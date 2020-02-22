IND
Raptors seek third straight February win over Pacers

  • Feb 22, 2020

The Toronto Raptors will try to beat the visiting Indiana Pacers for the third time this month on Sunday.

The Raptors eked out a 119-118 home victory on Feb. 5 and had a 115-106 road win over the Pacers two nights later. Both came during Toronto's franchise-best 15-game winning streak.

The Pacers had a 120-115 overtime victory over the Raptors at home on Dec. 23.

The Raptors, who had their winning streak stopped Feb. 12 with a 101-91 road loss to the Brooklyn Nets, returned from the All-Star break Friday with a 118-101 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns.

Toronto had a comfortable lead for most of the game, but the Suns crept to within six points with 8:08 left in the fourth quarter before the Raptors pulled away again.

"Well, we're a good team, so we just continue to pick each other up, stay in the moment and understand that emotions are going to be high, but we're still going to find a way to win the game," said Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 13 points and 10 assists. "That's all that really matters."

Lowry has five straight double-doubles and 12 for the season.

The Raptors have won 16 of their past 17 games with 12 of the victories coming against teams with losing records. They are 6-1 in February.

The Pacers returned from the break Friday with a 106-98 road victory over the New York Knicks, although guard Victor Oladipo left the game with back spasms after scoring eight points in 25 minutes.

It was his first game without minutes restrictions since his return on Jan. 29 after being out for a year with ruptured right quadriceps. He said he hopes to be able to play Sunday when Indiana attempts to tack on another win.

"We had a few mistakes but that's normal," said Pacers forward T.J. Warren, who had 27 points Friday. "It's a game of mistakes."

Warren missed the previous two games in February against Toronto due to the concussion protocol. The Pacers have won two in a row, starting with a 118-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 12 that stopped a season-worst, six-game losing streak.

The Pacers held the Knicks to five offensive rebounds resulting in eight points Friday. The Pacers had 12 offensive rebounds.

"It's going to be a big factor from here on out," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "We emphasized that (Friday). This is the best offensive rebounding team in the league. We challenged the guards and the forwards all to get in there and help on the boards."

The Pacers had a 50-40 overall advantage in rebounds over the Knicks.

The Raptors, who have won eight straight at home, shot 52.5 percent from the field on Friday, including 54.3 percent in the first half. Toronto is 16-0 this season when shooting 50 percent from the floor.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 37 points against the Suns, 25 in the first half.

"When you're making shots everything feels good and everything looks good," Siakam said. "But I think I just liked the fact that I was more engaged and kind of showed some passion. I think that's important."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 PF
P. Siakam
43 PF
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
23.8 Pts. Per Game 23.8
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
54.0 Field Goal % 46.2
54.0 Three Point % 46.2
72.9 Free Throw % 80.9
away team logo
D. Sabonis PF 11
18.4 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 4.8 APG
home team logo
P. Siakam PF 43
23.8 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 3.4 APG
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 33-23 109.7 PPG 42.6 RPG 26.1 APG
home team logo Raptors 41-15 113.0 PPG 45.3 RPG 25.6 APG
Pacers
Roster
T. Warren
D. Sabonis
M. Brogdon
J. Lamb
M. Turner
V. Oladipo
D. McDermott
A. Holiday
J. Holiday
T. McConnell
N. Mitrou-Long
E. Sumner
J. Sampson
T. Leaf
G. Bitadze
A. Johnson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Warren 53 32.3 18.7 3.8 1.4 1.2 0.5 1.1 52.9 37.3 80.3 0.9 2.8
D. Sabonis 53 34.6 18.4 12.5 4.8 0.7 0.5 2.7 54.0 22.4 72.9 3.1 9.4
M. Brogdon 42 30.9 16.5 4.8 7.3 0.7 0.2 2.5 43.5 31.5 90.2 0.8 3.9
J. Lamb 45 28.5 12.7 4.4 2.1 1.2 0.5 1.1 45.5 33.8 83.2 0.5 3.9
M. Turner 46 29.1 11.8 6.2 1.2 0.7 1.9 1.3 45.0 34.2 76.0 1.2 5.0
V. Oladipo 8 25.0 10.8 2.1 2.6 0.5 0.1 2.0 33.3 25.0 76.5 0.8 1.4
D. McDermott 56 20.5 10.5 2.5 1.1 0.1 0.1 0.6 48.8 44.4 81.6 0.4 2.1
A. Holiday 49 22.8 9.9 2.2 3.4 0.7 0.2 1.3 41.5 41.3 87.0 0.4 1.8
J. Holiday 56 25.4 8.2 3.4 1.5 1.0 0.7 0.5 43.2 41.6 78.8 0.5 2.8
T. McConnell 54 19.1 6.8 2.7 5.2 0.7 0.2 1.4 52.4 30.8 82.9 0.5 2.2
N. Mitrou-Long 3 14.3 4.7 2.0 2.3 0.3 0.3 0.7 37.5 18.2 0.0 0.0 2.0
E. Sumner 20 13.4 4.3 1.5 1.4 0.7 0.3 0.8 43.8 30.8 61.5 0.4 1.1
J. Sampson 18 13.8 4.2 2.4 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.3 59.3 18.2 40.0 0.6 1.8
T. Leaf 22 8.2 3.0 2.7 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.3 42.4 35.7 60.0 0.9 1.8
G. Bitadze 42 8.6 3.0 2.1 0.5 0.1 0.6 0.5 48.1 16.0 69.0 0.5 1.5
A. Johnson 11 4.2 1.6 1.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.1 50.0 0.0 66.7 0.5 0.8
Total 56 241.8 109.7 42.6 26.1 6.98 5.00 12.3 47.7 36.4 78.8 8.8 33.8
Raptors
Roster
P. Siakam
K. Lowry
F. VanVleet
S. Ibaka
N. Powell
O. Anunoby
T. Davis
M. Gasol
R. Hollis-Jefferson
C. Boucher
P. McCaw
M. Thomas
S. Johnson
D. Hernandez
M. Miller
P. Watson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
P. Siakam 45 35.0 23.8 7.6 3.4 1.0 0.9 2.4 46.2 36.8 80.9 1.2 6.5
K. Lowry 44 36.4 19.5 4.8 7.7 1.2 0.4 3.0 42.0 35.7 85.7 0.6 4.2
F. VanVleet 46 36.0 17.9 3.8 6.8 1.9 0.3 2.3 41.3 39.4 84.2 0.4 3.4
S. Ibaka 45 27.2 16.1 8.0 1.3 0.5 0.8 2.0 52.7 40.7 74.3 2.0 5.9
N. Powell 38 28.2 15.3 3.9 1.7 1.3 0.4 1.5 49.8 40.1 84.0 0.6 3.3
O. Anunoby 55 29.3 10.3 5.4 1.5 1.2 0.7 1.3 50.0 36.8 67.2 1.1 4.3
T. Davis 56 17.5 8.1 3.5 1.7 0.6 0.2 1.0 47.7 41.8 88.1 0.8 2.7
M. Gasol 35 27.8 7.8 6.5 3.5 0.8 0.9 1.2 42.4 40.3 72.2 0.8 5.6
R. Hollis-Jefferson 44 19.6 7.6 4.9 1.8 0.9 0.4 1.0 47.5 11.8 72.7 2.0 2.9
C. Boucher 48 12.9 6.2 4.3 0.4 0.4 0.9 0.4 46.0 26.8 77.5 1.7 2.5
P. McCaw 31 24.1 4.9 2.2 2.3 1.1 0.1 0.8 43.8 36.2 75.0 0.5 1.6
M. Thomas 25 10.1 4.4 1.4 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 48.8 48.1 71.4 0.2 1.2
S. Johnson 18 4.8 1.2 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.4 28.6 16.7 75.0 0.2 0.8
D. Hernandez 4 2.8 1.0 1.8 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 20.0 0.0 100.0 0.5 1.3
M. Miller 23 5.1 0.9 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.1 33.3 31.3 16.7 0.0 0.6
P. Watson 2 2.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.5
Total 56 241.8 113.0 45.3 25.6 8.82 5.02 13.8 46.1 37.7 79.7 9.8 35.5
