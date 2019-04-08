PHI
Heat face Sixers in must-win home finale

The Miami Heat, who are in a desperate fight to make the playoffs, will close their regular-season home schedule on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia (50-30) has already locked up the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, but Miami (38-42) has been assured of nothing.

The Heat have lost four straight games and trail the Detroit Pistons (39-41) by one game for the final playoff berth in the East. The Pistons have also lost four games in a row, opening the door for the third team in this fight, the Charlotte Hornets (38-42), who are tied with the Heat but have won three straight games.

With two games left, Miami has control of no tiebreakers. Miami has to win out and hope that Detroit loses both of its games even though the Pistons play the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks - two teams that have a combined record of 48-112.

In addition, Miami would need the red-hot Hornets to drop one of its two games.

"We're going to need some help. The only thing we can control is what we do," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after a painful 117-109 overtime loss on Sunday at the Toronto Raptors. "We've got to dust this one off, get back to Miami and win the next game."

Because of the odds stacked against the Heat, it is likely that Tuesday's game will become the final home contest in the Hall of Fame career of Miami shooting guard Dwyane Wade, who is retiring at season's end.

Wade, 37, is a 13-time NBA All-Star, a three-time NBA champion and the MVP of the 2006 league finals.

The Heat will honor him before Tuesday's game, although there are no exact details as of yet.

"I know all my family is going to be there," Wade said. "I'm looking forward to closing the chapter."

While there is all that drama regarding the Heat, the 76ers are looking for momentum as they approach the playoffs. They have lost three of their past four games, which means beating Miami would have value for the Sixers as they look toward the postseason.

76ers forward Jimmy Butler has missed three of the past four games due to back tightness. Other than that, the 76ers core is healthy.

Once he gets back, the Sixers - who have won at least 50 games for a second straight season - should be at full throttle.

The 76ers haven't reached the Eastern Conference Finals since 2001 and haven't won the league title since 1983.

"I know how difficult it is," said 76ers coach Brett Brown, who endured some horrific seasons but now has the team pointed in the right direction. "I give our group credit, but the 50-win milestone goes away quickly when the playoffs begin."

The Heat, meanwhile, are just hoping to make it back to the playoffs. After winning two NBA titles during the LeBron James Era (2010-2014), the Heat have won just one playoff round over the past four years. If they fall short of the playoffs this year, it will mark the third such failure in the past five years.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
B. Simmons
25 PG
H. Whiteside
21 C
23.4 Min. Per Game 23.4
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
0.8 Ast. Per Game 0.8
11.4 Reb. Per Game 11.4
56.2 Field Goal % 56.7
56.2 Three Point % 56.7
59.9 Free Throw % 44.8
away team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
16.9 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 7.8 APG
home team logo
H. Whiteside C 21
12.3 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 0.8 APG
1234T
away team logo 76ers 50-30 -----
home team logo Heat 38-42 -----
AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida
Team Stats
76ers 50-30 115.3 PPG 47.8 RPG 26.9 APG
Heat 38-42 105.7 PPG 46.3 RPG 24.3 APG
Key Players
B. Simmons PG 16.9 PPG 8.9 RPG 7.8 APG 56.2 FG%
H. Whiteside C 12.3 PPG 11.4 RPG 0.8 APG 56.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
T. Harris
J. Butler
J. Redick
B. Simmons
G. Monroe
M. Scott
B. Marjanovic
T. McConnell
F. Korkmaz
J. Ennis III
J. Bolden
S. Milton
A. Johnson
J. Simmons
D. Jackson
Z. Smith
J. Patton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 64 33.7 27.5 13.6 3.7 0.7 1.9 3.5 48.4 30.0 80.4 2.5 11.1
T. Harris 26 35.5 18.7 7.8 3.0 0.4 0.5 1.6 48.0 34.1 84.1 1.2 6.7
J. Butler 54 33.5 18.5 5.4 4.1 1.8 0.5 1.5 46.1 34.0 86.8 2.0 3.4
J. Redick 76 31.3 18.1 2.4 2.7 0.4 0.2 1.3 44.0 39.7 89.4 0.3 2.2
B. Simmons 78 34.3 16.9 8.9 7.8 1.4 0.8 3.5 56.2 0.0 59.9 2.2 6.7
G. Monroe 1 10.0 9.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 80.0 0.0 100.0 1.0 1.0
M. Scott 26 24.1 7.8 3.7 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.7 39.7 40.7 66.7 0.7 2.9
B. Marjanovic 20 13.1 7.5 5.0 1.2 0.1 0.4 1.0 62.2 40.0 72.2 1.5 3.5
T. McConnell 74 19.2 6.3 2.3 3.4 1.0 0.2 1.2 52.1 33.3 78.4 0.4 1.9
F. Korkmaz 46 14.2 5.8 2.3 1.1 0.6 0.0 0.5 40.2 33.1 83.3 0.3 1.9
J. Ennis III 18 15.6 5.3 3.6 0.8 0.2 0.4 0.6 41.0 30.6 69.6 1.3 2.3
J. Bolden 43 14.6 4.8 3.8 0.9 0.4 0.9 0.8 50.3 36.6 48.1 1.1 2.7
S. Milton 18 12.4 3.9 1.4 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.3 41.2 31.4 80.0 0.4 1.1
A. Johnson 49 9.9 3.8 2.7 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.9 51.0 29.7 75.0 0.8 1.8
J. Simmons 13 12.5 3.8 1.3 1.5 0.6 0.0 0.6 39.0 33.3 61.9 0.2 1.1
D. Jackson 6 6.5 3.7 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.2 53.3 33.3 100.0 0.3 0.2
Z. Smith 4 12.3 3.0 1.8 0.8 0.5 0.5 0.8 23.1 37.5 75.0 0.3 1.5
J. Patton 3 7.0 1.7 2.0 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 28.6 0.0 50.0 0.7 1.3
Total 80 241.6 115.3 47.8 26.9 7.39 5.28 14.6 47.1 36.0 77.2 10.9 36.9
Heat
Roster
J. Richardson
D. Wade
G. Dragic
J. Winslow
D. Waiters
H. Whiteside
K. Olynyk
J. Johnson
R. McGruder
D. Jones Jr.
D. Robinson
E. Terry
R. Anderson
U. Haslem
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Richardson 73 34.8 16.6 3.6 4.1 1.1 0.5 1.6 41.2 35.7 86.1 0.7 2.9
D. Wade 70 25.9 14.7 3.9 4.1 0.8 0.5 2.3 43.6 33.2 70.1 1.0 2.9
G. Dragic 34 27.9 14.4 3.1 4.7 0.8 0.1 2.0 42.1 34.8 78.8 0.5 2.6
J. Winslow 64 29.8 12.6 5.4 4.3 1.1 0.3 2.2 43.1 37.1 63.0 1.0 4.5
D. Waiters 42 26.5 12.4 2.7 2.8 0.7 0.2 1.5 41.7 37.7 50.0 0.2 2.5
H. Whiteside 71 23.4 12.3 11.4 0.8 0.6 1.9 1.4 56.7 12.5 44.8 3.6 7.8
K. Olynyk 77 23.0 10.0 4.8 1.8 0.7 0.4 1.4 46.0 35.2 82.1 0.9 3.8
J. Johnson 53 21.4 8.0 3.2 2.4 0.6 0.5 1.3 43.2 33.8 71.4 0.4 2.8
R. McGruder 66 23.5 7.6 3.6 1.7 0.6 0.2 1.0 40.3 35.1 72.2 0.9 2.7
D. Jones Jr. 58 18.8 6.9 4.0 0.6 0.8 0.7 0.7 48.9 31.1 60.2 1.6 2.4
D. Robinson 13 8.8 2.4 1.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.1 34.4 26.9 66.7 0.0 1.0
E. Terry 1 3.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 1.0 0.0
R. Anderson 9 4.8 0.8 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 22.2 33.3 50.0 0.4 0.6
U. Haslem 8 4.4 0.8 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 1.4
Total 80 240.6 105.7 46.3 24.3 7.65 5.43 14.1 45.0 35.0 69.4 11.3 35.0
NBA Scores