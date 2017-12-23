PHI
DeRozan scores 29, Raptors beat slumping 76ers 102-86

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 23, 2017

TORONTO (AP) Joel Embiid's return wasn't enough to get the Philadelphia 76ers out of their recent rut.

DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Serge Ibaka had 17 and the Toronto Raptors beat Philadelphia 102-86 on Saturday for their 10th straight home victory.

Embiid, Philadelphia's leading scorer and rebounder, returned after missing the previous three games because of a sore lower back.

''It wasn't feeling the best but I really wanted to play tonight,'' Embiid said.

Embiid had 14 points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes, but the 76ers lost for the 18th time in 19 meetings with the Raptors.

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said he could tell Embiid, who got a technical foul late in the third, was frustrated at not being able to perform better.

''He wants to do so much more and he can't,'' Brown said. ''He just hasn't practiced or, recently, played. There was a rhythm and a fluid side of his game that he was searching for.''

Dario Saric scored 17 points, Amir Johnson had 12 and Ben Simmons scored 10 for Philadelphia, which has lost five straight and nine of 10.

Brown insisted his players haven't been affected by the slump.

''They understand the sky isn't falling,'' Brown said.

Simmons echoed his coach's assessment of the rotten run, which includes a triple-overtime loss against Oklahoma City.

''A rough few games,'' Simmons said. ''We just need to get back on track. Once we get that game under out belts, we'll be fine. There's no reason to panic.''

Delon Wright matched his season high with 14 points while Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas each had 12 for the Raptors, who have won six straight overall and 12 of 13.

Toronto is an NBA-best 12-1 at home, and its 10-1 December record is tied for best in the league with Golden State.

''I can see an air of confidence, especially here, and we've got to continue that,'' Raptors coach Dwane Casey said.

Embiid took Philadelphia's first six shots of the game. He scored eight points in the opening quarter, but Ibaka had 13 for the Raptors. The teams were tied at 27 after the first.

Ther 76ers made five of 15 field-goal attempts in the second and committed 10 turnovers that led to 15 Toronto points. Lowry and Valanciunas each scored eight points in the second, and the Raptors led 55-46 at halftime.

DeRozan scored 16 points in the third, and Toronto closed the quarter on a 13-3 run, taking an 81-63 lead into the fourth.

''You blink and they go whack, whack,'' Brown said.

TIP-INS

76ers: G J.J. Redick (right hamstring) missed his second straight game. ... The 76ers finished with 22 turnovers, leading to 28 points for Toronto. Philadelphia's season high for turnovers is 24, set in an overtime win against Minnesota on Dec. 12.

Raptors: C.J. Miles missed his third straight game after undergoing a dental procedure. ... Toronto is 8-2 when DeRozan makes multiple 3-pointers.

WELCOME TO TORONTO

Embiid played in Toronto for the first time in his NBA career. The oft-injured big man had missed his first seven career games north of the border, including one this season.

MAGIC TOUCH

Amir Johnson stopped to briefly rub Embiid's back as the 76ers big man was getting a massage on the baseline during pregame shooting.

WITH OR WITHOUT YOU

The 76ers are 13-11 when Embiid plays and 1-7 when he sits.

UP NEXT

76ers: Visit the Knicks on Christmas Day. It's the first meeting of the season between the Atlantic Division opponents.

Raptors: Begin a two-game road trip at Dallas on Tuesday. After Wednesday's game at Oklahoma City, Toronto has just one road game remaining against a Western Conference opponent, at Minnesota on Jan. 20.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 86 102
Field Goals 33-80 (41.3%) 35-85 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 7-27 (25.9%) 9-27 (33.3%)
Free Throws 13-20 (65.0%) 23-26 (88.5%)
Total Rebounds 57 50
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 34 36
Team 16 7
Assists 19 18
Steals 10 15
Blocks 7 6
Turnovers 22 17
Fouls 23 20
Technicals 5 1
D. Saric PF 9
17 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
D. DeRozan SG 10
29 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 14-18 2719172386
home team logo Raptors 23-827282621102
76ers
Starters
D. Saric
J. Embiid
B. Simmons
J. Bayless
R. Covington
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Saric 33 17 6 5 0 0 3 1 5/12 3/5 4/6 2 4 30 -9
J. Embiid 22 14 8 2 0 3 5 2 5/13 1/4 3/4 0 8 24 -17
B. Simmons 32 10 5 6 1 0 3 2 5/13 0/0 0/2 2 3 25 -8
J. Bayless 23 6 1 0 0 0 2 5 2/7 1/5 1/1 0 1 5 -9
R. Covington 36 6 3 1 5 0 3 3 2/5 1/4 1/1 0 3 13 -2
Bench
A. Johnson
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
T. McConnell
J. Pullen
T. Booker
R. Holmes
J. McAdoo
J. Redick
J. Anderson
F. Korkmaz
M. Fultz
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Johnson 17 12 4 0 1 1 0 3 4/5 0/0 4/4 1 3 18 +5
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 27 9 4 3 0 0 1 4 4/12 1/6 0/2 0 4 18 -12
T. McConnell 20 8 2 1 2 2 2 2 4/8 0/2 0/0 0 2 14 -17
J. Pullen 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 0
T. Booker 14 2 5 0 1 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 3 7 -11
R. Holmes 3 0 3 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 4 0
J. McAdoo 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 0
J. Redick - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 86 41 19 10 7 22 23 33/80 7/27 13/20 7 34 160 -80
Raptors
Starters
D. DeRozan
S. Ibaka
K. Lowry
J. Valanciunas
O. Anunoby
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 34 29 5 2 1 0 3 0 9/20 4/7 7/8 1 4 36 +16
S. Ibaka 24 17 6 0 0 1 3 4 6/10 1/2 4/4 0 6 21 +4
K. Lowry 29 12 3 5 3 0 4 4 3/7 1/5 5/5 0 3 24 0
J. Valanciunas 23 12 6 1 0 0 2 3 4/7 0/0 4/5 2 4 18 0
O. Anunoby 20 0 6 2 1 0 2 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 5 9 +1
Bench
D. Wright
N. Powell
J. Poeltl
P. Siakam
M. Miller
F. VanVleet
L. Nogueira
L. Brown
B. Caboclo
A. McKinnie
C. Miles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Wright 25 14 1 1 3 1 1 0 6/12 1/2 1/1 0 1 20 +13
N. Powell 12 8 2 0 1 0 0 2 3/8 2/4 0/0 0 2 11 0
J. Poeltl 24 6 5 1 2 3 0 5 2/5 0/0 2/3 2 3 18 +16
P. Siakam 22 4 5 4 3 0 2 1 2/8 0/2 0/0 1 4 18 +14
M. Miller 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
F. VanVleet 18 0 4 2 1 1 0 1 0/5 0/2 0/0 0 4 10 +16
L. Nogueira - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 102 43 18 15 6 17 20 35/85 9/27 23/26 7 36 185 +80
NBA Scores