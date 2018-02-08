SA
Aldridge, Spurs hand Suns their most one-sided loss ever

  • Feb 08, 2018

PHOENIX (AP) The San Antonio Spurs opened their long, annual ''rodeo road trip'' with one of the biggest routs in the team's history.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points in 28 minutes and the San Antonio Spurs demolished Phoenix 129-81 on Wednesday night.

The 48-point blowout matched the most one-sided loss in Suns history - set against Portland in this season's opener - and was the third-largest margin of victory for San Antonio.

Only a 51-point Spurs win at Philadelphia on Dec. 7, 2015, and a 49-point blowout of Vancouver on Nov. 5, 1995 were bigger.

''We made shots,'' San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. ''You make shots, things get easy.''

Patty Mills added 18 points and Danny Green 17 for the Spurs. Dejounte Murray scored 14 before leaving with a sprained ankle in the second quarter.

Alex Len scored 14 for the Suns, who shot 34 percent from the field and were 3-of-32 on 3-pointers.

''I think it was an embarrassment for all of us out here tonight,'' veteran Jared Dudley said. ''I think the fans definitely earned an apology for the display. It's definitely unexcusable.''

But Popovich thought the Suns did have some mitigating factors.

''Suns' didn't have all their bodies,'' he said. ''You got to have your bodies at this level or it is tough. To have the guys that they have out really hurts.''

Phoenix was without leading scorer Devin Booker for the second game in a row due to a hip pointer. Center Tyson Chandler missed the game with a sore neck and Tyler Ulis left with back spasms in the first half.

''We are, I think, obviously undermanned and they just walked all over us,'' Phoenix interim coach Jay Triano said. ''They're a veteran team, they play well and we had no answer.''

The Spurs never trailed against a Suns team that has lost four straight and nine of 10. Phoenix's 38 losses are the most in the NBA.

San Antonio dominated from the opening tip and led 69-31 at the half. The 38-point margin was the largest halftime lead for the Spurs against a team in their history. Phoenix never got any closer than 36 points in the second half and trailed by as many as 53 in the fourth quarter.

The Suns averted a 50-point loss with Danuel House's dunk on a fastbreak lob pass with six seconds to play.

''Guys made shots, the ball moved and guys competed on defense,'' Aldridge said, ''so hopefully it will carry over.''

The level of competition will go up in a hurry. The Spurs play at Golden State Saturday night.

TIP-INS

Spurs: The ''rodeo road trip'' occurs when the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo takes over the AT&T Center. ... San Antonio swept the season series with Phoenix 4-0 and has won 13 of the last 14 meetings. ... Spurs won't play at home again until Feb. 28 (against New Orleans). ... The center Bertans got his fifth start of the season, replacing Pao Gasol. ... San Antonio will travel 6,546 miles on their annual ''rodeo trip.'' Spurs have been taking the trip every year since 2003.

Suns: In the 49 seasons before this one, the Suns' biggest loss was by 44 points. ... Phoenix started a lineup with the ages 24, 21, 20, 21 and 22. ... Suns are 3-9 without Booker this season. ... With Booker and Ulis hurt, Josh Gray - called up last week from the G-League's Northern Arizona Suns - was the team's' lone healthy point guard.

UP NEXT

Spurs: at Golden State Warriors Saturday night.

Suns: host Denver Nuggets Saturday night.

Key Players
L. Aldridge
12 PF
T. Warren
12 SF
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
19.6 Pts. Per Game 19.6
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
49.9 Field Goal % 50.0
49.5 Three Point % 50.1
83.4 Free Throw % 75.3
+ 2 Danuel House made alley-oop shot, assist by Davon Reed 0:06
  Lost ball turnover on Joffrey Lauvergne, stolen by Josh Gray 0:11
+ 2 Alec Peters made layup, assist by Alex Len 0:29
+ 3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot 0:38
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Paul 0:53
  Josh Gray missed jump shot 0:56
  Bad pass turnover on Joffrey Lauvergne, stolen by Josh Gray 1:04
+ 2 Alex Len made dunk 1:18
  Offensive rebound by Danuel House 1:21
  Josh Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:25
  Out of bounds turnover on Joffrey Lauvergne 1:37
Team Stats
Points 129 81
Field Goals 46-93 (49.5%) 33-97 (34.0%)
3-Pointers 16-32 (50.0%) 3-32 (9.4%)
Free Throws 21-27 (77.8%) 12-18 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 71 52
Offensive 14 11
Defensive 48 33
Team 9 8
Assists 26 15
Steals 6 8
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 17 23
Technicals 0 0
L. Aldridge PF 12
23 PTS, 13 REB, 4 AST
J. Gray PG 14
9 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
away team logo Spurs 35-21 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Suns 18-38 PPG RPG APG
L. Aldridge PF 22.4 PPG 8.5 RPG 2.0 APG 49.9 FG%
A. Len C 8.4 PPG 7.8 RPG 1.2 APG 56.3 FG%
L. Aldridge PF 23 PTS 13 REB 4 AST
A. Len C 14 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
49.5 FG% 34.0
50.0 3PT FG% 9.4
77.8 FT% 66.7
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. Green
D. Murray
D. Bertans
K. Anderson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Aldridge 27 23 13 4 0 2 0 2 10/14 0/1 3/5 6 7 46 +33
D. Green 21 17 3 0 0 0 0 2 6/9 5/7 0/0 0 3 20 +21
D. Murray 13 14 4 3 1 0 0 1 7/12 0/0 0/1 2 2 25 +21
D. Bertans 26 9 6 2 1 0 2 2 2/7 1/4 4/4 2 4 18 +20
K. Anderson 19 0 5 4 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 13 +22
Bench
P. Mills
T. Parker
D. White
M. Ginobili
B. Forbes
P. Gasol
B. Paul
J. Lauvergne
R. Gay
K. Leonard
D. Hilliard
M. Costello
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Mills 16 18 3 1 1 1 2 0 6/9 5/7 1/1 0 3 23 +30
T. Parker 17 13 4 1 2 0 0 0 5/9 0/0 3/3 0 4 21 +18
D. White 12 10 0 1 0 0 1 0 3/5 3/3 1/2 0 0 11 +1
M. Ginobili 15 8 2 2 0 0 1 1 2/4 2/3 2/2 0 2 13 +29
B. Forbes 21 7 5 1 0 0 1 5 2/9 0/4 3/3 0 5 13 +8
P. Gasol 22 5 11 4 1 3 2 1 2/9 0/1 1/2 2 9 26 +29
B. Paul 10 3 2 1 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/2 1/2 1 1 7 0
J. Lauvergne 14 2 4 2 0 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 3 7 +8
R. Gay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hilliard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Costello - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 129 62 26 6 6 12 17 46/93 16/32 21/27 14 48 243 +240
Suns
J. Jackson
D. Bender
T. Warren
M. Chriss
T. Ulis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jackson 33 13 6 0 0 2 2 2 6/17 0/4 1/2 1 5 19 -47
D. Bender 31 12 6 0 0 0 3 4 5/8 2/4 0/0 1 5 15 -41
T. Warren 28 11 2 0 1 0 0 1 4/10 0/0 3/3 0 2 14 -36
M. Chriss 29 7 10 1 1 0 3 5 1/7 0/4 5/7 1 9 17 -46
T. Ulis 9 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 3 -14
A. Len
J. Gray
D. House
T. Daniels
D. Reed
A. Peters
J. Dudley
B. Knight
I. Canaan
D. Booker
A. Williams
T. Chandler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Len 18 14 5 3 1 1 1 0 6/9 0/0 2/4 2 3 26 -8
J. Gray 31 9 4 7 4 0 1 5 4/16 0/5 1/2 1 3 30 -19
D. House 15 6 2 0 1 0 0 0 3/8 0/4 0/0 1 1 9 -6
T. Daniels 9 5 2 1 0 0 0 3 2/7 1/4 0/0 2 0 9 -13
D. Reed 16 2 1 2 0 0 1 2 1/7 0/2 0/0 0 1 6 -9
A. Peters 11 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 1/7 0/5 0/0 2 3 7 0
J. Dudley 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -1
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Canaan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 81 44 15 8 4 11 23 33/97 3/32 12/18 11 33 156 -240
