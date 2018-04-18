PHI
Confident Heat host 76ers in Game 3

  • Apr 18, 2018

The Miami Heat went to Philadelphia to open their first-round series of the NBA playoffs, and coach Erik Spoelstra's team did what they always do.

Get a win after losing Game 1.

Miami ran its record to 7-0 in Game 2 contests after being down 1-0 in a series under Spoelstra by beating the 76ers 113-103 on Monday to even the series at 1-1, shifting home-court advantage to the No. 6-seeded Heat.

With the Heat returning to South Beach for Game 3 on Thursday in much better spirits than after Saturday's Game 1 drubbing, much of the credit for Miami's surge falls squarely on Dwyane Wade, who was discarded by the Cleveland Cavaliers in their run-up to the playoffs and gridded as the second-worst jump shooter in the NBA this season.

Wade outscored Philadelphia 21-20 in the final 15 minutes of the first half. Then, after a 21-7 run by the Sixers cut Miami's lead to a perilous two points, Spoelstra put Wade back on the court in the final minutes, and the Chicago native stepped through a portal and went back in time.

Wade stealthily swooped in on Dario Saric and hacked the ball away for a steal, then scored on a breakaway dunk. Wade then passed to a slashing James Johnson for a dunk on the next possession. Then came an offensive rebound that led to a jumper by Goran Dragic and, finally, Wade's own long shot -- a 23-foot dagger over Philly's star rookie Ben Simmons -- that iced the game.

Not too shabby for a 36-year-old near the end of his Hall of Fame career.

Wade's numbers completely belied his age. In 26 minutes off the bench, Wade totaled 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. He also posted a game-best plus-16 rating.

"I don't care what his numbers were anywhere else or all year long or at different times. He's (made) for these moments," said Spoelstra, whose team won a road game in their 19th straight series, dating to 2011.

Philadelphia was riding a 27-point blowout win in Game 1 and a 17-game winning streak, including 11 straight at home.

However, Wade proved to be too much for the Sixers to overcome. And coach Brett Brown knows his team, which has played both games without injured All-Star center Joel Embiid, must prepare for the energy and production Wade provides off the Heat bench.

"There was a rhythm and a calmness to his game like he didn't feel too much. And there was a real confidence the way he played to make those shots. That is classic Dwyane Wade," Brown said to the media after the loss.

"Dwyane's steal changed the game. If you were to pick one defining moment, one defining play, I think it was that."

Embiid, who is out with an orbital fracture, was frustrated by being kept out of the Sixers' lineup again, and a serious question remains if he will be able to play in Game 3.

He posted an Instagram story Monday saying he was "sick and tired of being babied," and the Heat's aggressive style and defense intensified without Embiid in the lineup.

"There's a way you have to play in the NBA playoffs from a toughness standpoint and a physicality standpoint, and that was shown tonight," Brown said of the Heat's effort in Game 2.

"To me, (this game was) the reality of NBA basketball, and it only gets harder. This game equals the NBA playoffs."

Key Players
B. Simmons
25 PG
H. Whiteside
21 C
25.3 Min. Per Game 25.3
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
11.4 Reb. Per Game 11.4
54.5 Field Goal % 54.0
54.5 Three Point % 54.0
56.0 Free Throw % 70.3
away team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
15.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 8.2 APG
home team logo
H. Whiteside C 21
14.0 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 1.0 APG
1234T
away team logo 76ers 1-1 -----
home team logo Heat 1-1 -----
Game 3
Tied 1-1
O/U 216.5, MIA +2.0
AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Fla.
Game 3
Tied 1-1
O/U 216.5, MIA +2.0
AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Fla.
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 1-1 109.8 PPG 47.4 RPG 27.1 APG
home team logo Heat 1-1 103.4 PPG 43.5 RPG 22.7 APG
Key Players
B. Simmons PG 15.8 PPG 8.1 RPG 8.2 APG 54.5 FG%
H. Whiteside C 14.0 PPG 11.4 RPG 1.0 APG 54.0 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
J. Redick
B. Simmons
D. Saric
M. Belinelli
R. Covington
E. Ilyasova
J. Bayless
M. Fultz
R. Holmes
T. McConnell
J. Anderson
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
A. Johnson
J. Young
D. Jackson
J. McAdoo
F. Korkmaz
L. Drew
J. Pullen
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 63 30.3 22.9 11.0 3.2 0.6 1.8 3.7 48.3 30.8 76.9 2.3 8.7
J. Redick 70 30.2 17.1 2.5 3.0 0.5 0.1 1.5 46.0 42.0 90.4 0.1 2.4
B. Simmons 81 33.7 15.8 8.1 8.2 1.7 0.9 3.4 54.5 0.0 56.0 1.8 6.3
D. Saric 78 29.6 14.6 6.7 2.6 0.7 0.3 1.9 45.3 39.3 86.0 2.0 4.7
M. Belinelli 28 26.3 13.6 1.8 1.6 0.7 0.3 1.4 49.5 38.5 87.0 0.2 1.6
R. Covington 80 31.6 12.6 5.4 2.0 1.7 0.9 1.6 41.3 36.9 85.3 0.7 4.7
E. Ilyasova 23 24.1 10.8 6.7 1.7 0.7 0.4 1.3 43.9 36.1 73.3 1.9 4.8
J. Bayless 39 23.7 7.9 2.1 1.4 0.6 0.1 1.2 41.6 37.0 79.5 0.4 1.7
M. Fultz 14 18.1 7.1 3.1 3.8 0.8 0.3 1.2 40.5 0.0 47.6 0.9 2.3
R. Holmes 48 15.5 6.5 4.4 1.3 0.4 0.6 0.5 56.0 12.9 66.1 1.2 3.2
T. McConnell 76 22.4 6.3 3.0 4.0 1.2 0.2 1.5 49.9 43.5 79.5 0.5 2.5
J. Anderson 38 13.7 6.2 2.4 0.7 0.4 0.2 0.4 43.1 33.0 73.7 0.7 1.8
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 52 15.5 5.8 1.4 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.7 37.5 33.5 79.3 0.3 1.1
A. Johnson 74 15.8 4.6 4.5 1.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 53.8 31.3 61.2 1.7 2.8
J. Young 6 10.2 2.8 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.2 35.7 30.0 66.7 0.0 0.3
D. Jackson 3 5.7 2.7 0.3 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 75.0 100.0 50.0 0.3 0.0
J. McAdoo 3 6.0 2.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 28.6 28.6 100.0 0.0 0.7
F. Korkmaz 14 5.7 1.6 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.1 28.6 29.4 50.0 0.1 0.6
L. Drew 3 5.0 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 14.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
J. Pullen 3 2.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 82 241.2 109.8 47.4 27.1 8.30 5.12 15.9 47.2 36.9 75.2 10.9 36.5
Heat
Roster
G. Dragic
D. Waiters
H. Whiteside
J. Richardson
D. Wade
T. Johnson
K. Olynyk
W. Ellington
J. Johnson
J. Winslow
R. McGruder
J. Mickey
D. Jones Jr.
L. Babbitt
U. Haslem
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Dragic 75 31.7 17.3 4.1 4.8 0.8 0.2 2.2 45.0 37.0 80.1 0.7 3.4
D. Waiters 30 30.6 14.3 2.6 3.8 0.8 0.3 2.3 39.8 30.6 73.9 0.3 2.3
H. Whiteside 54 25.3 14.0 11.4 1.0 0.7 1.7 1.7 54.0 100.0 70.3 3.2 8.2
J. Richardson 81 33.2 12.9 3.5 2.9 1.5 0.9 1.7 45.1 37.8 84.5 0.9 2.7
D. Wade 21 22.2 12.0 3.4 3.1 0.9 0.7 2.3 40.9 22.0 74.5 0.5 2.9
T. Johnson 72 28.5 11.7 3.4 2.3 0.8 0.5 1.1 43.5 36.7 82.2 0.5 3.0
K. Olynyk 76 23.4 11.5 5.7 2.7 0.8 0.5 1.9 49.7 37.9 77.0 1.2 4.5
W. Ellington 77 26.5 11.2 2.8 1.0 0.7 0.1 0.7 40.7 39.2 85.9 0.3 2.5
J. Johnson 73 26.6 10.8 4.9 3.8 1.0 0.7 1.9 50.3 30.8 69.8 0.8 4.1
J. Winslow 68 24.7 7.8 5.4 2.2 0.8 0.5 1.1 42.4 38.0 63.5 0.9 4.5
R. McGruder 18 16.6 5.1 1.8 0.9 0.4 0.2 0.2 49.3 42.9 50.0 0.6 1.2
J. Mickey 23 12.3 4.0 3.5 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.8 47.6 12.5 68.4 0.8 2.7
D. Jones Jr. 14 15.1 3.7 2.4 0.4 0.2 0.6 0.4 38.8 18.8 61.1 1.4 1.1
L. Babbitt 13 11.2 2.5 1.2 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.3 23.4 24.4 0.0 0.2 1.0
U. Haslem 14 5.1 0.6 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.1 20.0 12.5 50.0 0.2 0.5
Total 82 243.0 103.4 43.5 22.7 7.56 5.33 13.6 45.5 36.0 75.5 9.3 34.2
