaining ground in the Western Conference, where they trail the Nuggets by only two games.

"The good thing is we competed hard in both games," center Rudy Gobert said. "That's a good sign. As long as we keep competing, the shots are going to fall. The turnovers are going to go down. And the defense was pretty good tonight."

If guard Ricky Rubio can bounce back to the level he was playing before his recent hip injury, it could help the Jazz take another step forward against the Rockets.

Rubio returned to the lineup against the Blazers after missing three games. He has struggled to find his shot again since his return, shooting just 26.7 percent from the field and averaging 5.5 points in the last two games.

No Text
Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
D. Mitchell
45 SG
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
19.7 Pts. Per Game 19.7
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
44.7 Field Goal % 43.7
44.7 Three Point % 43.7
86.6 Free Throw % 83.7
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
31.5 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 9.0 APG
home team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
19.7 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 3.5 APG
1234T
away team logo Rockets 46-13 -----
home team logo Jazz 31-29 -----
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, Utah
O/U 211.5, UTA +2.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, Utah
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 46-13 114.3 PPG 43.6 RPG 21.8 APG
home team logo Jazz 31-29 103.0 PPG 42.2 RPG 21.4 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 31.5 PPG 5.1 RPG 9.0 APG 44.7 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 19.7 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.5 APG 43.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Rockets
Roster
J. Harden
C. Paul
E. Gordon
C. Capela
G. Green
T. Ariza
R. Anderson
J. Johnson
L. Mbah a Moute
Nene
P. Tucker
T. Black
B. Brown
B. Weber
M. Brown
Z. Qi
R. Hunter
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Harden 52 35.7 31.5 5.1 9.0 1.8 0.7 4.3 44.7 38.6 86.6 0.5 4.6
C. Paul 41 32.0 19.2 5.8 8.2 1.8 0.3 2.3 46.9 38.7 90.9 0.7 5.1
E. Gordon 51 31.8 18.5 2.3 2.4 0.7 0.3 2.0 41.8 33.4 81.9 0.4 1.9
C. Capela 54 27.3 14.5 11.0 1.0 0.7 1.8 1.5 65.7 0.0 59.0 3.2 7.8
G. Green 22 23.4 12.5 2.8 0.5 0.6 0.4 0.6 40.7 39.0 82.1 0.4 2.4
T. Ariza 46 34.7 12.1 4.7 1.6 1.5 0.2 0.9 43.0 39.0 87.1 0.5 4.2
R. Anderson 57 27.6 10.0 5.3 0.9 0.4 0.3 0.7 43.3 38.3 78.3 1.5 3.8
J. Johnson 1 31.0 9.0 3.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.0 22.2 20.0 100.0 0.0 3.0
L. Mbah a Moute 42 26.9 7.3 3.2 1.0 1.1 0.4 1.2 45.9 34.6 68.9 0.4 2.8
Nene 40 14.9 7.0 3.3 1.0 0.5 0.2 0.8 60.1 0.0 65.4 0.9 2.4
P. Tucker 59 27.7 5.7 5.7 0.9 1.0 0.2 0.8 38.9 36.9 79.5 1.1 4.6
T. Black 37 10.2 3.6 2.9 0.2 0.4 0.5 0.8 58.9 0.0 46.7 1.2 1.8
B. Brown 20 5.8 2.5 0.4 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.5 32.8 27.5 50.0 0.0 0.4
B. Weber 13 9.1 2.0 1.4 1.0 0.8 0.2 0.5 40.9 44.4 100.0 0.2 1.2
M. Brown 4 7.8 1.3 1.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 28.6 20.0 0.0 0.3 1.0
Z. Qi 14 5.4 1.2 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.4 16.7 13.3 70.0 0.1 0.8
R. Hunter 2 1.0 0.0 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 59 240.8 114.3 43.6 21.8 8.58 4.63 13.4 46.4 36.7 78.9 9.1 34.5
Jazz
Roster
D. Mitchell
J. Crowder
R. Gobert
D. Favors
R. Rubio
J. Ingles
A. Burks
T. Sefolosha
J. Jerebko
R. O'Neale
R. Neto
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Bradley
N. Wolters
E. McCree
G. Niang
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Mitchell 57 32.3 19.7 3.5 3.5 1.5 0.4 2.6 43.7 35.8 83.7 0.6 2.9
J. Crowder 5 28.4 13.2 4.0 1.4 0.8 0.2 2.0 40.4 29.2 81.3 0.2 3.8
R. Gobert 34 31.2 12.6 10.1 1.4 0.7 2.3 1.8 58.8 0.0 68.0 2.6 7.4
D. Favors 57 28.2 12.3 7.4 1.3 0.8 1.0 1.2 54.8 20.0 68.9 2.5 4.8
R. Rubio 56 29.1 12.0 4.3 5.2 1.5 0.1 2.8 40.6 32.3 86.3 0.5 3.7
J. Ingles 60 30.9 10.9 4.1 4.2 1.1 0.2 1.8 46.3 44.8 85.4 0.3 3.8
A. Burks 54 17.7 8.5 3.2 1.1 0.7 0.1 0.9 40.9 32.0 86.4 0.3 2.9
T. Sefolosha 38 21.2 8.2 4.2 0.9 1.4 0.3 0.8 49.2 38.1 81.5 0.8 3.5
J. Jerebko 52 16.1 5.8 3.3 0.7 0.4 0.1 0.4 46.1 42.2 84.1 0.8 2.5
R. O'Neale 47 15.1 5.1 3.2 1.4 0.5 0.1 0.7 42.7 37.8 79.7 0.4 2.8
R. Neto 33 13.2 5.0 1.3 1.9 0.3 0.1 0.8 45.3 41.9 79.3 0.2 1.1
E. Udoh 50 14.7 3.1 2.7 1.0 0.8 1.2 0.3 53.7 0.0 75.9 1.2 1.4
N. Mitrou-Long 1 1.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Bradley 8 3.5 1.0 1.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 27.3 0.0 100.0 0.5 0.9
N. Wolters 5 3.8 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 16.7 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.2
E. McCree 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
G. Niang 2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 60 240.8 103.0 42.2 21.4 8.80 4.78 13.8 45.7 37.3 79.7 8.7 33.5
NBA Scores