MIL
PHI

Stars expected to shine when Bucks, Sixers meet

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 04, 2019

When the Milwaukee Bucks play at the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, the game could be resemble a full-strength playoff matchup.

Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo returned Monday night from a one-game absence to rest his right ankle, and he declared himself 100 percent after going for 28 points and 11 rebounds in a 131-121 win at the Brooklyn Nets.

"His ability as a passer and playmaker has been so important to us," coach Mike Budenholzer said of his NBA MVP candidate. "I would say he's already ahead of where any of us envisioned."

Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 27.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists, still might sit out at least one of the four remaining games for Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee (58-20), but perhaps one of the two weekend games would be a better time.

The Bucks still need one more victory -- or a loss by second-place Toronto (56-23) -- to clinch the No. 1 seed in the East.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia (49-29) is expected to have star center Joel Embiid on Thursday. He rested his sore left knee and missed an 1-2 road trip that wrapped up with a 130-122 loss at the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

The Sixers, with four games left in their season, are 2 1/2 games ahead of Boston (47-32) for the third seed in the East.

Adding to the potential wattage on Thursday night, Sixers forward Jimmy Butler was back in action Wednesday night after he missed Monday's loss in Dallas because of back tightness.

"There is a physical side to him that we go up a notch defensively, we go up a notch, I think, spiritually with the way (Butler) plays, how hard he plays and how hard he competes," Sixers coach Brett Brown told reporters before Wednesday's game.

"He's just an incredibly gifted athlete who sort of has a mirrored personality to support his physical gifts. To bring him back in the mix, that's the first thing I think of. Apart from his skill-set, there is a mentality and a disposition physically that I'm highly attracted to."

Butler had 16 points and seven rebounds on Wednesday night, when J.J. Redick led the team with 30 points. Rookie center Jonah Bolden, taking advantage of Embiid's absence, had 13 points and 10 rebounds -- eight on the offensive glass -- in 24 minutes.

Bolden is trying to earn postseason time as Embiid's backup, competing with veteran Boban Marjanovic. According to reports Wednesday, the Sixers also are expected to sign another veteran center, Greg Monroe, for the remainder of the season.

Wednesday's game will decide the season series. The teams split two games in Milwaukee earlier this season, including a 130-125 Philadelphia victory on March 17, the Bucks' first game without injured Malcolm Brogdon.

"That game that we played against them a few weeks ago, we didn't play our best basketball," Antetokounmpo told reporters Wednesday. "Hopefully, we can be better (Thursday) and just get ourselves ready for the playoffs."

Brogdon has been out with a plantar fasciitis tear in his right foot and is eying a potential return for the second round of the playoffs.

The Bucks are expected to have Khris Middleton on Thursday after he missed two games because of a groin injury.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
E. Bledsoe
6 PG
B. Simmons
25 PG
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
7.8 Ast. Per Game 7.8
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
48.1 Field Goal % 56.2
48.1 Three Point % 56.2
75.5 Free Throw % 60.1
away team logo
E. Bledsoe PG 6
16.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 5.5 APG
home team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
17.1 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 7.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Bucks 58-20 -----
home team logo 76ers 49-29 -----
PHI 2.5, O/U 230.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
PHI 2.5, O/U 230.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 58-20 117.9 PPG 49.6 RPG 26.1 APG
home team logo 76ers 49-29 115.2 PPG 47.8 RPG 26.8 APG
Key Players
E. Bledsoe PG 16.0 PPG 4.7 RPG 5.5 APG 48.1 FG%
B. Simmons PG 17.1 PPG 9.0 RPG 7.8 APG 56.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Bucks
Roster
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
B. Lopez
N. Mirotic
E. Ilyasova
P. Connaughton
G. Hill
S. Brown
T. Snell
D. Wilson
D. DiVincenzo
T. Frazier
J. Morris
I. Canaan
P. Gasol
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Antetokounmpo 70 32.8 27.4 12.5 5.9 1.3 1.5 3.8 57.7 24.6 72.9 2.2 10.3
K. Middleton 73 31.5 18.1 6.1 4.3 1.0 0.1 2.3 43.8 37.9 83.6 0.7 5.5
E. Bledsoe 75 29.5 16.0 4.7 5.5 1.5 0.4 2.1 48.1 32.5 75.5 1.1 3.7
M. Brogdon 64 28.6 15.6 4.5 3.2 0.7 0.2 1.4 50.5 42.6 92.8 1.0 3.5
B. Lopez 78 28.7 12.6 4.8 1.2 0.6 2.2 1.0 45.7 37.2 83.7 0.4 4.4
N. Mirotic 14 22.9 11.6 5.4 1.4 0.7 0.6 0.8 41.5 35.6 87.0 1.0 4.4
E. Ilyasova 63 18.2 6.8 4.5 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.7 44.9 37.8 83.3 1.5 3.0
P. Connaughton 57 20.3 6.7 4.1 2.0 0.5 0.4 0.5 46.0 32.8 73.0 0.9 3.2
G. Hill 43 20.0 6.3 2.5 2.1 0.9 0.2 0.6 42.6 26.9 84.0 0.6 1.9
S. Brown 54 17.0 6.1 3.1 1.4 0.4 0.1 0.7 46.8 37.2 70.0 0.5 2.6
T. Snell 74 17.6 6.0 2.1 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.3 45.2 39.7 88.1 0.4 1.7
D. Wilson 44 17.6 5.4 4.2 1.0 0.4 0.4 0.6 40.9 36.4 52.6 0.8 3.4
D. DiVincenzo 27 15.2 4.9 2.4 1.1 0.5 0.2 0.7 40.3 26.5 75.0 0.6 1.8
T. Frazier 8 13.8 3.4 1.8 3.1 0.3 0.0 1.0 33.3 26.7 75.0 0.8 1.0
J. Morris 4 7.3 2.5 1.3 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.3 40.0 33.3 50.0 0.0 1.3
I. Canaan 4 7.8 1.5 1.0 0.8 0.0 0.3 0.5 33.3 40.0 0.0 0.3 0.8
P. Gasol 3 10.0 1.3 3.3 0.7 0.0 0.3 0.7 16.7 33.3 50.0 0.0 3.3
Total 78 241.3 117.9 49.6 26.1 7.54 5.96 13.3 47.6 35.3 77.5 9.3 40.3
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
T. Harris
J. Butler
J. Redick
B. Simmons
B. Marjanovic
M. Scott
T. McConnell
F. Korkmaz
J. Ennis III
J. Bolden
S. Milton
J. Simmons
A. Johnson
D. Jackson
J. Patton
Z. Smith
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 62 33.7 27.5 13.7 3.5 0.7 1.9 3.6 48.5 30.3 81.0 2.5 11.2
T. Harris 20 35.9 19.0 8.0 2.8 0.5 0.6 1.6 49.1 35.9 84.6 1.1 6.9
J. Butler 53 33.5 18.5 5.3 4.1 1.9 0.6 1.5 46.1 34.3 88.1 1.9 3.4
J. Redick 74 31.4 17.8 2.4 2.7 0.4 0.2 1.4 43.4 39.2 89.1 0.3 2.1
B. Simmons 76 34.4 17.1 9.0 7.8 1.4 0.8 3.5 56.2 0.0 60.1 2.2 6.8
B. Marjanovic 14 13.6 7.4 5.3 1.2 0.1 0.6 1.1 60.9 50.0 72.0 1.6 3.6
M. Scott 20 23.5 7.4 3.6 0.8 0.5 0.2 0.8 37.1 39.1 61.5 0.8 2.8
T. McConnell 72 19.3 6.3 2.3 3.5 1.1 0.2 1.2 52.2 33.3 80.0 0.4 1.9
F. Korkmaz 46 14.2 5.8 2.3 1.1 0.6 0.0 0.5 40.2 33.1 83.3 0.3 1.9
J. Ennis III 15 15.4 5.5 3.3 0.5 0.2 0.3 0.5 44.1 30.0 82.4 1.1 2.1
J. Bolden 41 14.2 4.6 3.8 0.9 0.4 0.9 0.8 50.3 33.7 48.1 1.1 2.6
S. Milton 16 11.4 4.4 1.4 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.3 45.9 35.5 80.0 0.4 1.0
J. Simmons 12 13.3 4.1 1.4 1.4 0.7 0.0 0.7 40.0 33.3 61.9 0.3 1.2
A. Johnson 49 9.9 3.8 2.7 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.9 51.0 29.7 75.0 0.8 1.8
D. Jackson 6 6.5 3.7 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.2 53.3 33.3 100.0 0.3 0.2
J. Patton 3 7.0 1.7 2.0 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 28.6 0.0 50.0 0.7 1.3
Z. Smith 2 7.5 1.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.0 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 78 241.6 115.2 47.8 26.8 7.46 5.24 14.7 47.0 35.8 77.4 11.0 36.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores