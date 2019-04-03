PHI
ATL

Hawks still battling as they face Sixers

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 03, 2019

When the Philadelphia 76ers play at the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, there will essentially be one chase going on -- and it has nothing to do with the playoffs.

Philadelphia (49-28) is mostly entrenched as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, 3.5 games ahead of the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers with five games to go. Their big-picture plan is to get ready for the playoffs, which is why center Joel Embiid is sitting out and resting his sore left knee on this three-game road trip, which ends against the Hawks.

The 76ers got wiped out 122-102 Monday night in Dallas when they also were missing Jimmy Butler because of back tightness. He was listed as questionable to play against Atlanta, but Sixers coach Brett Brown said on this trip he's not ready to make wholesale decisions on load management.

"I stand by what I have been saying in that once we have secured the third seed ... then I think we can pivot and assess now what," he told Philly.com.

Atlanta's Trae Young can't rest at all.

The Hawks (28-50) have long been out of postseason contention, but their rookie guard has been closing the gap on the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic in the race to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

For what it's worth, Brown -- who coached the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year, Ben Simmons -- was asked by a reporter in Dallas if he thought Doncic was this season's top rookie.

"In my opinion," Brown replied.

Doncic seemed anointed as the winner early in the season, but Young had been averaging 25.1 points and 9.3 assists since the All-Star break before being slowed Tuesday night in a 117-111 loss at the San Antonio Spurs.

Young had 15 points and six assists, shooting 5 of 15 from the field and missing all six of his attempts from beyond the arc. He didn't commit a turnover in 29 minutes.

Atlanta had some mismatched pieces Tuesday night as it played without John Collins (rest) and Taurean Prince (foot), among others.

"It was a great team effort," said guard Kent Bazemore, who came off the bench to score 26 points. "Coach (Lloyd Pierce) alluded to it after the game, bringing in some guys from the G League and some 10-day guys ... and we just let it all hang out."

Young, who hasn't missed a game all season, has four games left to make an impression. Doncic has missed seven games, including the past two, and might sit out again Wednesday night against Minnesota.

The Hawks are 2-1 against the 76ers this season, including a 129-127 home victory on March 23, when Young had 32 points and 11 assists.

"We clipped Philly last time, so I'm sure they are going to come in with a little bit of vengeance," Bazemore said on Fox Sports Southeast.

