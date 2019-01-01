ORL
CHI

Magic-Bulls Preview

  • Jan 01, 2019

The Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls have split two meetings this season. Each team wouldn't mind more offense in Wednesday night's matchup in Chicago.

After all, neither team has hit 100 points in either game against one another. And this time, Orlando is dealing with injuries at point guard, as well.

The Magic (16-20) lost 125-100 at Charlotte on Monday night, playing without starting point guard D.J. Augustin and backup Jonathon Simmons after each sustained ankle injuries in a win against Detroit the day before.

"I wouldn't say this is a bad ankle sprain," Augustin told the media Monday, adding he was hopeful of playing Wednesday night. "It's actually more in my foot area, but I definitely think it won't take much time for me to be back from."

Augustin has been vital to Orlando's offense, averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 assists while shooting 43.8 percent (60 of 137) from 3-point range.

The Magic turned to recently demoted point guard Jerian Grant on Monday, and he provided nine points and five assists in his first start for Orlando. But he failed to create as much offense with penetration as Augustin can, and Orlando settled for 35 3-point shots (making 10).

"I've been around the league for a few years now, so I know how it goes. When you're not playing well, and you get taken out of the lineup, your opportunity usually does come back, and you have to be ready," Grant said.

"It's just about me playing my game, playing with confidence and doing the things that I know will help my team."

Chicago (10-27) is last in the NBA in scoring at 100.4 points per game and is coming off a 95-89 loss at Toronto on Sunday. Second-year forward Lauri Markkanen scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while rookie Wendell Carter Jr. added 16 points and 11 rebounds, as the loss was nothing to be ashamed of considering the Bulls were on the road against one of the best teams in the league.

The Bulls have split their past eight games, with a couple of close losses mixed in during that stretch.

Coach Jim Boylen, promoted on Dec. 3 after the team fired Fred Hoiberg, isn't making apologies for playing a grinding style of offense that is led by guard Zach LaVine, averaging 23.5 points per game.

"If we play hard, if we compete and play for each other, that's what I'm coaching," Boylen said after Sunday's loss.

"We're playing the way I think we have to play for us to have a chance to win. We are going to get a defensive mentality in this program first, and then we're going to work on the rest of it. And as we grow together, we get healthy together, I'm confident the offense will come."

The Magic beat Chicago 97-91 in Mexico City on Dec. 13 before the Bulls won 90-80 in United Center on Dec. 21. Orlando has trouble with Boylen's defense, shooting 36.9 percent from the field (62 of 168) and 28.8 percent (19 of 66) from beyond the arc in those two games.

"We're going to have our foundation built on toughness, competitiveness, defense and playing for each other," Boylen said. "That's what I want."

Magic
Roster
N. Vucevic
A. Gordon
E. Fournier
T. Ross
D. Augustin
J. Isaac
J. Simmons
M. Bamba
T. Caupain
W. Iwundu
J. Grant
J. Martin
K. Birch
A. Jefferson
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Vucevic 35 31.1 20.3 11.9 3.7 1.0 1.1 2.0 52.9 37.7 79.4 2.6 9.3
A. Gordon 34 33.1 15.3 7.6 3.2 0.8 0.7 1.8 45.0 37.7 69.1 1.8 5.8
E. Fournier 35 30.3 15.0 3.2 3.7 0.9 0.2 2.1 42.5 33.2 76.1 0.5 2.7
T. Ross 36 25.7 13.2 3.0 1.4 0.9 0.4 1.1 43.1 38.5 82.0 0.3 2.7
D. Augustin 35 28.1 11.5 2.2 4.9 0.5 0.0 1.4 46.0 43.8 90.4 0.5 1.7
J. Isaac 30 24.3 8.2 5.0 0.9 0.8 1.1 1.1 41.3 28.8 84.4 1.1 3.9
J. Simmons 32 21.0 7.4 2.3 2.0 0.5 0.4 1.4 37.1 22.7 83.1 0.5 1.8
M. Bamba 35 16.7 6.3 4.9 1.0 0.3 1.3 0.8 45.9 29.0 54.5 1.4 3.5
T. Caupain 1 5.0 5.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 66.7 100.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
W. Iwundu 26 16.7 4.6 1.8 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.7 37.7 31.0 81.1 0.4 1.4
J. Grant 36 18.7 4.3 1.8 3.2 0.9 0.1 1.1 39.2 32.9 62.5 0.4 1.4
J. Martin 22 8.3 2.3 1.8 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.3 35.7 18.2 85.7 0.3 1.5
K. Birch 13 7.6 2.3 1.8 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.2 50.0 0.0 100.0 0.6 1.2
A. Jefferson 1 4.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 1.0 0.0
I. Briscoe 14 7.9 1.9 0.6 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.5 40.0 33.3 40.0 0.0 0.6
M. Frazier 3 5.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 36 241.4 103.4 43 24.4 6.75 5.42 13.2 44.4 34.9 78.0 9.3 33.8
Bulls
Roster
Z. LaVine
L. Markkanen
J. Parker
K. Dunn
B. Portis
J. Holiday
W. Carter Jr.
A. Blakeney
R. Arcidiacono
R. Lopez
C. Payne
S. Harrison
C. Felicio
R. Alkins
T. Ulis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Z. LaVine 31 34.7 23.5 4.5 4.5 1.0 0.5 3.7 44.9 33.5 86.8 0.4 4.2
L. Markkanen 14 30.6 17.2 7.5 1.1 1.0 0.7 1.7 42.3 39.4 82.4 1.1 6.4
J. Parker 29 30.1 15.2 6.9 2.3 0.6 0.3 2.6 45.5 29.3 72.4 1.2 5.7
K. Dunn 11 30.0 13.5 5.0 6.2 1.2 0.3 2.5 47.0 25.0 78.3 0.1 4.9
B. Portis 9 24.4 11.9 8.0 1.2 0.4 0.8 1.4 41.3 25.0 68.2 1.4 6.6
J. Holiday 37 35.1 11.8 4.5 2.3 1.8 0.6 1.3 38.8 36.2 89.1 0.5 3.9
W. Carter Jr. 37 25.1 10.7 7.0 1.8 0.5 1.5 1.6 49.1 18.5 78.4 2.0 5.1
A. Blakeney 29 15.5 8.5 1.8 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.8 41.9 45.0 68.2 0.2 1.7
R. Arcidiacono 36 28.1 6.7 2.7 3.7 1.1 0.0 0.9 44.1 39.4 83.3 0.3 2.4
R. Lopez 30 17.2 6.0 2.6 1.1 0.1 1.0 1.5 50.3 23.1 70.0 1.1 1.5
C. Payne 30 17.7 5.9 1.7 2.7 0.7 0.2 1.1 41.3 27.1 88.0 0.3 1.4
S. Harrison 28 17.3 5.8 2.7 1.6 1.3 0.3 0.7 42.1 25.0 59.3 0.3 2.4
C. Felicio 23 11.1 3.1 3.3 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.6 55.8 0.0 73.7 1.0 2.4
R. Alkins 2 2.0 1.5 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 25.0 100.0 0.0 1.5 0.0
T. Ulis 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 37 242.0 100.4 41.8 21.5 7.92 4.76 14.7 44.3 34.2 77.5 7.6 34.2
