Someone has to win: Hawks-Wizards square off

  • Dec 17, 2018

Two of the coldest teams in the NBA get together on Tuesday night when the Atlanta Hawks host the Washington Wizards for the second time in a two-week period.

The Hawks (6-23) are coming off a three-game road trip that saw them drop a trio of games, most recently 144-127 to Brooklyn on Sunday. Atlanta has lost seven of its last eight games. The Wizards (12-18) saw their four-game losing streak end on Sunday when they beat the Los Angeles Lakers 128-110.

The Wizards beat the Hawks 131-117 on Dec. 5 in Atlanta. The two clubs split their four-games series a year ago.

Washington won that first meeting without even having John Wall available. The guard, who missed that game with personal reasons, has returned and is coming off a 40-point, 14-assist effort against the Lakers.

"When he gets going, it really sets the tone for us," said Washington's Sam Dekker, a recent acquisition.

Wall and Bradley Beal are one of the most prolific guard tandems in the NBA. Beal scored 25 against the Lakers and went off for 36 points against Atlanta in their first meeting. Beal has 23 games of at least 20 points this season.

Beal was last week's Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He averaged 30 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists from Dec. 3-8. During December, Beal has three 30-plus games and eight 20-plus games.

Atlanta is trying to figure out how to get off to a better start. The Hawks have allowed 42 points in the first two quarters of their last two games, against the Celtics and Nets. Atlanta was never in the game against Boston, but got as close as eight points against Brooklyn before running out of gas.

"It's all about figuring a way to get us going," Bazemore said.

Atlanta's most consistent player has been second-year forward John Collins, who had his streak of double-doubles end at six on Sunday. Collins missed the first 15 games of the season with a left ankle injury. Since returning, he is averaging 17.7 points and 9.4 rebounds.

Bazemore, who had 20 points against the Nets, is averaging 12.9 points and rookie Trae Young is averaging 15.5 points and 7.1 assists. The club is missing Taurean Prince, their No. 3 scorer (15 points), who has missed four games with a left ankle sprain.

"The hole that we put ourselves in was a big issue," said first-year Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce. "We just have a way of getting off to slow starts. For some reason, we don't have that urgency."

Washington played Sunday without Otto Porter, who has missed three straight games with a bruised knee. Markieff Morris left at the half with the neck strain and will be re-assessed on Tuesday. Atlanta is also playing without Omari Spellman (hip) and Alex Poythress (ankle).

The Wizards are awaiting the completion of a trade with Phoenix that would send Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers to the Suns for Trevor Ariza. Neither Oubre nor Rivers played on Sunday while the trade was pending.

Key Players
J. Wall
2 PG
J. Collins
20 PF
29.1 Min. Per Game 29.1
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
45.2 Field Goal % 59.2
45.2 Three Point % 59.2
67.3 Free Throw % 68.0
J. Wall PG 2
21.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 8.9 APG
J. Collins PF 20
18.5 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.4 APG
1234T
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
Team Stats
Key Players
J. Wall PG 21.5 PPG 3.6 RPG 8.9 APG 45.2 FG%
J. Collins PF 18.5 PPG 9.3 RPG 2.4 APG 59.2 FG%
Wizards
Roster
B. Beal
J. Wall
D. Howard
O. Porter Jr.
M. Morris
J. Green
T. Bryant
T. Satoransky
D. Robinson
I. Mahinmi
S. Dekker
J. McRae
O. White
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Beal 30 36.0 23.2 4.6 4.4 1.0 0.9 2.5 47.0 34.5 77.8 0.8 3.8
J. Wall 28 34.8 21.5 3.6 8.9 1.6 1.0 3.5 45.2 31.3 67.3 0.5 3.1
D. Howard 9 25.6 12.8 9.2 0.4 0.8 0.4 1.8 62.3 0.0 60.4 2.7 6.6
O. Porter Jr. 25 29.5 11.7 5.6 2.0 1.5 0.6 0.9 48.7 36.8 78.1 1.0 4.7
M. Morris 29 26.0 11.4 5.2 1.7 0.7 0.6 1.4 44.7 34.1 79.6 1.1 4.1
J. Green 28 25.1 10.9 4.8 1.2 0.6 0.5 1.2 50.9 39.1 89.3 1.3 3.5
T. Bryant 20 14.2 6.0 4.1 0.8 0.3 0.7 0.6 59.8 15.8 86.4 1.1 3.0
T. Satoransky 30 18.6 5.7 1.9 3.0 0.7 0.2 0.7 48.8 37.8 92.1 0.5 1.4
D. Robinson 2 9.0 5.0 3.0 0.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 57.1 0.0 66.7 1.0 2.0
I. Mahinmi 15 13.2 3.6 3.3 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.5 42.4 14.3 67.6 1.5 1.9
S. Dekker 3 10.7 2.3 2.0 0.7 1.3 0.3 0.0 33.3 0.0 50.0 0.3 1.7
J. McRae 5 5.0 0.4 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.0 12.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.8
O. White 3 2.0 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3
Total 30 242.5 112.8 40.5 24.7 8.53 5.70 13.5 46.5 33.1 74.8 9.0 31.6
Hawks
Roster
J. Collins
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
K. Bazemore
J. Lin
A. Len
D. Dedmon
D. Bembry
V. Carter
K. Huerter
O. Spellman
A. Poythress
M. Plumlee
J. Anderson
T. Dorsey
D. Hamilton
J. Adams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Collins 14 29.1 18.5 9.3 2.4 0.1 0.6 2.6 59.2 22.6 68.0 3.1 6.2
T. Young 29 29.3 15.4 2.7 7.2 0.7 0.3 3.9 37.8 24.1 79.1 0.6 2.1
T. Waller-Prince 21 28.7 15.0 4.0 2.3 1.1 0.3 2.6 43.1 36.7 83.3 0.3 3.7
K. Bazemore 29 26.9 13.2 3.9 2.6 1.8 0.9 2.2 44.3 31.3 77.9 0.5 3.4
J. Lin 25 18.2 10.6 2.2 3.1 0.8 0.1 2.0 50.3 40.0 81.6 0.2 2.0
A. Len 27 19.1 9.3 4.8 0.9 0.3 0.8 1.5 49.7 32.0 65.7 1.6 3.1
D. Dedmon 23 23.3 8.5 7.2 1.0 1.2 1.1 1.1 44.9 31.0 87.5 1.4 5.8
D. Bembry 29 22.7 8.3 4.3 2.7 1.3 0.7 1.6 41.0 31.9 60.3 0.5 3.8
V. Carter 26 17.5 7.2 2.3 1.0 0.5 0.4 0.5 41.1 36.6 76.2 0.3 2.0
K. Huerter 28 22.6 7.0 3.1 2.2 0.8 0.4 1.3 43.3 41.9 75.0 0.8 2.3
O. Spellman 22 18.2 6.3 4.5 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.7 38.6 31.7 75.0 1.9 2.5
A. Poythress 13 15.0 5.0 3.8 0.8 0.2 0.4 0.6 53.1 35.7 47.1 1.5 2.2
M. Plumlee 16 9.7 4.8 2.3 0.9 0.4 0.3 0.6 68.2 0.0 57.1 1.0 1.3
J. Anderson 12 7.5 4.1 1.3 0.5 0.5 0.2 0.3 46.3 17.6 88.9 0.5 0.8
T. Dorsey 16 10.8 3.9 1.9 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.5 35.9 20.8 57.1 0.4 1.6
D. Hamilton 4 8.0 2.3 1.0 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.5 33.3 50.0 50.0 0.0 1.0
J. Adams 8 3.4 0.8 0.4 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 33.3 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
Total 29 240.0 108.5 43.4 25.2 9.17 5.79 18.0 44.5 32.5 73.5 10.3 33.2
