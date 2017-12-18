BOS
IND

No Text

Rozier's dunk caps Celtics' rally to 112-111 win over Pacers

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 18, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Boston's plan was simple: Foul quickly and send the Pacers to the free throw line.

But trailing by one with seconds ticking away, the Celtics didn't get the whistle they wanted.

Instead, they got the steal they needed.

Terry Rozier turned it into a go-ahead dunk with 1.5 seconds remaining that gave the Celtics a 112-111 victory over Indiana on Monday night.

Following an inbound pass with nine seconds left, Boston was attempting to trap Indiana's Bojan Bogdanovic along the sideline. With 4.3 seconds left, Bogdanovic, who would have almost certainly been fouled had he simply held onto the ball, threw a high pass intended for Victor Oladipo near midcourt but Rozier intercepted it and had an open court to his game-winning slam.

''Kyrie (Irving) and Marcus (Smart) had the first trap and Marcus was trying to yell to the referee, `I'm fouling, I'm fouling!' but they didn't call it. Then they threw the ball to Bogdanovic and he made the pass and I was able to get my hand on it,'' Rozier said. ''As soon as I stole the ball I took a look at the clock and saw there were four seconds and I knew I had time.''

Irving scored 30 points for Boston, which trailed 107-102 after Oladipo's basket with 31 seconds remaining. Irving made a pair of 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds to keep the Celtics within striking distance.

''That was one hell of a game to be a part of,'' Irving said.

Al Horford had 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum added 16 points and Smart had 15.

Oladipo scored 12 of his 38 points in the final two minutes. With less than a minute remaining, Oladipo hit a 3-pointer that gave Indiana its first lead of the game and a layup that stretched the Pacers' lead to 107-102 with 31 seconds left.

Boston began the game with a dominant first quarter, making its first 10 shot attempts, jumping out to a 12-0 lead. The Celtics led by as many as 18 points in the first quarter and went into halftime leading 62-47.

The Pacers cut the deficit to single digits in the third quarter and rallied late in the fourth.

Darren Collison finished with 15 points and Domantas Sabonis scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

''It's a tough loss. It's a tough, tough loss,'' Oladipo said. ''We've got to have a better start. It was just a crazy game. We dug ourselves the deepest hole you can imagine and again, fought our way back like clockwork, but we come up short again. We gave ourselves a chance and we competed with the best team in the Eastern Conference. We just have to continue to get better.''

TIP-INS

Celtics: Boston has won five straight against Indiana. ... The Celtics have won four straight on the road against Indiana. ... Boston's 38 first-quarter points were the most points Indiana has allowed in that period this season.

Pacers: The Celtics' 18-point lead in the first quarter was Indiana's largest first-quarter deficit this season. ... Oladipo has scored 20 or more points in 22 of Indiana's 30 games

HOT SHOTS

The Celtics topped their season-best for 3-point field goal percentage, shooting 61 percent on 16 of 26 from beyond the arc. The Celtics finished the game shooting 55 percent from the floor on 44 of 79. The Celtics were only three field goals made away from tying their season high for most baskets made in a game.

COUNT ON KYRIE

Irving scored eight points during the final 1:37. Irving hit a step-back jump shot to give Boston a two-point lead with 1:37, a 3-pointer to pull within two points with 27 seconds remaining, and a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to pull within one.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Miami on Wednesday

Pacers: Visit Atlanta on Wednesday

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Irving
11 PG
V. Oladipo
4 SG
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
24.4 Pts. Per Game 24.4
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
49.3 Field Goal % 48.1
49.4 Three Point % 47.3
88.0 Free Throw % 78.0
  Team rebound 0:00
  Darren Collison missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Terry Rozier made dunk 0:01
  Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Terry Rozier 0:04
+ 3 Kyrie Irving made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 0:10
+ 1 Victor Oladipo made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:19
+ 1 Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws 0:19
  Personal foul on Terry Rozier 0:19
+ 2 Marcus Smart made floating jump shot 0:23
+ 1 Lance Stephenson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:27
+ 1 Lance Stephenson made 1st of 2 free throws 0:27
Team Stats
Points 112 111
Field Goals 44-79 (55.7%) 37-79 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 16-26 (61.5%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 8-14 (57.1%) 30-38 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 42 49
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 32 29
Team 4 11
Assists 26 14
Steals 6 12
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 19 12
Fouls 31 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
A. Horford C 42
14 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
V. Oladipo SG 4
38 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 26-7 38242327112
home team logo Pacers 17-1421263133111
o206.5, IND +2.5
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
o206.5, IND +2.5
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logoCeltics 26-7 103.8 PPG 44.1 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logoPacers 17-14 108.3 PPG 42.7 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
K. Irving PG 24.4 PPG 2.9 RPG 4.9 APG 49.3 FG%
V. Oladipo SG 24.9 PPG 5.5 RPG 3.9 APG 48.1 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Irving PG 30 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
V. Oladipo SG 38 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
55.7 FG% 46.8
61.5 3PT FG% 33.3
57.1 FT% 78.9
Celtics
Starters
K. Irving
J. Tatum
A. Horford
J. Brown
A. Baynes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Irving 29 30 1 4 0 0 3 4 12/23 5/8 1/2 0 1 36 -5
J. Tatum 30 16 5 4 1 1 2 3 6/8 1/1 3/3 0 5 29 +6
A. Horford 35 14 10 9 1 1 1 1 6/13 2/4 0/0 2 8 43 +13
J. Brown 27 13 3 1 1 0 1 6 5/9 2/4 1/5 2 1 18 +5
A. Baynes 21 2 3 0 0 1 0 5 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 6 +9
Starters
K. Irving
J. Tatum
A. Horford
J. Brown
A. Baynes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Irving 29 30 1 4 0 0 3 4 12/23 5/8 1/2 0 1 36 -5
J. Tatum 30 16 5 4 1 1 2 3 6/8 1/1 3/3 0 5 29 +6
A. Horford 35 14 10 9 1 1 1 1 6/13 2/4 0/0 2 8 43 +13
J. Brown 27 13 3 1 1 0 1 6 5/9 2/4 1/5 2 1 18 +5
A. Baynes 21 2 3 0 0 1 0 5 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 6 +9
Bench
M. Smart
T. Rozier
S. Ojeleye
S. Larkin
D. Theis
M. Morris
G. Hayward
A. Nader
J. Bird
K. Allen
G. Yabusele
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Smart 28 15 4 5 1 0 7 4 5/6 4/4 1/2 1 3 23 -4
T. Rozier 23 9 4 0 2 0 2 2 4/9 1/2 0/0 1 3 13 +5
S. Ojeleye 14 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 2/2 0 1 8 -9
S. Larkin 12 4 3 2 0 0 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 10 -4
D. Theis 16 4 4 0 0 1 2 4 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 4 7 -11
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 112 38 26 6 4 19 31 44/79 16/26 8/14 6 32 193 +5
Pacers
Starters
V. Oladipo
D. Collison
T. Young
B. Bogdanovic
M. Turner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
V. Oladipo 35 38 5 1 3 1 0 1 13/23 2/7 10/13 0 5 49 -3
D. Collison 23 15 2 2 2 0 1 2 4/9 2/3 5/5 0 2 22 -8
T. Young 30 13 7 1 1 0 1 5 4/6 0/0 5/6 3 4 22 -5
B. Bogdanovic 28 10 4 2 1 0 2 1 3/7 2/5 2/2 0 4 17 -11
M. Turner 26 2 4 0 2 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 2/6 0 4 7 -8
Starters
V. Oladipo
D. Collison
T. Young
B. Bogdanovic
M. Turner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
V. Oladipo 35 38 5 1 3 1 0 1 13/23 2/7 10/13 0 5 49 -3
D. Collison 23 15 2 2 2 0 1 2 4/9 2/3 5/5 0 2 22 -8
T. Young 30 13 7 1 1 0 1 5 4/6 0/0 5/6 3 4 22 -5
B. Bogdanovic 28 10 4 2 1 0 2 1 3/7 2/5 2/2 0 4 17 -11
M. Turner 26 2 4 0 2 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 2/6 0 4 7 -8
Bench
D. Sabonis
L. Stephenson
C. Joseph
J. Young
A. Jefferson
G. Robinson III
E. Sumner
A. Poythress
I. Anigbogu
T. Leaf
D. Wilkins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Sabonis 29 18 7 2 1 0 4 2 7/14 0/1 4/4 3 4 26 +12
L. Stephenson 27 11 5 3 1 0 1 4 4/9 1/2 2/2 2 3 22 +10
C. Joseph 28 4 3 3 0 2 2 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 3 13 +9
J. Young 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +2
A. Jefferson 3 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 2 -3
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 111 38 14 12 3 12 16 37/79 7/21 30/38 9 29 180 -5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores