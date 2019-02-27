POR
BOS

Blazers look to continue climb against Celtics

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 27, 2019

An elevator might be the only thing that could keep the Portland Trail Blazers from quickly rising to an elite level.

They're close, but like Wednesday's opponent, the Boston Celtics, Portland has flaws it wants to iron out in the final weeks of the season.

The next step in the Blazers' journey takes place in Boston, where on Tuesday some players were stuck in an elevator for more than 30 minutes at a practice facility at Emerson College.

That might be the only way to slow down Damien Lillard, who had an "off" night with only 21 points in Monday's 123-110 win in Cleveland. Lillard scored five points to spark a 14-3 run late that sealed the win for Portland.

"I think we came in and took for granted how hard we worked and the things that we were doing allowed that to happen," Lillard said. Portland shot 68.4 percent from the field in the first half and seemingly were in total control.

"And they got life. So not only were we not as sharp as we were in the first half, but they got a little more energy, a little more life to them," Lillard said. "They got a few shots to fall, a few extra rebounds, a few fouls and before you know it, you got a game."

A valuable lesson learned, even for a veteran NBA team.

"We've been through a lot," CJ McCollum said. "We've been in some great wins and some terrible losses, so you know how to win games down the stretch, we know what we need to do on the offensive and defensive end to give ourselves a chance."

A lack of intensity and inconsistency has plagued the Celtics this season.

Boston will be playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Celtics lost their third straight game on Tuesday, falling 118-95 on the road to the Toronto Raptors. A 13-point second quarter doomed Boston.

The Celtics' inconsistent play has been puzzling, especially when looking at the 10-point loss to Chicago on Saturday.

"Every team in the NBA, because every game is its own entity, you better bring it or else you'll get beat," coach Brad Stevens told the Boston Herald.

Stevens sees a disturbing pattern of his team playing up or down to its opponent. "It's not a good thing to happen, and it's largely why we are where we are, in the standings and everything else."

Stevens consistently harps on defense and transition basketball.

"When you're not getting back in transition that's just an issue ... you're gonna have a hard time winning," he said. "It's hard to keep teams from scoring five-on-five let alone five-on-three."

Kyrie Irving and Wednesday's counterpart, Lillard, are just two of six players averaging at least 23.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Al Horford is getting healthier and Portland's frontline of Jusuf Nurkic, Enes Kanter and Myles Leonard should be a good test.

Since returning from the knee injury that sidelined him for two weeks, Horford has averaged 13.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 54.9 percent from the field.

"He just puts the defense on their heels," teammate Marcus Smart said. "When he's aggressive, it's just another option for us, another threat that really makes us hard to contain on the offensive end."

The two teams met in Portland on Nov. 11 with the Trail Blazers earning a 100-94 win with Lillard and McCollum combining for 21 third-quarter points.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
K. Irving
11 PG
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
23.5 Pts. Per Game 23.5
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
44.7 Field Goal % 49.3
44.7 Three Point % 49.3
91.0 Free Throw % 87.1
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
25.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 6.5 APG
home team logo
K. Irving PG 11
23.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 6.9 APG
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 37-23 -----
home team logo Celtics 37-24 -----
BOS -2.5, O/U 225.5
TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts
BOS -2.5, O/U 225.5
TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 37-23 113.8 PPG 47.8 RPG 22.9 APG
home team logo Celtics 37-24 112.5 PPG 45 RPG 26.2 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 25.8 PPG 4.6 RPG 6.5 APG 44.7 FG%
K. Irving PG 23.5 PPG 4.8 RPG 6.9 APG 49.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
E. Kanter
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
R. Hood
J. Layman
E. Turner
Z. Collins
M. Harkless
S. Curry
M. Leonard
G. Trent Jr.
S. Labissiere
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 59 35.3 25.8 4.6 6.5 1.1 0.5 2.8 44.7 36.8 91.0 0.8 3.7
C. McCollum 59 33.9 21.1 4.1 2.8 0.8 0.4 1.6 45.9 36.8 83.0 0.9 3.2
E. Kanter 2 20.0 17.0 8.5 2.0 0.5 0.0 1.5 60.9 0.0 85.7 4.0 4.5
J. Nurkic 59 27.3 15.4 10.2 3.2 1.0 1.5 2.3 51.0 11.5 75.8 3.4 6.8
A. Aminu 60 29.0 9.5 7.8 1.3 0.9 0.4 0.8 44.0 36.2 85.5 1.5 6.4
R. Hood 6 22.2 8.3 1.2 0.8 0.8 0.2 0.2 51.2 38.9 100.0 0.0 1.2
J. Layman 49 18.5 8.0 3.1 0.7 0.5 0.5 0.6 53.7 36.7 72.5 0.9 2.2
E. Turner 57 23.3 7.4 4.6 3.9 0.5 0.3 1.6 46.0 15.2 70.6 0.6 4.0
Z. Collins 59 17.8 6.7 4.2 0.9 0.4 0.8 1.0 47.5 33.7 77.6 1.4 2.8
M. Harkless 40 21.7 6.4 4.0 0.9 1.0 0.8 0.7 46.7 29.9 67.6 1.1 2.9
S. Curry 54 17.3 6.4 1.4 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.7 44.9 47.4 89.5 0.3 1.1
M. Leonard 52 14.5 6.0 3.9 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.7 54.2 47.0 81.8 0.8 3.1
G. Trent Jr. 9 4.2 1.6 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 26.3 33.3 25.0 0.0 0.4
S. Labissiere 2 2.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 60 241.7 113.8 47.8 22.9 6.63 5.12 13.5 46.5 36.3 81.9 11.4 36.4
Celtics
Roster
K. Irving
J. Tatum
M. Morris
A. Horford
J. Brown
G. Hayward
T. Rozier
M. Smart
D. Theis
A. Baynes
B. Wanamaker
S. Ojeleye
R. Williams
G. Yabusele
P. Dozier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Irving 50 32.7 23.5 4.8 6.9 1.6 0.5 2.6 49.3 41.2 87.1 1.2 3.6
J. Tatum 61 31.1 16.3 6.3 1.9 1.0 0.8 1.5 45.6 38.2 86.2 1.0 5.3
M. Morris 56 27.7 14.5 6.1 1.4 0.6 0.3 1.3 47.0 39.9 85.5 0.9 5.1
A. Horford 51 28.7 12.9 6.8 4.0 0.9 1.4 1.5 52.1 35.8 79.6 1.9 4.9
J. Brown 56 25.8 12.7 4.3 1.4 1.0 0.5 1.4 45.2 32.4 68.0 0.9 3.4
G. Hayward 55 25.9 11.0 4.5 3.5 0.9 0.3 1.5 43.4 33.2 85.7 0.8 3.7
T. Rozier 60 23.1 8.9 4.1 3.1 0.9 0.3 0.9 37.7 35.3 82.7 0.4 3.7
M. Smart 60 27.1 8.2 3.0 4.0 1.7 0.4 1.5 39.8 35.5 77.3 0.7 2.2
D. Theis 47 14.9 6.5 3.8 1.1 0.3 0.7 0.6 57.8 45.1 75.0 1.4 2.4
A. Baynes 34 14.9 5.7 4.3 1.1 0.2 0.7 0.8 46.6 33.3 84.8 1.8 2.6
B. Wanamaker 27 9.3 3.6 1.0 1.4 0.3 0.0 0.5 47.2 51.6 93.3 0.1 0.9
S. Ojeleye 42 10.8 3.4 1.6 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.3 43.0 31.0 66.7 0.4 1.2
R. Williams 24 9.2 2.9 2.5 0.2 0.3 1.3 0.4 73.8 0.0 66.7 0.9 1.5
G. Yabusele 31 5.6 1.9 1.2 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.3 43.4 21.1 71.4 0.5 0.6
P. Dozier 4 2.5 1.8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
Total 61 241.6 112.5 45 26.2 8.79 5.72 12.6 46.3 36.9 81.3 10.2 34.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores