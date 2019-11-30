BOS
NY

Celtics aim to tighten up defensively vs. reeling Knicks

  • Nov 30, 2019

The Boston Celtics weren't pleased with their intensity or defensive effort against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday afternoon, but if this season is any indication, the team might only need to go across town to find the cure for what ails it.

The Celtics will look to return to form on Sunday when they visit the reeling New York Knicks in a battle of Atlantic Division rivals at Madison Square Garden.

Both teams were off Saturday following disappointing defeats.

The Celtics lost to the host Nets, 112-107, in the back end of a home-and-home series.

The Knicks ran their losing streak to a season-high five games by squandering a 16-point second-quarter lead and falling to the visiting Philadelphia 76ers, 101-95.

The loss for the Celtics (13-5) concluded an inconsistent second half of the month in which they went 3-4 following a 10-game winning streak. Prior to Friday, Boston had won two straight over the Nets and Sacramento Kings, despite allowing Buddy Hield to score 41 points for the Kings on Monday and giving up a 40-point second quarter to the Nets on Wednesday.

The Celtics finally paid a price for their defensive inconsistency Friday, when the Nets were 17-of-41 from 3-point land while scoring the most points against Boston since Nov. 13.

"These kind of games are all about the teams who want it the most," Celtics point guard Kemba Walker told reporters afterward. "They wanted it more than us, especially after us getting them at home, where they played well -- we just got over the hump and won that one. But tonight you could tell they wanted it and they come out and got that win."

Such efforts have been few and far between this season for the Knicks, who are tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the worst record in the Eastern Conference (4-15) and already have endured three losing streaks of at least three games.

The Knicks looked like they might be snapping their latest skid in the first half Friday against a depleted 76ers squad that was without starters Al Horford (maintenance) and Josh Richardson (right hamstring). But Philadelphia mounted its second double-digit comeback of the season against New York, which squandered a 17-point lead in a 109-104 loss on Nov. 20.

"We've got to do it for all 48 (minutes)," Knicks rookie shooting guard RJ Barrett told reporters after New York scored fewer than 100 points for the second straight game and the sixth time this season. "They're a great team, a playoff team, they are not going to just stop. Third quarter, we came out flat and they jumped on us."

The game Sunday marks the first game of a back-to-back challenging set for the Knicks, who visit the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks Monday night.

Key Players
K. Walker
8 PG
J. Randle
30 PF
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
16.7 Pts. Per Game 16.7
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
9.1 Reb. Per Game 9.1
40.6 Field Goal % 44.7
40.6 Three Point % 44.7
91.7 Free Throw % 63.5
away team logo
K. Walker PG 8
21.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 4.7 APG
home team logo
J. Randle PF 30
16.7 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.6 APG
1234T
away team logo Celtics 13-5 -----
home team logo Knicks 4-15 -----
Madison Square Garden New York, New York
Madison Square Garden New York, New York
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 13-5 110.6 PPG 46.7 RPG 23.6 APG
home team logo Knicks 4-15 101.4 PPG 45.1 RPG 20.2 APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 21.9 PPG 4.7 RPG 4.7 APG 40.6 FG%
J. Randle PF 16.7 PPG 9.1 RPG 3.6 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Celtics
Roster
K. Walker
J. Tatum
G. Hayward
J. Brown
M. Smart
E. Kanter
B. Wanamaker
T. Waters
D. Theis
R. Williams
C. Edwards
T. Fall
J. Green
S. Ojeleye
G. Williams
V. Poirier
R. Langford
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Walker 17 32.2 21.9 4.7 4.7 0.9 0.5 2.1 40.6 38.9 91.7 1.2 3.5
J. Tatum 18 34.4 20.6 7.2 2.5 1.4 0.6 2.2 40.9 35.7 82.2 1.4 5.7
G. Hayward 8 31.1 18.9 7.1 4.1 0.8 0.3 1.9 55.5 43.3 84.2 0.8 6.4
J. Brown 15 33.3 18.7 7.3 2.1 1.3 0.3 1.7 48.4 35.7 72.9 1.1 6.1
M. Smart 18 32.6 12.6 3.4 4.9 1.4 0.5 1.1 38.8 33.6 87.9 0.9 2.6
E. Kanter 11 16.5 7.5 6.1 1.2 0.8 0.5 0.8 57.1 0.0 64.3 2.6 3.5
B. Wanamaker 18 17.3 7.4 2.2 2.8 0.7 0.2 1.2 50.0 40.9 90.2 0.4 1.8
T. Waters 1 20.0 7.0 2.0 3.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 28.6 20.0 100.0 0.0 2.0
D. Theis 15 21.9 6.7 7.1 1.2 0.5 1.5 0.7 47.6 15.4 70.4 1.8 5.3
R. Williams 16 14.4 4.3 4.5 1.3 1.0 1.1 0.9 73.8 0.0 54.5 1.1 3.4
C. Edwards 16 11.6 4.3 1.9 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.5 31.5 32.6 81.8 0.3 1.6
T. Fall 1 4.0 4.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.0
J. Green 12 6.3 3.0 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 55.2 25.0 40.0 0.2 0.7
S. Ojeleye 18 12.7 2.6 1.4 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.2 41.5 34.8 62.5 0.2 1.2
G. Williams 17 14.4 2.1 2.2 0.8 0.5 0.7 0.8 24.5 0.0 80.0 0.7 1.5
V. Poirier 6 5.2 1.2 1.3 0.5 0.2 0.3 0.5 37.5 0.0 50.0 0.8 0.5
R. Langford 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 18 241.4 110.6 46.7 23.6 9.06 5.67 12.5 44.1 34.4 80.4 10.8 35.9
Knicks
Roster
M. Morris
J. Randle
R. Barrett
B. Portis
M. Robinson
E. Payton
K. Knox
A. Trier
F. Ntilikina
T. Gibson
D. Dotson
D. Smith Jr.
W. Ellington
I. Brazdeikis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Morris 19 33.1 18.7 6.2 1.3 0.9 0.6 1.9 42.4 52.4 83.9 1.2 4.9
J. Randle 19 32.7 16.7 9.1 3.6 0.8 0.2 3.4 44.7 27.1 63.5 2.4 6.6
R. Barrett 18 33.0 15.3 5.4 3.5 1.4 0.4 2.7 41.5 33.9 51.1 1.2 4.2
B. Portis 19 22.0 8.9 5.9 1.1 0.7 0.3 1.0 40.2 39.6 66.7 1.8 4.2
M. Robinson 15 20.3 8.9 6.3 0.6 0.6 2.0 0.9 68.8 0.0 65.1 2.9 3.4
E. Payton 4 25.5 8.0 3.0 3.8 2.5 0.0 1.8 37.9 62.5 83.3 0.8 2.3
K. Knox 18 19.8 7.8 2.9 1.4 0.6 0.2 0.7 38.5 38.1 64.3 0.5 2.4
A. Trier 9 13.8 7.4 1.6 1.4 0.2 0.3 1.7 50.0 45.5 79.2 0.1 1.4
F. Ntilikina 18 27.2 6.7 2.3 3.6 1.5 0.6 1.1 38.3 32.6 76.5 0.4 1.8
T. Gibson 17 15.9 5.5 4.4 1.1 0.5 0.1 0.7 54.5 20.0 69.2 2.0 2.4
D. Dotson 15 14.5 5.3 1.5 0.9 0.5 0.2 0.5 38.0 28.6 77.8 0.1 1.4
D. Smith Jr. 12 15.5 5.1 1.8 2.6 0.5 0.1 1.6 34.3 31.8 54.5 0.8 0.9
W. Ellington 15 15.0 4.9 1.7 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.7 32.9 31.8 66.7 0.0 1.7
I. Brazdeikis 5 4.8 1.6 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.4 30.0 0.0 100.0 0.2 0.0
Total 19 240.0 101.4 45.1 20.2 8.05 4.42 15.1 42.7 37.3 67.2 12.4 32.7
