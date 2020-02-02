GS
Beal, Russell go head-to-head as Wizards host Warriors

  Feb 02, 2020

Two of the highest scoring non-All-Stars go head-to-head Monday night when the Washington Wizards host the Golden State Warriors.

Bradley Beal and D'Angelo Russell will be in the spotlight as the Wizards seek their first three-game winning streak of the season, while the Warriors go for just their second winning streak of any length.

Beal has backed some strong words about not being selected among the Eastern Conference reserves by scoring 34 or more points in six straight games, a run in which he's averaged 38.2 points, the second-best clip in the NBA behind Damian Lillard's historic 48.8.

Beal added the sixth game to his flurry Saturday night when he went for 34 in a duel with fellow snub Kyrie Irving in a 113-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets that gave the Wizards two straight wins for just the third time this season.

Beal got an unusual amount of help against the Nets, with the team's four-man bench crew of Thomas Bryant (17 points), Davis Bertans (11), Ish Smith (11) and Troy Brown (eight) combining for 47 points.

The Wizards hope to add a key piece to their depth as early as Monday night, when rookie Rui Hachimura, who last week was named to the Rising Stars Game on All-Star Weekend, is expected to return from a groin injury.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks said he hopes Hachimura is healthy enough to put on a nice show for the fans in his native Japan on All-Star Weekend.

"(He is) exactly what the NBA is about," Brooks gushed to reporters recently. "You work hard, you dream big and you've got an opportunity. With his skill set, he's only going to get better. Rui is right there with all (the great players) I have ever coached. He's well respected amongst his peers and his opponents know what he's about."

In order for the Wizards to improve upon the 2-0 start to their six-game homestand, they are going to have to deal with a Warriors team that's also been getting healthier.

For the first time all season, the Warriors fielded a complete roster of healthy players -- with the exception of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, both out long-term -- when former starter Kevon Looney returned from an 18-game absence due to abdominal soreness in Saturday's 131-112 win at Cleveland.

Draymond Green was the star of an impressive show against the Cavaliers, contributing a career-high-tying 16 assists to a Warriors attack that buried the hosts with a 44-point third quarter featuring a franchise-record-tying 10 3-pointers.

The veteran Green took particular joy throwing alley-oops to Golden State's young big men who have gotten a chance to impress with Looney out of action and Willie Cauley-Stein recently traded to Dallas.

"Having a lob threat is always been something that I cherish," Green told reporters after the win. "They're begging for lobs, so it's like a match made in heaven for me because I love people begging for a lob because I like to throw them."

Green also took time to find Russell on the perimeter in the win. The league's fourth-leading 3-point shooter at 3.8 makes per game, Russell added six to his total against the Cavaliers, accounting for all but one of his points.

The 19 points were his fewest in a seven-game run in which he's averaged 26.4 and bombed in a total of 35 threes.

The last time Beal and Russell were on the same court, the Washington guard got the better of a high-scoring matchup, 31-28, when the Wizards faced Russell's Nets last February.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
D. Russell
0 SG
B. Beal
3 SG
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
28.8 Pts. Per Game 28.8
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
43.3 Field Goal % 45.4
43.3 Three Point % 45.4
78.0 Free Throw % 84.2
D. Russell SG 0
23.8 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 6.3 APG
B. Beal SG 3
28.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.3 APG
1234T
away team logo Warriors 11-39 -----
home team logo Wizards 17-31 -----
Capital One Arena Washington, District of Columbia
Capital One Arena Washington, District of Columbia
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 11-39 106.1 PPG 43.6 RPG 25.1 APG
home team logo Wizards 17-31 115.7 PPG 42.5 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
D. Russell SG 23.8 PPG 3.7 RPG 6.3 APG 43.3 FG%
B. Beal SG 28.8 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.3 APG 45.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Warriors
Roster
D. Russell
S. Curry
A. Burks
E. Paschall
G. Robinson III
D. Lee
D. Green
O. Spellman
M. Chriss
J. Poole
K. Looney
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Russell 32 32.1 23.8 3.7 6.3 0.9 0.3 3.1 43.3 38.3 78.0 0.4 3.3
S. Curry 4 28.0 20.3 5.0 6.5 1.3 0.5 3.8 40.9 24.3 100.0 1.0 4.0
A. Burks 47 29.0 15.8 4.7 3.2 1.0 0.4 1.6 40.2 36.9 89.8 0.8 4.0
E. Paschall 45 26.8 13.5 4.6 1.7 0.6 0.2 1.5 49.0 28.3 79.2 1.4 3.2
G. Robinson III 47 31.6 12.7 4.7 1.7 0.9 0.3 1.0 47.8 39.8 84.3 1.4 3.3
D. Lee 34 27.7 11.7 5.1 2.4 0.9 0.1 1.4 41.3 34.1 87.1 0.8 4.3
D. Green 37 29.1 8.4 6.3 6.2 1.5 0.8 2.2 38.6 27.6 75.6 0.6 5.7
O. Spellman 47 18.0 7.8 4.6 1.0 0.7 0.5 1.1 43.8 39.8 81.4 1.6 3.0
M. Chriss 45 18.2 7.8 5.4 1.8 0.6 0.9 1.3 51.8 23.1 75.5 1.9 3.5
J. Poole 43 21.1 7.3 2.0 1.9 0.6 0.2 1.0 27.5 26.8 81.7 0.1 1.9
K. Looney 11 10.6 2.5 3.0 0.4 0.5 0.3 0.6 32.4 50.0 71.4 1.6 1.4
Total 50 242.5 106.1 43.6 25.1 8.40 4.58 14.1 43.1 34.3 81.3 10.3 33.3
Wizards
Roster
B. Beal
D. Bertans
R. Hachimura
T. Bryant
J. McRae
I. Thomas
M. Wagner
I. Smith
I. Mahinmi
A. Pasecniks
C. Miles
G. Mathews
G. Payton
I. Bonga
J. Williams
A. Schofield
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Beal 41 35.5 28.8 4.5 6.3 1.0 0.4 3.2 45.4 32.4 84.2 1.0 3.5
D. Bertans 39 29.3 14.9 4.6 1.7 0.7 0.7 0.9 43.1 42.2 88.2 0.8 3.8
R. Hachimura 25 29.2 13.9 5.8 1.6 0.7 0.1 0.8 48.2 20.8 85.2 1.6 4.2
T. Bryant 28 25.3 12.9 7.4 2.2 0.4 0.9 1.5 58.3 34.1 73.9 2.1 5.4
J. McRae 29 22.6 12.8 3.6 2.8 0.7 0.5 1.3 42.0 37.7 77.1 0.6 3.0
I. Thomas 39 23.1 12.3 1.7 3.6 0.3 0.1 1.9 41.1 41.6 81.1 0.3 1.4
M. Wagner 21 20.4 11.6 6.0 1.3 0.7 0.6 2.0 58.1 39.3 83.7 1.6 4.4
I. Smith 48 26.3 11.0 3.0 4.6 0.8 0.4 1.3 45.9 35.2 66.7 0.5 2.6
I. Mahinmi 28 22.4 8.1 6.1 1.5 0.8 1.4 1.4 50.3 22.7 63.6 2.2 3.9
A. Pasecniks 19 19.5 7.3 4.9 0.9 0.4 0.5 1.2 52.9 0.0 62.0 1.9 3.0
C. Miles 10 16.1 6.4 1.2 1.2 1.0 0.4 0.4 32.2 31.4 75.0 0.4 0.8
G. Mathews 15 13.1 6.2 1.5 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.5 46.0 42.9 90.6 0.4 1.1
G. Payton 20 19.6 5.1 3.7 2.2 1.6 0.3 0.9 41.3 28.2 50.0 1.3 2.4
I. Bonga 43 17.8 4.7 3.3 1.1 0.7 0.3 0.7 55.1 40.0 77.6 1.1 2.2
J. Williams 10 13.4 3.5 4.3 0.6 0.1 0.6 0.4 64.0 0.0 60.0 1.5 2.8
A. Schofield 26 11.2 3.2 1.3 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.3 40.0 29.8 69.2 0.2 1.1
Total 48 241.0 115.7 42.5 25.5 7.54 4.44 13.4 46.3 36.4 78.2 10.6 31.9
