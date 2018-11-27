NY
DET

Mudiay leading Knicks' charge against Pistons

  STATS TSX
  • Nov 27, 2018

Emmanuel Mudiay is doing his best to show the New York Knicks that their point guard of the future is already on the roster.

Mudiay has been instrumental in the team's last two victories. He scored 15 of his season-high 27 points in the fourth quarter against New Orleans on Friday, then converted a pivotal transition dunk and free throw in a 103-98 road victory over Memphis on Sunday.

Mudiay will try to keep the hot hand going when the Knicks play at Detroit on Tuesday night. New York (7-14) has won three straight after a 4-14 start.

"It was ferocious, it was the stamp on it," coach David Fizdale said of Mudiay's dunk. "The exclamation point. He wanted to bring it home so bad. It was a big-time basketball play."

Mudiay is averaging 16 points over the last six games while shooting 53 percent from the field.

The Knicks acquired the seventh overall pick in the 2015 draft from Denver in a three-team deal just before last season's trade deadline.

Fizdale, the team's first-year coach, believes the 22-year-old's improvement is more emotional than physical.

"He has my total confidence," Fizdale told the New York Post and other media outlets. "A big part of his deal, can I rebuild that? It wasn't a lot of stuff we had to tinker with in his game - maybe his (perimeter) shot a little bit but it was his spirit. I'm proud of the way he's leading the first group."

Fizdale's team is building confidence during its mini-winning streak but it will face another team that's feeling good about itself. The Pistons have won four of their last five, including a 118-107 victory over Phoenix on Sunday. They outscored the Suns 35-23 in the fourth quarter.

"We fell into this 'you score, I score' mentality," coach Dwane Casey said. "As soon as we got a little bit of defensive aggressiveness and toughness into the game that helped us out, plus taking care of the ball."

The Pistons also got a major boost from their reserves, who contributed 47 points. Casey wants his starters to show more energy on Tuesday when his club plays the third of six consecutive home games.

"They did a good job and they were ready to play," Casey said of the second unit. "It's something about these afternoon games that we've got to drink some coffee in the morning, wake up a little bit earlier, have a 6 o'clock in the morning shootaround, something to get us going. No matter what time of day it is, our playing personality has to be ready to play. Come out ready to play, come out hard and play aggressive, we didn't do that in the first half and we made it hard on ourselves."

An old problem may have resurfaced on Sunday. Andre Drummond had another big game with 19 points, 16 rebounds and five steals but he missed seven of eight free throw attempts. The Suns intentionally fouled him in the fourth quarter while trying to rally back and Drummond sat out during crunch time.

Drummond improved his foul shooting from a ghastly 38.6 percent during the 2016-17 season to 60.5 percent last season. He's dropped to 51.1 percent this season and could face more 'Hack-A-Dre' tactics if he continues to misfire.

Key Players
T. Hardaway Jr.
3 G
B. Griffin
23 PF
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
24.8 Pts. Per Game 24.8
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
9.9 Reb. Per Game 9.9
40.9 Field Goal % 46.8
40.9 Three Point % 46.8
84.7 Free Throw % 74.6
T. Hardaway Jr. G 3
23.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.9 APG
B. Griffin PF 23
24.8 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 5.1 APG
Knicks
Roster
T. Hardaway Jr.
E. Kanter
T. Burke
A. Trier
E. Mudiay
D. Dotson
N. Vonleh
M. Hezonja
K. Knox
F. Ntilikina
M. Robinson
L. Thomas
R. Baker
L. Kornet
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Hardaway Jr. 20 33.4 23.3 3.5 2.9 0.9 0.1 2.1 40.9 37.1 84.7 0.5 3.0
E. Kanter 21 27.2 15.2 12.0 2.2 0.4 0.5 2.2 53.3 30.0 82.9 4.5 7.5
T. Burke 18 22.3 13.3 2.3 3.5 0.7 0.1 1.3 44.3 36.8 76.7 0.7 1.6
A. Trier 21 23.7 11.4 2.9 1.6 0.5 0.5 1.8 49.1 45.9 82.6 0.7 2.2
E. Mudiay 14 21.4 11.1 3.0 2.4 1.1 0.6 1.6 49.2 33.3 71.4 0.7 2.3
D. Dotson 15 26.9 10.1 4.5 1.1 0.9 0.1 0.7 43.1 32.3 63.6 0.8 3.7
N. Vonleh 21 25.2 8.3 8.4 1.8 0.7 1.0 1.2 48.4 41.7 75.0 2.0 6.4
M. Hezonja 19 19.3 7.8 3.7 1.1 0.7 0.2 1.3 37.7 25.4 54.5 0.4 3.3
K. Knox 14 17.8 7.6 2.5 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.9 33.3 33.3 68.0 0.8 1.7
F. Ntilikina 21 24.0 6.4 2.1 2.9 0.9 0.4 1.4 35.2 26.9 93.8 0.1 2.0
M. Robinson 19 17.4 4.9 3.9 0.4 0.8 1.9 0.4 64.5 0.0 56.5 2.1 1.8
L. Thomas 11 15.2 3.9 2.2 0.5 0.6 0.3 0.6 34.1 29.4 90.9 0.4 1.8
R. Baker 9 10.2 1.0 0.7 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.3 16.7 0.0 83.3 0.1 0.6
L. Kornet 4 3.3 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 21 242.4 108.6 45.9 19.0 7.43 5.38 14.0 44.0 33.7 78.1 12.4 33.5
Pistons
Roster
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
R. Bullock
I. Smith
L. Galloway
S. Johnson
H. Ellenson
G. Robinson III
L. Kennard
Z. Pachulia
J. Leuer
J. Calderon
K. Thomas
Z. Lofton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Griffin 17 36.3 24.8 9.9 5.1 0.8 0.5 4.0 46.8 38.5 74.6 1.8 8.1
A. Drummond 17 33.7 19.5 16.1 1.5 1.3 1.7 2.4 53.0 20.0 51.1 6.3 9.8
R. Jackson 17 29.1 15.7 2.6 4.2 0.7 0.1 2.0 37.6 30.1 84.7 0.6 2.0
R. Bullock 14 29.6 10.9 2.1 2.5 0.7 0.1 0.9 39.2 37.0 88.5 0.5 1.6
I. Smith 17 25.5 9.8 2.1 3.2 0.5 0.3 1.0 42.4 32.8 66.7 0.1 2.0
L. Galloway 16 24.8 9.4 2.7 1.4 0.3 0.1 0.5 43.2 35.6 85.7 0.5 2.2
S. Johnson 16 23.7 8.8 4.1 1.3 1.2 0.1 1.4 40.2 30.4 82.4 0.8 3.3
H. Ellenson 1 8.0 7.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 40.0 50.0 100.0 0.0 3.0
G. Robinson III 16 16.7 6.3 1.5 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.6 46.7 34.5 87.5 0.1 1.4
L. Kennard 3 14.3 5.7 1.7 1.0 0.3 0.3 0.3 66.7 50.0 0.0 0.0 1.7
Z. Pachulia 17 12.1 3.9 4.0 1.1 0.7 0.2 0.8 32.7 0.0 82.1 1.7 2.3
J. Leuer 8 8.0 2.5 2.1 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.4 53.3 0.0 66.7 0.8 1.4
J. Calderon 13 9.6 1.5 0.8 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.3 25.9 17.6 100.0 0.2 0.5
K. Thomas 2 5.5 1.5 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 25.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.5
Z. Lofton 1 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 17 245.9 111.6 47.4 21.6 7.06 3.65 14.0 43.6 32.7 74.1 13.1 34.3
NBA Scores