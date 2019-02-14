NY
ATL

Hawks aim to extend Knicks' skid into All-Star break

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 14, 2019

Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce wants to see his young team finish the first portion of the season strong.

The New York Knicks, who visit the Hawks on Thursday in their final game before the All-Star break, simply want a win.

The Knicks (10-47) have the worst record in the NBA and have lost 18 straight, a single-season franchise record and two short of the 20-game streak that spanned the 1984-85 and 1985-86 seasons.

Two of New York's victories have come against Atlanta. The Knicks won the first meeting on opening day, blasting Atlanta 126-107 at Madison Square Garden, then came back three weeks later for a 112-107 victory in Atlanta. The Hawks won the third meeting 114-107 in New York on Dec. 21, the Knicks' fourth straight defeat in an eight-game skid.

New York dropped a 126-111 decision to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. The Knicks nearly erased a 26-point, third-quarter deficit, drawing within six points on Luke Kornet's 3-pointer with 6:41 left, but they missed two succeeding chances to narrow the margin.

Despite the struggles, coach David Fizdale believes the team is headed in the right direction.

"I like what we're sitting on right now, and I'm excited for our future," he said prior to the Wednesday loss. "Some teams take longer to get there. It just depends on how all that stuff goes in the offseason."

The Knicks' top scorers lately are new arrivals.

Dennis Smith Jr. is averaging 16.6 points in six games since he was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks. Kadeem Allen, recalled from the G League late last month, is averaging 17.3 points over the past three games. Both Smith and Allen scored 13 against Philadelphia.

"Credit to (Westchester coach) Mike Miller and our G League staff for getting these guys ready," Fizdale said. "Every time those guys come up, they are ready to perform. Consistently that has happened for us every time we've bought a guy up."

Atlanta, in the middle of a rebuilding effort, has one of the youngest teams in the league and typically starts two rookies. Pierce said this portion of the schedule can be particularly daunting for a young team that continues to feel its way through the season.

"This is the scary part after the trade deadline," Pierce said. "We're trying to get ahead of the story by understanding this is what happens. Everyone hits a lull, and we're trying to find a way to avoid it. But we have to talk about it, be real about it. Normally everyone relaxes and feels good after the trade deadline. We relaxed too much."

The Hawks dropped three consecutive games overall and five straight home games before beating the LeBron Jones-led L.A. Lakers 117-114 on Tuesday. Atlanta played with more effort, something that was lacking in back-to-back listless losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic last weekend.

"It's the effort, our approach, our activity to move the basketball," Pierce said.

Atlanta made a deeper commitment to its rebuilding earlier this week when it finalized a contract buyout with veteran point guard Jeremy Lin, who signed with the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. The move freed up payroll for the Hawks, but it means more responsibility for rookie Trae Young. DeAndre' Bembry and Kent Bazemore will be the backups there until rookie Jaylen Adams returns from an ankle injury.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
D. Jordan
6 C
J. Collins
20 PF
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
9.7 Reb. Per Game 9.7
64.5 Field Goal % 57.8
64.5 Three Point % 57.8
68.3 Free Throw % 74.9
away team logo
D. Jordan C 6
11.2 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 1.8 APG
home team logo
J. Collins PF 20
19.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 2.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Knicks 10-47 -----
home team logo Hawks 19-38 -----
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
Knicks
Roster
E. Mudiay
E. Kanter
K. Knox
D. Jordan
A. Trier
K. Allen
D. Dotson
N. Vonleh
M. Hezonja
J. Jenkins
L. Kornet
M. Robinson
F. Ntilikina
L. Thomas
I. Hicks
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
E. Mudiay 39 26.6 14.7 3.1 3.9 0.8 0.3 2.1 45.3 30.8 76.0 0.6 2.4
E. Kanter 44 25.6 14.0 10.5 1.9 0.4 0.4 1.8 53.6 31.8 81.4 3.9 6.6
K. Knox 50 28.3 12.5 4.2 0.9 0.6 0.3 1.5 36.6 33.5 71.9 0.8 3.4
D. Jordan 5 26.6 11.2 11.8 1.8 0.4 1.0 2.2 70.0 0.0 66.7 3.8 8.0
A. Trier 50 22.1 10.0 3.0 2.0 0.4 0.3 1.8 44.4 38.2 83.8 0.5 2.5
K. Allen 9 22.3 9.7 3.0 4.0 0.9 0.1 1.0 47.8 46.7 72.7 0.6 2.4
D. Dotson 48 24.8 9.3 3.4 1.4 0.8 0.1 0.7 42.3 37.4 69.5 0.6 2.9
N. Vonleh 57 25.7 8.3 8.1 1.9 0.7 0.8 1.3 45.0 34.1 72.5 1.7 6.4
M. Hezonja 48 19.1 7.6 3.7 1.0 0.9 0.1 1.2 39.7 27.7 70.1 0.4 3.3
J. Jenkins 1 9.0 7.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 60.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0
L. Kornet 28 15.4 7.0 2.6 1.2 0.5 0.6 0.6 41.3 40.7 84.0 0.5 2.0
M. Robinson 41 17.8 6.1 4.6 0.6 0.7 2.1 0.5 69.9 0.0 51.5 2.3 2.3
F. Ntilikina 41 21.3 5.9 2.0 2.8 0.7 0.3 1.3 34.2 29.1 75.0 0.2 1.8
L. Thomas 26 16.5 3.8 2.4 0.5 0.6 0.2 0.5 38.7 21.6 82.6 0.4 2.0
I. Hicks 1 4.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0
Total 57 241.8 105.3 44.2 19.9 7.26 4.60 13.1 43.0 33.5 76.3 10.9 33.3
Hawks
Roster
J. Collins
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
K. Bazemore
D. Dedmon
A. Len
K. Huerter
D. Bembry
V. Carter
O. Spellman
A. Poythress
M. Plumlee
D. Hamilton
J. Anderson
J. Adams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Collins 41 29.8 19.4 9.7 2.1 0.3 0.4 2.1 57.8 36.6 74.9 3.6 6.1
T. Young 57 30.0 16.9 3.3 7.6 0.9 0.2 4.0 40.8 31.4 79.9 0.6 2.6
T. Waller-Prince 36 27.6 13.4 3.7 1.9 1.0 0.4 1.9 44.6 38.8 83.3 0.4 3.3
K. Bazemore 43 25.5 13.0 3.7 2.5 1.6 0.8 2.0 43.7 32.3 72.7 0.5 3.2
D. Dedmon 47 24.7 10.3 7.1 1.3 1.0 1.0 1.4 48.5 38.1 85.1 1.6 5.6
A. Len 53 19.0 10.2 5.6 1.0 0.3 0.9 1.5 48.8 31.6 68.2 2.2 3.5
K. Huerter 53 27.4 9.4 3.2 2.8 0.9 0.4 1.6 42.4 39.3 73.3 0.8 2.5
D. Bembry 57 24.4 8.1 4.1 2.5 1.3 0.5 1.8 43.0 28.9 61.8 0.5 3.6
V. Carter 52 15.9 6.6 2.6 1.0 0.6 0.3 0.7 42.5 38.7 68.6 0.4 2.2
O. Spellman 40 17.2 5.9 4.0 0.9 0.6 0.6 0.7 39.3 34.5 71.4 1.5 2.5
A. Poythress 18 13.5 4.9 3.3 0.7 0.2 0.4 0.6 53.8 38.9 52.4 1.3 1.9
M. Plumlee 18 9.6 4.4 2.2 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.6 66.7 0.0 53.3 0.9 1.3
D. Hamilton 19 10.7 3.0 2.5 1.2 0.3 0.1 0.8 38.3 34.8 50.0 0.5 1.9
J. Anderson 29 8.2 3.0 1.5 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.5 38.3 20.5 76.2 0.4 1.1
J. Adams 10 4.5 1.3 0.4 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.2 33.3 42.9 100.0 0.1 0.3
Total 57 240.4 111.0 45 25.6 8.35 5.12 17.9 45.4 34.7 74.8 11.4 33.6
NBA Scores