"With a couple of games left in the season, they are trying to be in the best position they can. At the same time, we're still trying to play spoiler and have a bunch of guys finish the season strong."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Simmons
25 PG
T. Young
11 PG
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
18.9 Pts. Per Game 18.9
8.0 Ast. Per Game 8.0
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
56.6 Field Goal % 41.5
56.6 Three Point % 41.5
60.5 Free Throw % 82.5
away team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
17.1 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 7.8 APG
home team logo
T. Young PG 11
18.9 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 8.0 APG
1234T
away team logo 76ers 49-28 -----
home team logo Hawks 28-50 -----
ATL 5.5, O/U 240
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
ATL 5.5, O/U 240
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 49-28 115.1 PPG 47.7 RPG 26.8 APG
home team logo Hawks 28-50 112.9 PPG 46 RPG 25.8 APG
Key Players
B. Simmons PG 17.1 PPG 8.9 RPG 7.8 APG 56.6 FG%
T. Young PG 18.9 PPG 3.6 RPG 8.0 APG 41.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
T. Harris
J. Butler
J. Redick
B. Simmons
B. Marjanovic
M. Scott
T. McConnell
F. Korkmaz
J. Ennis III
J. Bolden
S. Milton
J. Simmons
A. Johnson
D. Jackson
J. Patton
Z. Smith
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 62 33.7 27.5 13.7 3.5 0.7 1.9 3.6 48.5 30.3 81.0 2.5 11.2
T. Harris 20 35.9 19.0 8.0 2.8 0.5 0.6 1.6 49.1 35.9 84.6 1.1 6.9
J. Butler 53 33.5 18.5 5.3 4.1 1.9 0.6 1.5 46.1 34.3 88.1 1.9 3.4
J. Redick 73 31.4 17.7 2.4 2.7 0.4 0.2 1.4 43.4 39.1 90.0 0.3 2.2
B. Simmons 75 34.4 17.1 8.9 7.8 1.4 0.8 3.5 56.6 0.0 60.5 2.2 6.8
B. Marjanovic 14 13.6 7.4 5.3 1.2 0.1 0.6 1.1 60.9 50.0 72.0 1.6 3.6
M. Scott 20 23.5 7.4 3.6 0.8 0.5 0.2 0.8 37.1 39.1 61.5 0.8 2.8
T. McConnell 71 19.4 6.3 2.3 3.5 1.1 0.2 1.2 52.1 33.3 80.0 0.4 1.9
F. Korkmaz 46 14.2 5.8 2.3 1.1 0.6 0.0 0.5 40.2 33.1 83.3 0.3 1.9
J. Ennis III 15 15.4 5.5 3.3 0.5 0.2 0.3 0.5 44.1 30.0 82.4 1.1 2.1
J. Bolden 40 13.9 4.4 3.6 0.9 0.4 0.9 0.8 50.0 35.4 47.6 1.0 2.7
S. Milton 16 11.4 4.4 1.4 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.3 45.9 35.5 80.0 0.4 1.0
J. Simmons 12 13.3 4.1 1.4 1.4 0.7 0.0 0.7 40.0 33.3 61.9 0.3 1.2
A. Johnson 48 10.0 3.8 2.7 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.9 50.4 29.7 75.0 0.8 1.9
D. Jackson 6 6.5 3.7 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.2 53.3 33.3 100.0 0.3 0.2
J. Patton 3 7.0 1.7 2.0 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 28.6 0.0 50.0 0.7 1.3
Z. Smith 2 7.5 1.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.0 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 77 241.6 115.1 47.7 26.8 7.45 5.27 14.7 47.0 35.9 77.8 10.8 36.9
Hawks
Roster
J. Collins
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
K. Bazemore
D. Dedmon
A. Len
K. Huerter
D. Bembry
V. Carter
O. Spellman
A. Poythress
D. Davis
M. Plumlee
I. Humphries
J. Anderson
J. Sibert
J. Adams
D. Hamilton
T. Zeller
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Collins 58 29.7 19.4 9.6 1.9 0.3 0.6 1.9 56.3 35.8 76.2 3.5 6.1
T. Young 78 30.9 18.9 3.6 8.0 0.8 0.2 3.8 41.5 32.7 82.5 0.7 2.9
T. Waller-Prince 51 28.1 13.4 3.7 2.2 1.0 0.3 1.9 44.8 39.4 84.3 0.4 3.3
K. Bazemore 64 24.7 11.8 4.0 2.3 1.4 0.7 1.8 40.6 31.9 73.1 0.6 3.4
D. Dedmon 64 25.1 10.8 7.5 1.4 1.1 1.1 1.3 49.2 38.2 81.4 1.6 5.9
A. Len 73 19.8 10.7 5.5 1.1 0.4 0.9 1.3 49.6 35.4 66.5 2.0 3.4
K. Huerter 72 27.3 9.5 3.2 2.8 0.9 0.3 1.5 41.3 37.6 74.1 0.8 2.4
D. Bembry 78 23.6 8.1 4.3 2.4 1.3 0.5 1.7 44.2 29.5 62.0 0.6 3.6
V. Carter 73 17.3 7.5 2.5 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.6 42.9 39.9 69.5 0.4 2.1
O. Spellman 46 17.5 5.9 4.2 1.0 0.6 0.5 0.7 40.2 34.4 71.1 1.6 2.7
A. Poythress 21 14.5 5.1 3.6 0.8 0.2 0.5 0.6 49.4 39.1 62.1 1.4 2.2
D. Davis 5 13.6 4.6 4.2 0.4 0.6 0.4 0.6 66.7 0.0 75.0 1.0 3.2
M. Plumlee 18 9.6 4.4 2.2 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.6 66.7 0.0 53.3 0.9 1.3
I. Humphries 1 18.0 4.0 5.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 22.2 0.0 0.0 2.0 3.0
J. Anderson 44 8.8 3.4 1.7 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.4 40.9 28.1 69.2 0.5 1.2
J. Sibert 1 4.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. Adams 30 11.8 3.0 1.6 1.9 0.3 0.1 0.7 33.7 33.8 75.0 0.3 1.3
D. Hamilton 19 10.7 3.0 2.5 1.2 0.3 0.1 0.8 38.3 34.8 50.0 0.5 1.9
T. Zeller 2 5.5 0.0 3.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 2.0
Total 78 242.2 112.9 46 25.8 8.27 5.10 16.8 45.1 35.2 75.4 11.6 34.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores