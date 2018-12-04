POR
After an abrupt U-turn, Dallas is one of the hottest teams in the league as it enters a home game against Portland on Tuesday.

Dallas has won eight of its last 10 games, joining Toronto, Philadelphia, the Clippers and Oklahoma City. The Clippers would be even hotter, but the Mavericks took them down with a 114-100 victory Sunday.

Dallas, which started the season 2-7, has played itself into the top eight in the Western Conference for the first time this season, and it will have a chance to catch the seventh-standing Trail Blazers in the first of their four meetings this season.

The Mavericks are at 11-10 and have won their last seven at home. Portland has lost five of its last six after falling to San Antonio on Sunday in the first game of a quick two-game Texas trip.

For the Mavericks, the takeaways from the Clippers game were not only the season-high 30 points by Harrison Barnes and the ability to compensate for the loss of top rookie Luka Doncic but also the toughness typified by guard Dennis Smith.

Smith suffered a chipped a tooth when he appeared to be struck by an elbow from Clippers guard Patrick Beverley in the third quarter, but he reentered the game and played well down the stretch.

"I got my tooth knocked out, but I came back in looking pretty as a girl, so I'm alright," Smith told reporters.

In the final sequence of the game, Smith blocked a shot by Clippers leading scorer Tobias Harris, corralled the rebound, and made two free throws for the final margin with 9.2 seconds remaining.

"I thought it was one of the best competitive things I had seen in a long time," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said.

"Defense really is about more than just a spectacular play on the ball at any given point in the game. It's a mindset, it's toughness and it's a disposition. Everybody has taken on our identity as a defense-first team and Dennis is a great example of that... he is one of the leaders of the team too."

The Mavericks also have beaten Oklahoma City, Golden State, Boston and Houston in their 10 games while holding those opponents to 43.2 percent shooting from the field.

"We have a lot of tough guys on our team and me knowing where I'm from, I'm used to that kind of play so I love it when the game gets like that," said Smith, who was raised in Fayetteville, N.C. and attended North Carolina State.

"It really juices everybody up and I think we used it to our advantage tonight."

Without Doncic, who was out with a knee injury, Barnes and reserve point guard J.J. Barea picked up much of the offensive slack against the Clippers. Barnes was a rebound short of a double-double and made three of the Mavs' nine 3-pointers.

Barea had a season-high 24 points, 20 in the first half, while continuing his outstanding play off the bench. Barea is averaging 16.1 points and 5.8 assists a game during the last 10 games while shooting 54.1 percent from the field.

"He's playing great so far and that's obvious," Carlisle said. "This team needs everybody."

Portland has given up an average of 123.2 points in its five recent losses. It fell to Milwaukee by 43 points to start the skid, and also lost 28 to Golden State and 13 to the Spurs by 13.

Damian Lillard had 37 points and 10 assists for his third double-double of the season against the Spurs, and C.J. McCollum had 24.

"We've given up a lot of points, but the league's funny right now," Portland coach Terry Stotts told reporters after the San Antonio game.

Lillard, who is averaging 27.0 points, 6.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds a game, has been on a roll. He had 40 points in a victory over Washington on Nov. 18 and had 41 in the only game the Blazers have won in the last six, a 115-112 victory over Orlando last Wednesday.

Lillard made a franchise-record 10 3-pointers in 15 attempts against the Magic, and has made 16-of-34 in the last three games after going 3-of-13 from distance in a four-point loss to the Clippers on Nov. 25.

"I knew eventually I would get hot and start making them," Lillard told reporters.

Doncic is expected to return after missing the Clippers game with a sore right hip.

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
L. Doncic
77 SF
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
43.9 Field Goal % 44.3
43.9 Three Point % 44.3
89.7 Free Throw % 79.0
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
27.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 6.3 APG
home team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
18.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 4.3 APG
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 13-10 -----
home team logo Mavericks 11-10 -----
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 13-10 113.0 PPG 49.2 RPG 20.7 APG
home team logo Mavericks 11-10 110.8 PPG 45.2 RPG 22.7 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 27.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 6.3 APG 43.9 FG%
L. Doncic SF 18.5 PPG 6.5 RPG 4.3 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
E. Turner
Z. Collins
N. Stauskas
M. Leonard
J. Layman
G. Trent Jr.
S. Curry
M. Harkless
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 23 35.4 27.0 5.0 6.3 0.8 0.4 2.4 43.9 36.0 89.7 0.7 4.2
C. McCollum 23 34.1 21.5 3.9 2.3 0.7 0.3 1.7 46.9 36.5 82.4 1.1 2.8
J. Nurkic 23 26.2 15.2 10.4 2.3 0.9 1.1 2.0 52.0 14.3 76.1 3.9 6.5
A. Aminu 23 29.6 9.0 8.0 0.5 1.0 0.4 0.8 41.8 35.1 88.1 1.2 6.7
E. Turner 22 26.1 8.2 5.1 4.3 0.8 0.3 1.9 46.4 15.4 58.3 0.5 4.6
Z. Collins 23 19.3 8.0 4.3 1.0 0.3 1.0 1.4 51.1 34.1 87.2 1.3 3.0
N. Stauskas 23 16.9 7.0 1.7 1.6 0.3 0.1 1.0 42.7 40.0 95.2 0.3 1.5
M. Leonard 20 13.2 6.4 4.6 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.8 52.4 51.3 84.0 1.4 3.2
J. Layman 19 15.8 5.1 2.3 0.4 0.5 0.4 0.6 51.3 38.5 50.0 0.6 1.7
G. Trent Jr. 2 6.5 5.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 44.4 66.7 0.0 0.0 1.5
S. Curry 19 16.8 4.3 1.4 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.6 38.0 44.7 100.0 0.4 1.1
M. Harkless 11 16.8 3.5 3.5 0.7 0.6 0.9 0.7 36.6 26.3 75.0 0.6 2.8
C. Swanigan 10 9.9 2.5 4.0 0.5 0.4 0.0 1.0 30.3 25.0 80.0 1.1 2.9
W. Baldwin 8 5.6 0.9 0.6 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.8 20.0 25.0 0.0 0.1 0.5
Total 23 241.1 113.0 49.2 20.7 6.17 4.52 14.2 45.7 35.8 82.4 11.9 37.3
Mavericks
Roster
L. Doncic
H. Barnes
W. Matthews
D. Jordan
J. Barea
D. Powell
D. Finney-Smith
D. Harris
M. Kleber
J. Brunson
S. Mejri
R. Broekhoff
R. Spalding
D. Macon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Doncic 20 33.2 18.5 6.5 4.3 1.1 0.4 3.8 44.3 38.2 79.0 1.1 5.5
H. Barnes 17 32.0 18.3 4.8 1.3 0.8 0.2 1.5 41.7 41.2 80.3 0.9 3.9
W. Matthews 17 31.6 15.4 2.7 2.4 0.8 0.2 1.4 43.4 38.5 80.8 0.6 2.1
D. Jordan 21 31.8 11.5 13.7 2.3 0.6 1.1 2.4 62.6 0.0 75.6 2.7 11.0
J. Barea 20 20.0 11.5 2.5 5.9 0.6 0.1 1.6 43.5 29.0 69.6 0.4 2.1
D. Powell 18 16.2 9.2 4.1 1.1 0.7 0.6 0.8 63.3 20.0 79.3 1.1 3.0
D. Finney-Smith 21 27.4 8.8 4.2 0.8 1.2 0.6 1.1 46.6 38.5 60.0 1.9 2.4
D. Harris 11 15.7 7.3 1.9 1.3 1.0 0.4 0.6 43.1 34.3 75.0 0.1 1.8
M. Kleber 19 18.6 6.5 3.6 0.6 0.4 1.3 0.6 46.3 33.9 76.2 1.1 2.5
J. Brunson 19 12.1 4.0 1.3 1.3 0.4 0.0 0.6 39.5 25.9 64.3 0.2 1.1
S. Mejri 8 6.1 2.0 2.5 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.4 60.0 0.0 100.0 0.6 1.9
R. Broekhoff 11 3.7 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 27.3 0.0 0.0 0.5
R. Spalding 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
D. Macon 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 21 241.2 110.8 45.2 22.7 7.71 4.81 16.0 46.1 35.8 75.4 10.0 35.2
