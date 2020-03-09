BOS
IND

Slumping Celtics limp into Indy to face hot Pacers

  • FLM
  • Mar 09, 2020

The surging Indiana Pacers welcome the recently sputtering Boston Celtics into Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday in a matchup that tips off a crucial stretch of Eastern Conference games for both teams.

Indiana scored its sixth win in its last seven games and eighth in the last 10 on Sunday, winning 112-109 at Dallas.

The victory closed out a 4-1 road swing for the Pacers, who now embark on a stretch where three of their next four game are against teams that enter Monday: in third place in the Eastern Conference (Boston), in sixth place and one game behind Indiana (Philadelphia), and in fourth place team and two games ahead of the Pacers in fourth (Miami).

"Great win, great road trip. Now we've got to go home and take care of home (court advantage)," Victor Oladipo said in his postgame interview with Fox Sports Indiana on Sunday. "It shows our potential, especially when we have everybody healthy ... There's still a lot of season left, still a lot of room to grow, still a lot of things we need to get better at, but we're on the up."

Indiana has not fielded an entirely full-strength roster often this season. The two-time All-Star Oladipo returned from a yearlong absence due to a quadriceps injury on Jan. 29, less than a month before Jeremy Lamb sustained a season-ending ACL tear.

The Pacers concluded their road trip without Malcolm Brogdon, who left the March 4 loss at Milwaukee with a hip injury. His status is day-to-day. Doug McDermott was also scratched on Sunday with a toe injury.

Despite the absences, balanced production has buoyed Indiana. Six Pacers scored in double figures at Dallas, led by All-Star Domantas Sabonis' double-double of 20 points and 17 rebounds.

Not including Lamb, who was averaging 12.5 points per game at the time of his injury on Feb. 24, Indiana's lineup features seven players averaging between 9.5 and 18.6 points per game. The Pacers owe much of their scoring balance to effective ball distribution, with 61.7 percent of the team's made field goals coming via assist. That is one of the top 10 rates in the league.

Boston has flourished with a similarly effective scoring balance, but a rash of injuries since the All-Star break hindered the Celtics in four losses over their last five games.

Boston coughed up an 18-point, fourth-quarter lead in a March 3 overtime loss to Brooklyn with All-Star Jayson Tatum sidelined due to injury. Tatum returned for the March 4 win at Cleveland, but the Celtics were without Gordon Hayward, who sustained a knee contusion against Brooklyn, and Jaylen Brown, who tweaked his hamstring in the overtime loss to the Nets.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens has also been limiting the workload of All-Star Kemba Walker, whose bothersome knee continues to give him issues.

Walker, Tatum and Hayward all played in Sunday's 105-104 loss to Oklahoma City, though Brown remained sidelined. Brown told MassLive.com he is targeting Wednesday for a return to practice, ahead of the Celtics' matchup with NBA-leading Milwaukee on Thursday.

Tuesday's matchup with Indiana is the first of two important road dates for Boston, which fell three games behind Toronto for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, and now only leads Miami by 1 1/2 games.

"We've got to try our best to hold our heads high," Walker told reporters following the OKC loss. "Stuff like this happens."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Tatum
0 PF
D. Sabonis
11 PF
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
12.5 Reb. Per Game 12.5
44.7 Field Goal % 53.9
44.7 Three Point % 53.9
80.6 Free Throw % 72.1
away team logo
J. Tatum PF 0
23.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 3.0 APG
home team logo
D. Sabonis PF 11
18.3 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 5.0 APG
1234T
away team logo Celtics 42-21 -----
home team logo Pacers 39-25 -----
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Indiana
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Indiana
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 42-21 113.0 PPG 46 RPG 22.9 APG
home team logo Pacers 39-25 109.3 PPG 42.8 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
J. Tatum PF 23.4 PPG 7.1 RPG 3.0 APG 44.7 FG%
D. Sabonis PF 18.3 PPG 12.5 RPG 5.0 APG 53.9 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Celtics
Roster
J. Tatum
K. Walker
J. Brown
G. Hayward
M. Smart
D. Theis
E. Kanter
B. Wanamaker
R. Williams
G. Williams
T. Waters
T. Fall
S. Ojeleye
C. Edwards
J. Green
R. Langford
V. Poirier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Tatum 58 34.6 23.4 7.1 3.0 1.4 0.9 2.3 44.7 39.9 80.6 1.0 6.1
K. Walker 49 31.9 21.4 4.1 5.0 1.0 0.5 2.1 42.3 37.9 86.9 0.7 3.4
J. Brown 50 34.0 20.4 6.4 2.2 1.1 0.3 2.3 49.0 38.1 73.6 1.1 5.3
G. Hayward 44 33.3 17.1 6.5 4.1 0.8 0.4 1.8 50.2 39.0 84.1 1.0 5.5
M. Smart 52 32.4 13.4 3.8 4.8 1.6 0.5 1.7 37.9 34.8 83.2 0.8 3.1
D. Theis 57 23.7 9.1 6.6 1.6 0.6 1.3 0.8 56.2 30.4 76.0 2.2 4.3
E. Kanter 50 17.5 8.3 7.7 1.0 0.4 0.7 1.0 56.8 14.3 71.6 2.8 5.0
B. Wanamaker 62 19.3 6.6 2.0 2.5 0.8 0.2 1.1 42.7 36.7 92.9 0.3 1.7
R. Williams 23 14.0 4.3 4.7 1.0 0.9 1.2 0.9 67.7 0.0 56.0 1.5 3.2
G. Williams 61 15.9 3.6 2.7 1.0 0.4 0.5 0.8 41.7 24.7 72.5 1.0 1.8
T. Waters 10 8.9 3.3 0.9 1.2 0.5 0.2 1.0 34.3 17.6 100.0 0.0 0.9
T. Fall 6 4.0 3.2 1.8 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.5 75.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 1.8
S. Ojeleye 60 14.5 3.1 2.0 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.2 41.6 37.2 89.3 0.4 1.6
C. Edwards 35 9.0 3.0 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.4 32.7 30.9 84.6 0.2 1.1
J. Green 44 9.4 2.9 1.8 0.5 0.5 0.2 0.4 50.0 26.1 63.9 0.4 1.4
R. Langford 26 11.1 2.7 1.2 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 40.0 22.7 69.6 0.5 0.7
V. Poirier 21 5.4 1.9 1.6 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.3 48.5 50.0 85.7 0.5 1.1
Total 63 242.0 113.0 46 22.9 8.25 5.62 13.1 46.0 36.3 80.0 10.7 35.3
Pacers
Roster
T. Warren
D. Sabonis
M. Brogdon
V. Oladipo
J. Lamb
M. Turner
D. McDermott
A. Holiday
J. Holiday
T. McConnell
N. Mitrou-Long
E. Sumner
J. Sampson
G. Bitadze
T. Leaf
A. Johnson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Warren 60 32.5 18.6 4.0 1.5 1.2 0.5 1.2 53.0 37.4 80.9 1.0 3.0
D. Sabonis 61 34.7 18.3 12.5 5.0 0.8 0.5 2.7 53.9 26.2 72.1 3.0 9.5
M. Brogdon 48 30.7 16.3 4.7 7.1 0.7 0.2 2.4 43.9 31.3 89.5 0.8 3.9
V. Oladipo 12 25.8 12.7 2.8 2.9 0.8 0.2 2.3 37.2 25.8 75.7 0.6 2.3
J. Lamb 46 28.1 12.5 4.3 2.1 1.2 0.5 1.1 45.1 33.5 83.6 0.5 3.8
M. Turner 54 29.5 11.8 6.5 1.1 0.8 2.1 1.2 44.7 33.6 75.4 1.3 5.2
D. McDermott 62 20.0 10.4 2.5 1.1 0.1 0.1 0.7 49.1 44.5 82.7 0.4 2.1
A. Holiday 57 23.4 9.5 2.3 3.3 0.8 0.2 1.3 41.1 40.2 86.1 0.4 1.9
J. Holiday 64 24.9 8.4 3.2 1.4 1.2 0.6 0.6 44.0 42.4 78.0 0.5 2.7
T. McConnell 62 18.9 6.6 2.6 5.0 0.7 0.2 1.4 51.8 33.3 83.3 0.5 2.1
N. Mitrou-Long 3 14.3 4.7 2.0 2.3 0.3 0.3 0.7 37.5 18.2 0.0 0.0 2.0
E. Sumner 24 13.7 4.6 1.4 1.6 0.6 0.3 0.8 42.1 26.3 66.7 0.4 1.0
J. Sampson 25 13.1 4.4 2.2 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.3 60.8 16.7 55.0 0.6 1.6
G. Bitadze 49 8.4 3.1 2.0 0.4 0.1 0.7 0.5 47.3 16.7 72.7 0.4 1.5
T. Leaf 25 7.7 2.9 2.6 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.3 43.5 35.7 58.3 0.8 1.7
A. Johnson 13 4.2 1.4 1.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.2 46.7 0.0 66.7 0.5 0.8
Total 64 241.6 109.3 42.8 26.0 7.27 5.09 12.5 47.7 36.2 78.6 8.8 34.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores