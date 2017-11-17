UTA
BKN

No Text

Dinwiddie scores 25, leads Nets over Jazz, 118-107

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) With D'Angelo Russell sidelined indefinitely after knee surgery, Spencer Dinwiddie stepped up for the Brooklyn Nets.

Dinwiddie scored a career-high 25 points hours after Russell's operation, and the Nets beat the Utah Jazz 118-107 on Friday night.

''I think as a starter, and as a point guard in my position, you try to lead,'' Dinwiddie said. ''I didn't do anything different because of the surgery. I'd like to think that we won for him though, because our hearts go out to him as our teammate and our brother.''

Allen Crabbe had 18 points and DeMarre Carroll added 17 for the Nets, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

The starting point guard role now belongs to Dinwiddie after Russell was hurt during Brooklyn's recent road trip. He had successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Friday with no timetable for a return.

Raul Neto scored 22 points and Rodney Hood had 17 points for the Jazz, who have lost seven of eight games.

''It's obviously tough right now,'' Jazz forward Joe Ingles said. ''We're missing some pretty big pieces of our team. It's frustrating. No one is out there not trying. It's just frustrating. We've just got to stick together.''

Utah cut the deficit to 89-80 entering the fourth quarter, but couldn't draw closer.

''I think we showed great resiliency in that moment because sometimes young teams, teams that are `not as good' fold in those situations under good defensive teams like Utah,'' Dinwiddie said.

Brooklyn took a 73-51 lead in the third quarter. The 22-point lead was the largest for Brooklyn at any point this season.

Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 13 points at the half as the Nets took a 65-49 lead into the locker room. Brooklyn's 65 points marked the team's highest scoring first half of the season. Rookie Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 10 points at the half.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Mitchell made his first start at the point guard position this season. ... Ricky Rubio (sore right Achilles), Thabo Sefolosha (sore right knee), Joe Johnson (right wrist tendon instability), Rudy Gobert (right tibia contusion) and Dante Exum (left shoulder surgery) were out.

Nets: General manager Sean Marks expects Russell to return this season and Marks said he will probably apply for a disabled player exception with Jeremy Lin out for the season. Lin ruptured his right patella tendon in the season opener.

STRONG START

Brooklyn scored 39 points in the first quarter, its most in any quarter this season.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit Orlando on Saturday. Utah then wraps up its four-game road trip on Monday in Philadelphia.

Nets: Hosts Golden State on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Hood
5 G
R. Hollis-Jefferson
24 F
28.1 Min. Per Game 28.1
14.7 Pts. Per Game 14.7
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
40.5 Field Goal % 47.8
39.8 Three Point % 49.2
93.0 Free Throw % 83.1
+ 2 Alec Burks made finger-roll layup 0:16
  Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Whitehead, stolen by Royce O'Neale 0:32
+ 1 Raul Neto made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:51
  Team rebound 0:51
  Raul Neto missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:51
  Personal foul on Isaiah Whitehead 0:51
  Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale 0:53
  Isaiah Whitehead missed driving layup 0:56
+ 2 Royce O'Neale made driving layup 1:11
  Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley 1:30
  Isaiah Whitehead missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:32
Team Stats
Points 107 118
Field Goals 39-79 (49.4%) 43-84 (51.2%)
3-Pointers 12-26 (46.2%) 17-37 (45.9%)
Free Throws 17-24 (70.8%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 48 45
Offensive 10 4
Defensive 29 32
Team 9 9
Assists 21 27
Steals 6 8
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
D. Mitchell G 45
15 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
S. Dinwiddie G 8
25 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 6-10 25243127107
home team logo Nets 6-939262429118
o209.5, BKN -2.0
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
o209.5, BKN -2.0
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logoJazz 6-10 100.5 PPG 40.9 RPG 20.3 APG
home team logoNets 6-9 110.5 PPG 44.7 RPG 21.8 APG
Key Players
R. Neto G 5.5 PPG 1.1 RPG 2.0 APG 50.0 FG%
S. Dinwiddie G 11.0 PPG 3.1 RPG 5.6 APG 40.2 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Neto G 22 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
S. Dinwiddie G 25 PTS 5 REB 8 AST
49.4 FG% 51.2
46.2 3PT FG% 45.9
70.8 FT% 75.0
Jazz
Starters
R. Hood
D. Favors
J. Ingles
D. Mitchell
J. Jerebko
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Hood 35 17 1 2 0 0 2 2 7/14 2/5 1/2 1 0 20 -9
D. Favors 29 15 7 1 0 1 3 3 5/11 0/0 5/6 2 5 22 -2
J. Ingles 31 15 4 4 0 1 3 4 5/5 5/5 0/0 0 4 25 -10
D. Mitchell 35 15 7 8 1 1 3 1 5/15 1/4 4/4 2 5 37 -7
J. Jerebko 17 7 1 2 0 0 0 2 2/3 1/2 2/2 0 1 12 +3
Starters
R. Hood
D. Favors
J. Ingles
D. Mitchell
J. Jerebko
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Hood 35 17 1 2 0 0 2 2 7/14 2/5 1/2 1 0 20 -9
D. Favors 29 15 7 1 0 1 3 3 5/11 0/0 5/6 2 5 22 -2
J. Ingles 31 15 4 4 0 1 3 4 5/5 5/5 0/0 0 4 25 -10
D. Mitchell 35 15 7 8 1 1 3 1 5/15 1/4 4/4 2 5 37 -7
J. Jerebko 17 7 1 2 0 0 0 2 2/3 1/2 2/2 0 1 12 +3
Bench
R. Neto
A. Burks
R. O'Neale
T. Bradley
E. Udoh
N. Wolters
T. Sefolosha
R. Rubio
R. Gobert
E. Griffin
D. Exum
J. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Neto 19 22 3 1 1 1 1 0 9/14 3/6 1/4 1 2 28 -9
A. Burks 27 10 6 2 1 1 1 1 4/12 0/3 2/2 1 5 21 -10
R. O'Neale 21 4 7 0 2 0 1 1 2/4 0/1 0/2 1 6 12 -7
T. Bradley 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 1 4 +5
E. Udoh 15 0 1 1 1 1 2 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 3 -14
N. Wolters 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +5
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rubio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gobert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 107 39 21 6 6 16 19 39/79 12/26 17/24 10 29 184 -55
Nets
Starters
S. Dinwiddie
A. Crabbe
D. Carroll
T. Booker
R. Hollis-Jefferson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dinwiddie 31 25 5 8 2 0 0 3 9/14 6/10 1/1 0 5 48 +9
A. Crabbe 30 18 5 3 0 0 0 1 7/14 3/8 1/1 0 5 29 +2
D. Carroll 26 17 2 3 2 0 2 1 5/10 3/5 4/4 1 1 25 +7
T. Booker 26 14 5 3 0 0 2 2 7/10 0/2 0/2 1 4 23 +7
R. Hollis-Jefferson 27 7 4 3 1 0 0 3 2/8 0/0 3/4 0 4 18 +1
Starters
S. Dinwiddie
A. Crabbe
D. Carroll
T. Booker
R. Hollis-Jefferson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dinwiddie 31 25 5 8 2 0 0 3 9/14 6/10 1/1 0 5 48 +9
A. Crabbe 30 18 5 3 0 0 0 1 7/14 3/8 1/1 0 5 29 +2
D. Carroll 26 17 2 3 2 0 2 1 5/10 3/5 4/4 1 1 25 +7
T. Booker 26 14 5 3 0 0 2 2 7/10 0/2 0/2 1 4 23 +7
R. Hollis-Jefferson 27 7 4 3 1 0 0 3 2/8 0/0 3/4 0 4 18 +1
Bench
C. LeVert
J. Harris
Q. Acy
T. Zeller
I. Whitehead
S. Kilpatrick
T. Mozgov
J. Lin
D. Russell
J. Wiley
J. Allen
Y. Ouattara
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. LeVert 21 10 4 2 0 0 0 1 4/11 2/5 0/0 0 4 18 +16
J. Harris 22 8 3 2 2 0 1 4 3/7 2/6 0/0 0 3 16 +14
Q. Acy 16 7 2 0 0 1 1 1 2/4 1/1 2/2 0 2 9 +13
T. Zeller 23 7 5 1 1 1 2 2 2/3 0/0 3/4 2 3 14 -3
I. Whitehead 10 5 1 2 0 0 4 3 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 1 6 -7
S. Kilpatrick 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -4
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Russell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wiley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ouattara - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 118 36 27 8 2 12 21 43/84 17/37 15/20 4 32 206 +55
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores