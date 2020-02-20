CLE
WAS

Cavs open post-Beilein era in Washington

  • FLM
  • Feb 20, 2020

J.B. Bickerstaff makes his Cleveland head-coaching debut when the Cavaliers visit the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Bickerstaff takes over for John Beilein, who resigned earlier in the week, as the 14-40 Cavaliers resume play following the All-Star break.

"(This) happened, I don't know if you can call it at a 'good time,' but coming out of the break guys are energized, they're refreshed, they've had some time away," Bickerstaff said, according to Cavs.com. "So, we can come in here with a clear mind and try to put a focus on these last 28, and there's still a lot for us to be had in these last 28 games.

"There's individual growth, there's team growth, there's the ability to lay the foundation of what we think we can look like moving forward."

The Cavaliers entered the break having lost 13 of their last 15 games and 35 of 45 after a 4-5 start under the 67-year-old Beilein. They own the worst record in the Eastern Conference and second-worst overall behind 12-43 Golden State.

While Beilein was an NBA rookie coach after a storied college career, Bickerstaff, 40, has NBA experience. Most recently, he coached the Memphis Grizzlies over the final 63 games of 2017-18 after the release of David Fizdale and all of last season before being released after the team went 33-49 and missed the playoffs.

Exiting the break, Cleveland's Andre Drummond leads the league in rebounding, averaging 15.8 per game. Tristan Thompson went into the break after a 27-point, 11-rebound game, and Kevin Love averaged 19.3 points and 10 rebounds over his past four games.

"I think there was both sides of (success and failure) for us as players," Love said, according to Cavs.com. "I think we -- in some ways, in a lot of ways -- could have been a lot better. We have a lot of young players on this team and the veterans were trying to figure out ways to help the young fellas as well as the coaching staff."

The outlook is much different for the Wizards. Despite a rash of injuries early in the season, Washington resumes play three games back of the Orlando Magic for the eighth seed in the East and five games back of the Brooklyn Nets for the seventh seed.

"It's been a tough year with a lot of injuries, but we've battled and we've fought and we were still playing competitive when we had a lot of guys out and now, we're getting guys healthy," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "The playoffs are always a goal ... but we're not going to skip steps. Right now, it's so important for us to keep developing."

Washington entered the All-Star break with momentum, winning five of its last seven games. The Wizards have 29 games left, including 17 games against teams currently set to qualify for the postseason.

Cleveland is not one of those teams, but Brooks isn't looking past the Cavs.

"They have a lot of good pieces and a lot of good, young pieces as well. Their guards are really good," Brooks said. "And Tristan and Kevin Love is a tough matchup for every team. You've got a guy that can really space the floor, and you've got a guy who battles for rebounds and offensive rebounds and scores around the paint."

Wizards guard Bradley Beal has scored more than 25 points in 12 straight games. Center Thomas Bryant, who has missed the past three games with a sore right foot, has been practicing and could return against the Cavaliers.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Drummond
3 C
B. Beal
3 SG
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
29.1 Pts. Per Game 29.1
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
52.8 Field Goal % 45.4
52.8 Three Point % 45.4
58.1 Free Throw % 84.3
away team logo
A. Drummond C 3
16.5 PPG, 14.5 RPG, 2.0 APG
home team logo
B. Beal SG 3
29.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 6.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 14-40 -----
home team logo Wizards 20-33 -----
Capital One Arena Washington, District of Columbia
Capital One Arena Washington, District of Columbia
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 14-40 106.1 PPG 44.4 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Wizards 20-33 115.6 PPG 42.4 RPG 25.6 APG
Key Players
A. Drummond C 16.5 PPG 14.5 RPG 2.0 APG 48.1 FG%
B. Beal SG 29.1 PPG 4.4 RPG 6.2 APG 45.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Cavaliers
Roster
C. Sexton
K. Love
A. Drummond
D. Garland
T. Thompson
C. Osman
K. Porter
L. Nance Jr.
D. Exum
A. McKinnie
A. Zizic
M. Dellavedova
M. Newman
T. Cook
D. Wade
M. Mooney
J. Macura
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Sexton 54 32.2 19.8 3.2 2.7 1.0 0.1 2.2 46.0 36.5 85.9 1.0 2.2
K. Love 46 31.3 17.7 9.8 3.0 0.6 0.3 2.5 45.7 38.0 85.3 0.9 8.9
A. Drummond 2 25.5 16.5 14.5 2.0 1.0 1.5 4.5 48.1 50.0 50.0 6.0 8.5
D. Garland 53 30.5 12.2 1.9 3.8 0.7 0.0 2.6 39.4 35.2 87.0 0.4 1.5
T. Thompson 50 30.6 12.1 10.3 2.1 0.6 0.9 1.9 51.2 50.0 63.9 4.1 6.2
C. Osman 54 28.9 10.8 3.4 2.3 0.8 0.3 1.4 44.2 38.2 64.3 0.5 2.9
K. Porter 42 22.7 9.8 3.2 2.0 0.9 0.2 1.9 45.9 34.7 71.1 0.4 2.8
L. Nance Jr. 45 25.1 9.5 7.3 2.0 0.8 0.5 1.0 52.8 34.9 67.9 1.8 5.5
D. Exum 21 16.5 5.3 2.1 1.5 0.6 0.1 0.9 45.9 30.0 70.6 0.3 1.9
A. McKinnie 37 14.4 4.3 2.8 0.4 0.6 0.2 0.6 41.4 20.3 69.0 0.8 1.9
A. Zizic 16 9.9 4.3 3.4 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.3 57.1 0.0 86.7 0.9 2.6
M. Dellavedova 46 12.3 2.6 1.1 2.6 0.3 0.0 0.9 32.8 16.4 89.3 0.3 0.9
M. Newman 1 4.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
T. Cook 11 3.2 1.7 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 70.0 0.0 83.3 0.4 0.5
D. Wade 10 5.4 1.6 1.6 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.3 70.0 66.7 0.0 0.2 1.4
M. Mooney 2 2.5 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
J. Macura 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 54 241.4 106.1 44.4 22.4 6.85 3.22 15.6 45.4 34.8 76.5 10.9 33.6
Wizards
Roster
B. Beal
D. Bertans
R. Hachimura
T. Bryant
M. Wagner
I. Smith
S. Napier
I. Mahinmi
A. Pasecniks
G. Mathews
I. Bonga
G. Payton
A. Schofield
J. Williams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Beal 46 35.5 29.1 4.4 6.2 1.0 0.4 3.2 45.4 32.2 84.3 1.0 3.4
D. Bertans 44 29.3 15.0 4.6 1.8 0.7 0.7 0.9 43.6 42.4 86.7 0.7 3.9
R. Hachimura 30 28.8 13.9 6.0 1.5 0.7 0.2 0.9 48.7 23.6 82.6 1.5 4.4
T. Bryant 29 25.5 12.9 7.4 2.2 0.3 0.9 1.4 58.8 34.1 74.7 2.0 5.4
M. Wagner 26 20.3 11.3 5.7 1.3 0.7 0.6 1.9 59.1 36.5 78.6 1.4 4.3
I. Smith 53 26.4 10.8 3.2 4.7 0.8 0.4 1.3 45.8 35.6 67.2 0.5 2.7
S. Napier 4 19.5 10.0 2.5 3.8 1.0 0.3 2.3 44.4 43.8 90.0 0.8 1.8
I. Mahinmi 33 22.0 7.9 6.1 1.3 0.7 1.3 1.3 50.3 20.8 63.4 2.2 3.9
A. Pasecniks 20 18.5 7.0 4.7 0.9 0.4 0.5 1.1 52.9 0.0 62.0 1.9 2.9
G. Mathews 16 12.6 5.8 1.4 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.4 46.0 42.9 90.6 0.4 1.1
I. Bonga 48 17.7 4.8 3.3 1.1 0.7 0.4 0.7 53.5 41.9 78.9 1.1 2.2
G. Payton 23 17.7 4.5 3.2 2.0 1.4 0.3 0.8 41.1 30.0 50.0 1.1 2.1
A. Schofield 26 11.2 3.2 1.3 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.3 40.0 29.8 69.2 0.2 1.1
J. Williams 11 12.3 3.2 3.9 0.5 0.1 0.6 0.4 64.0 0.0 60.0 1.4 2.5
Total 53 240.9 115.6 42.4 25.6 7.68 4.47 13.3 46.4 36.4 78.1 10.3 32.2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores