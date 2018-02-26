PHI
WAS

No Text

Porter, Beal help Wizards roll past 76ers, 109-94

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 26, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) The Washington Wizards know how hard it is to put away the Philadelphia 76ers.

When the chance came early Sunday night, they had to take it.

Otto Porter scored 24 points, Bradley Beal added 23 and the Wizards had a dominant second quarter that helped seal a 109-94 victory over the 76ers in a crucial game in the Eastern Conference standings.

''They can come back from 20-point deficits like it's nothing,'' Beal said of Philadelphia, which got as close as eight points in the fourth quarter. ''And they almost got us with one. We did a good job of staying poised and closing it out in the end. But that's a hungry team that's going to be trouble.''

Kelly Oubre scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half to help fourth-place Washington move a half-game ahead of Indiana in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Wizards improved to 9-3 in an extended stretch without All-Star point guard John Wall (knee surgery), in a game where a loss would've seen them drop behind the 76ers based on winning percentage.

''I mean, he's a huge part of the team,'' 76ers guard Ben Simmons said of Wall. ''But at the same time, they have an All-Star in Bradley Beal, so you can't really take anything away from them. They are a good team, they play together. They are not selfish and they move the ball.''

Joel Embiid had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Philadelphia, which dropped a half-game behind Milwaukee into seventh, and two back of Washington in the congested East standings.

Simmons added 16 points as the 76ers lost for the first time in eight games to settle for a 2-2 split of the season series. It was Philadelphia's eighth consecutive loss in Washington.

The Wizards outscored the 76ers 37-20 in the second quarter to build a 67-48 lead by halftime. Oubre sparked the outburst, shooting 6 of 9 from the floor and 4 of 6 from beyond the arc before the break.

''Kelly's last couple of days, or games, he's been able to make his 3s, which is good,'' said Washington coach Scott Brooks. ''When we have good ball movement, when our feet are set, we can make 3s.''

Washington shot 60 percent as a team (27 of 45) in the first half and finished at 54.4 percent (43 of 79) to fight off a late comeback bid.

Philadelphia cut the deficit from 23 down to 14 in the third, then got to within eight twice midway through the fourth.

''We sort of reclaimed some energy,'' 76ers coach Brett Brown said. ''I give the Wizards a lot of credit. They made shots at the end of shot clocks, I think six times, five times. But I thought (late) that we had a spirit to our defense.''

TIP-INS

76ers: Shot 19 more free throws than the Wizards, hitting 23 of 31 ... C Amir Johnson returned to action after not playing in Saturday's home win against Orlando. ... Embiid had his 31st double-double of the season.

Wizards: Tomas Satoransky's 10 assists were the second-most of his career. ... Sunday marked the first of 13 consecutive games against teams that entered the day holding an NBA playoff position.

SLUMP BUSTED

Oubre had shot 28.6 percent (22 of 77) from the floor and 22 percent from 3-point range (9 of 41) over his last eight games before the All-Star break. In three games since the season resumed, he's shooting 50 percent (17 of 34) overall and 47.1 percent (8 of 17) from deep.

''I've been really working hard,'' Oubre said. ''Really just tweaking the mechanics and putting in the repetitions so I can see the ball go in and just know the muscle memory is there.''

MISSING SOMETHING

Meanwhile, the 76ers hit just 36 percent of their shots (31 of 86) and 27.3 percent of their 3 attempts (9 of 33).

''Some of it was, we just missed some open looks,'' Brown said. ''And some of it, I give Washington credit.''

UP NEXT

76ers: At Miami on Tuesday night.

Wizards: At Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Embiid
21 C
B. Beal
3 SG
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
23.7 Pts. Per Game 23.7
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
49.1 Field Goal % 46.4
49.1 Three Point % 46.2
78.0 Free Throw % 79.7
  Offensive rebound by Marcin Gortat 0:14
  Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:18
  Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris 0:37
  Richaun Holmes missed reverse layup 0:39
+ 2 Marcin Gortat made hook shot, assist by Bradley Beal 0:51
  Bad pass turnover on T.J. McConnell, stolen by Markieff Morris 1:12
  Out of bounds turnover on Bradley Beal 1:31
+ 1 Richaun Holmes made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:45
+ 1 Richaun Holmes made 1st of 2 free throws 1:45
  Personal foul on Otto Porter 1:45
+ 2 Otto Porter made jump shot, assist by Marcin Gortat 2:02
Team Stats
Points 94 109
Field Goals 31-86 (36.0%) 43-79 (54.4%)
3-Pointers 9-33 (27.3%) 12-25 (48.0%)
Free Throws 23-31 (74.2%) 11-12 (91.7%)
Total Rebounds 50 50
Offensive 17 10
Defensive 26 38
Team 7 2
Assists 24 35
Steals 13 9
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 15 19
Fouls 16 28
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
J. Embiid C 21
25 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
B. Beal SG 3
24 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 32-26 2820252194
home team logo Wizards 35-25 30372022109
O/U 214.5, WAS -1.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
O/U 214.5, WAS -1.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 32-26 107.6 PPG 46.8 RPG 25.6 APG
home team logo Wizards 35-25 107.5 PPG 42.9 RPG 24.6 APG
Key Players
J. Embiid C 23.9 PPG 11.2 RPG 3.1 APG 49.1 FG%
B. Beal SG 23.7 PPG 4.5 RPG 4.4 APG 46.4 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Embiid C 25 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
B. Beal SG 24 PTS 5 REB 8 AST
36.0 FG% 54.4
27.3 3PT FG% 48.0
74.2 FT% 91.7
76ers
Starters
J. Embiid
B. Simmons
D. Saric
R. Covington
J. Redick
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Embiid 31 25 10 4 2 1 5 5 9/20 2/6 5/6 2 8 41 -9
B. Simmons 36 16 8 8 1 1 2 3 6/12 0/0 4/6 4 4 40 -9
D. Saric 29 13 8 3 1 0 1 1 5/17 2/7 1/2 7 1 27 -11
R. Covington 29 9 2 1 2 0 0 1 2/7 1/5 4/4 0 2 15 -13
J. Redick 29 6 1 4 1 0 3 1 2/10 2/8 0/0 0 1 13 -21
Starters
J. Embiid
B. Simmons
D. Saric
R. Covington
J. Redick
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Embiid 31 25 10 4 2 1 5 5 9/20 2/6 5/6 2 8 41 -9
B. Simmons 36 16 8 8 1 1 2 3 6/12 0/0 4/6 4 4 40 -9
D. Saric 29 13 8 3 1 0 1 1 5/17 2/7 1/2 7 1 27 -11
R. Covington 29 9 2 1 2 0 0 1 2/7 1/5 4/4 0 2 15 -13
J. Redick 29 6 1 4 1 0 3 1 2/10 2/8 0/0 0 1 13 -21
Bench
M. Belinelli
R. Holmes
A. Johnson
T. Booker
T. McConnell
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
J. Bayless
J. Anderson
D. Jackson
J. Young
F. Korkmaz
M. Fultz
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Belinelli 27 10 3 0 1 0 1 1 3/10 2/7 2/3 1 2 13 +3
R. Holmes 11 7 2 0 0 1 0 1 2/4 0/0 3/3 0 2 10 +12
A. Johnson 11 5 5 0 1 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 3/5 2 3 10 -7
T. Booker 8 3 2 1 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 1 7 -7
T. McConnell 20 0 2 3 4 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 10 -13
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 94 43 24 13 3 15 16 31/86 9/33 23/31 17 26 186 -75
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
O. Porter
M. Gortat
M. Morris
T. Satoransky
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Beal 37 24 5 8 1 0 7 3 9/14 3/5 3/3 1 4 39 +12
O. Porter 32 23 7 3 2 0 3 4 10/16 3/6 0/0 2 5 35 +17
M. Gortat 27 13 10 2 0 1 0 2 6/11 0/0 1/1 4 6 28 +3
M. Morris 26 8 5 3 2 0 3 4 3/6 0/2 2/2 0 5 18 +13
T. Satoransky 32 7 7 10 1 0 2 3 2/3 1/1 2/2 1 6 33 +13
Starters
B. Beal
O. Porter
M. Gortat
M. Morris
T. Satoransky
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Beal 37 24 5 8 1 0 7 3 9/14 3/5 3/3 1 4 39 +12
O. Porter 32 23 7 3 2 0 3 4 10/16 3/6 0/0 2 5 35 +17
M. Gortat 27 13 10 2 0 1 0 2 6/11 0/0 1/1 4 6 28 +3
M. Morris 26 8 5 3 2 0 3 4 3/6 0/2 2/2 0 5 18 +13
T. Satoransky 32 7 7 10 1 0 2 3 2/3 1/1 2/2 1 6 33 +13
Bench
K. Oubre
M. Scott
J. Meeks
T. Frazier
I. Mahinmi
R. Sessions
J. Smith
J. Wall
D. Robinson
C. McCullough
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Oubre 31 19 2 3 1 3 0 5 6/11 4/7 3/4 0 2 31 +3
M. Scott 14 6 2 1 0 0 1 2 3/7 0/2 0/0 0 2 9 -1
J. Meeks 10 5 2 1 1 0 1 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 2 9 +3
T. Frazier 11 2 3 4 1 0 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 13 +6
I. Mahinmi 16 2 5 0 0 2 1 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 3 8 +6
R. Sessions - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McCullough - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 109 48 35 9 6 19 28 43/79 12/25 11/12 10 38 223 +75
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores