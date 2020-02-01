LAL
The Los Angeles Lakers hope to put the emotions of their Kobe Bryant tribute behind them when they travel north for the second game of a back-to-back set Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers celebrated the former superstar before their Friday home game against the Portland Trail Blazers, but then they couldn't celebrate a win later in the evening, stunned by Damian Lillard's 48-point explosion in a 127-119 defeat.

The loss came despite a monster effort from Anthony Davis, who had been considered a question mark for the game because of glute pain. He not only started but nearly rescued the night with 37 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots in 39 minutes.

The back-to-back will be the Lakers' seventh of the season. Davis has played on the second night on four of the previous six occasions, but he once again will be considered questionable to face the Kings.

LeBron James, who had 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in 38 minutes against the Trail Blazers, has played on five of the previous six second-night scenarios.

The Lakers are 6-0 on second nights, including 4-0 on the road.

James played Friday for the first time since getting a new tattoo on his left thigh to honor his former rival. It features a black snake with the words "Mamba 4 Life."

He explained the tattoo's purpose during his address to Lakers fans before Friday's game.

"In the words of Kobe Bryant, 'Mamba out,'" he said. "But in the words of us, 'Not forgotten.' Live on, brother."

Two games -- one from November, one from earlier this week -- should serve to warn the Lakers of the potential danger represented by the Kings.

The Lakers needed two tiebreaking free throws from James with 5.5 seconds remaining and a block by Davis on Harrison Barnes' potential overtime-producer at the buzzer to salvage a 99-97 home win on Nov. 15.

Then on Thursday, the Kings returned to the Staples Center and recorded one of the biggest shockers of the NBA season, a 124-103 blowout win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Kings accomplished the latter with the help of a career-high 34 points from De'Aaron Fox and a franchise-record 21 3-pointers, including five by Buddy Hield, who finished with 19 points.

Fox credited a new approach for his sustained success against the Clippers.

"I just wanted to come out aggressive," he said after the win. "I know earlier, most of the games, I don't come out as well as I do finishing games. So it was just ... come out and throw the first punch and not take the first punch."

The Kings were able to outrebound the Clippers 47-39 despite missing big men Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes. Dewayne Dedmon responded to just his ninth start of the season by producing 11 points and 11 rebounds. He even found time for four steals and three blocks.

Dedmon likely will get the call against the Lakers as well with Bagley having been ruled out through the All-Star break with a foot injury and Holmes hoping to be back sometime next week as he deals with a shoulder issue.

Key Players
L. James
23 SF
D. Fox
5 PG
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
19.7 Pts. Per Game 19.7
7.1 Ast. Per Game 7.1
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
49.4 Field Goal % 47.9
49.4 Three Point % 47.9
70.1 Free Throw % 68.3
away team logo
L. James SF 23
25.2 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 10.7 APG
home team logo
D. Fox PG 5
19.7 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 7.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Lakers 36-11 -----
home team logo Kings 18-30 -----
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, California
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, California
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 36-11 113.7 PPG 45.8 RPG 25.9 APG
home team logo Kings 18-30 107.3 PPG 42.6 RPG 23.0 APG
Key Players
L. James SF 25.2 PPG 7.7 RPG 10.7 APG 49.2 FG%
D. Fox PG 19.7 PPG 4.2 RPG 7.1 APG 47.9 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Lakers
Roster
A. Davis
L. James
K. Kuzma
K. Caldwell-Pope
D. Green
D. Howard
A. Bradley
R. Rondo
J. McGee
A. Caruso
Q. Cook
T. Daniels
J. Dudley
K. Antetokounmpo
T. Horton-Tucker
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 40 34.7 26.7 9.3 3.3 1.5 2.5 2.4 50.9 31.5 86.2 2.1 7.2
L. James 45 34.9 25.2 7.7 10.7 1.3 0.5 4.0 49.2 34.3 69.4 1.0 6.6
K. Kuzma 38 25.0 13.0 4.3 1.0 0.3 0.4 1.6 43.2 33.1 74.2 0.9 3.4
K. Caldwell-Pope 47 25.6 9.7 2.2 1.8 0.8 0.2 0.9 47.0 42.9 81.1 0.6 1.6
D. Green 46 25.0 8.7 3.5 1.3 1.2 0.5 0.8 41.8 37.3 70.0 0.7 2.8
D. Howard 47 19.9 7.6 7.7 0.7 0.5 1.4 1.2 72.8 60.0 46.9 2.6 5.1
A. Bradley 33 23.0 7.5 2.2 1.1 0.8 0.1 1.0 44.5 28.2 78.6 0.5 1.8
R. Rondo 32 21.0 7.4 3.5 5.4 0.8 0.1 2.0 40.8 34.5 75.9 0.5 3.0
J. McGee 45 17.0 7.3 5.8 0.7 0.5 1.7 0.8 64.9 60.0 62.1 2.0 3.9
A. Caruso 44 18.7 5.4 1.9 1.8 1.1 0.3 0.9 40.2 34.1 80.0 0.2 1.7
Q. Cook 31 12.1 5.4 1.2 1.2 0.3 0.0 0.7 44.8 39.3 66.7 0.2 1.0
T. Daniels 35 11.8 4.5 1.2 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.2 40.1 37.1 69.2 0.3 0.9
J. Dudley 33 8.7 1.8 1.1 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.2 43.5 50.0 100.0 0.1 1.0
K. Antetokounmpo 3 1.7 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
T. Horton-Tucker 2 2.5 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 47 240.5 113.7 45.8 25.9 8.49 7.19 14.5 48.4 35.9 73.5 10.6 35.2
Kings
Roster
B. Hield
D. Fox
H. Barnes
B. Bogdanovic
M. Bagley III
R. Holmes
N. Bjelica
K. Bazemore
C. Joseph
D. Dedmon
Y. Ferrell
H. Giles
J. James
K. Guy
D. Jeffries
A. Tolliver
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Hield 48 33.8 20.3 5.1 3.1 0.8 0.3 2.5 42.5 37.3 82.9 0.9 4.1
D. Fox 30 31.3 19.7 4.2 7.1 1.6 0.5 3.3 47.9 30.2 68.3 0.8 3.5
H. Barnes 48 34.9 14.7 4.8 2.1 0.6 0.1 1.2 44.9 34.3 79.6 0.9 3.9
B. Bogdanovic 37 28.0 14.6 3.2 3.3 0.9 0.2 1.9 43.4 37.5 66.7 0.4 2.8
M. Bagley III 13 25.7 14.2 7.5 0.8 0.5 0.9 1.4 46.7 18.2 80.6 2.2 5.2
R. Holmes 37 29.4 13.1 8.5 1.0 1.1 1.4 1.2 66.0 0.0 81.7 3.1 5.4
N. Bjelica 48 28.2 12.3 6.5 2.7 0.9 0.6 1.5 48.3 43.5 85.7 1.7 4.8
K. Bazemore 5 18.6 7.4 3.8 0.6 1.0 0.2 1.4 36.7 41.7 71.4 1.0 2.8
C. Joseph 48 25.1 6.4 2.6 3.5 0.7 0.3 1.1 40.1 34.0 84.1 0.6 2.0
D. Dedmon 33 15.3 5.2 4.7 0.4 0.4 0.6 1.3 41.1 20.6 82.1 1.3 3.4
Y. Ferrell 37 11.5 4.6 1.2 1.4 0.3 0.1 0.5 43.4 32.1 87.5 0.1 1.0
H. Giles 22 11.0 4.5 2.7 1.3 0.6 0.4 0.9 47.8 0.0 85.7 0.6 2.0
J. James 27 7.9 2.8 1.1 0.6 0.2 0.3 0.3 39.2 32.0 52.6 0.2 0.9
K. Guy 2 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
D. Jeffries 3 4.0 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
A. Tolliver 5 8.8 0.6 1.6 0.6 0.2 0.2 0.4 10.0 10.0 0.0 0.4 1.2
Total 48 243.1 107.3 42.6 23.0 7.56 4.38 14.1 45.6 35.6 77.0 9.9 32.7
NBA Scores