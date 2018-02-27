BKN
CLE

No Text

James leads Cavaliers past Nets 129-123

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2018

CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James had quite a February, and continues a one-of-a-kind career.

He finished the month averaging a triple-double for the first time in his career after having 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on Tuesday night in the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-123 win over the Nets. James has 12 triple-double this season and 67 in his career.

''Scoring has always been last for me,'' James said. ''I've never looked at myself as a scorer. But to know the history of the game and seeing the guys that put up triple-doubles on a regular (basis) from Jason Kidd to Magic Johnson to Oscar Robertson to Russell Westbrook, you can throw my name in there as well.''

His 11th assist on Tuesday came late in the game and gave him 8,000 in his career. He's the first player in NBA history with 30,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists.

''With the long list of so many great players that have come through this league, in the history of this league, for me to be the only (person) in a category, I think it's pretty cool,'' James said. ''It's pretty cool.''

James also became the first frontcourt player and the 11th overall in league history to reach 8,000 assists.

Rodney Hood's three-point play with 40 seconds remaining gave Cleveland a 123-121 lead. James and George Hill hit two free throws each in the final 16 seconds to seal the win.

Jarrett Allen's two free throws gave Brooklyn a 119-117 lead with 1:18 to play. Jordan Clarkson's 3-pointer put Cleveland ahead, but Allen Crabbe's runner in the lane put the Nets up 121-120.

Hood, one of four players acquired at the trade deadline, hit a jumper from the wing and made the foul shot that gave Cleveland a two-point lead.

''The play kind of broke down,'' Hood said. ''He (Jarrett Allen) cut me off. I stepped back. It's a shot I work on all the time.''

Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who scored 14 points, wasn't surprised about James' performance.

''He's a superstar player and is super aggressive, and he just took over,'' he said. ''It came down to a lot of tough shots being made, and LeBron getting them.''

The win could also help Cleveland position in the NBA draft. The Cavaliers own Brooklyn's No. 1 pick, acquired in a trade with Boston. The Nets have the seventh-worst record in the league, but have lost nine of 10.

Hill, also acquired at the trade deadline, scored a season-high 26 points and Cleveland placed six in double figures.

Russell led Brooklyn with 25 points. Caris LeVert scored 18 while DeMarre Carroll had 16. Brooklyn broke an eight-game losing streak Monday by beating Chicago.

LEBRON VS. THE NCAA

James took a strong stance on the NCAA in light of the FBI's investigation into recruiting in college basketball.

''The NCAA is corrupt, we know that,'' he said. ''Sorry, it's going to make headlines, but it's corrupt.''

James was drafted by the Cavaliers out of high school in 2003. He laughed when asked about some of the offers he received in recruiting, but didn't give details.

''Listen, man. I can't even talk about that,'' he said. ''Me and my mom was poor, I'll tell you that, and they expected me to step foot on a college campus and not to go to the NBA? We weren't going to be poor for long, I'll tell you that.''

James would like to see the NBA expand the G-League into a farm system, an idea he wants to discuss with commissioner Adam Silver.

CLOSE, BUT...

The game was tight throughout with nine ties and 25 lead changes.

''Against an elite team like that, your margin of error is so small - and one mistake could cost you the game,'' Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. ''It's frustrating because we couldn't find a way to stop them. This was a tough one.''

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: F Jeff Green (sore lower back) missed his first game of the season. He played in the first 59 games, all off the bench. Green is averaging 10.6 points. ... Lakers G Isaiah Thomas said the Cavs were in ''panic mode'' when they traded him before the deadline. Asked for a reaction, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue joked ''I'm panicking now.''

Nets: LeVert (right knee) and Hollis-Jefferson (right groin) saw action for the second straight game after returning from injuries. . Broooklyn began a five-game, 10-day road trip that ends on March 8 in Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Nets: Visit Sacramento on Thursday

Cavaliers: Host Philadelphia on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
L. James
23 SF
37.1 Min. Per Game 37.1
26.6 Pts. Per Game 26.6
8.9 Ast. Per Game 8.9
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
42.3 Field Goal % 54.5
41.9 Three Point % 54.6
73.6 Free Throw % 73.8
+ 1 Larry Nance Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:02
+ 1 Larry Nance Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 0:02
  Personal foul on Joe Harris 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr. 0:02
  D'Angelo Russell missed reverse layup 0:03
+ 1 George Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:13
+ 1 George Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 0:13
  Personal foul on DeMarre Carroll 0:13
+ 2 Spencer Dinwiddie made driving dunk, assist by D'Angelo Russell 0:13
+ 1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:16
+ 1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 0:16
Team Stats
Points 123 129
Field Goals 44-82 (53.7%) 50-97 (51.5%)
3-Pointers 12-32 (37.5%) 12-24 (50.0%)
Free Throws 23-30 (76.7%) 17-27 (63.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 64
Offensive 3 14
Defensive 33 41
Team 2 9
Assists 29 24
Steals 6 7
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 22 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Russell PG 1
25 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
L. James SF 23
31 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 20-42 29323032123
home team logo Cavaliers 36-24 25353435129
O/U 222.0, CLE -10.5
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
O/U 222.0, CLE -10.5
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 20-42 105.2 PPG 45.2 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 36-24 109.8 PPG 41.8 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
D. Russell PG 15.4 PPG 3.7 RPG 4.7 APG 41.8 FG%
L. James SF 26.6 PPG 8.3 RPG 8.9 APG 54.6 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Russell PG 25 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
L. James SF 31 PTS 12 REB 11 AST
53.7 FG% 51.5
37.5 3PT FG% 50.0
76.7 FT% 63.0
Nets
Starters
D. Russell
D. Carroll
A. Crabbe
J. Allen
S. Dinwiddie
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Russell 32 25 5 6 2 0 1 0 9/18 3/8 4/5 1 4 43 +10
D. Carroll 32 16 6 3 0 0 0 3 6/10 3/5 1/3 1 5 28 -6
A. Crabbe 32 13 4 1 0 0 2 4 5/12 0/6 3/4 0 4 17 -1
J. Allen 27 13 5 3 0 0 0 2 4/8 0/0 5/6 0 5 24 0
S. Dinwiddie 30 11 0 11 1 0 1 4 5/9 1/4 0/0 0 0 33 -9
Starters
D. Russell
D. Carroll
A. Crabbe
J. Allen
S. Dinwiddie
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Russell 32 25 5 6 2 0 1 0 9/18 3/8 4/5 1 4 43 +10
D. Carroll 32 16 6 3 0 0 0 3 6/10 3/5 1/3 1 5 28 -6
A. Crabbe 32 13 4 1 0 0 2 4 5/12 0/6 3/4 0 4 17 -1
J. Allen 27 13 5 3 0 0 0 2 4/8 0/0 5/6 0 5 24 0
S. Dinwiddie 30 11 0 11 1 0 1 4 5/9 1/4 0/0 0 0 33 -9
Bench
C. LeVert
R. Hollis-Jefferson
D. Cunningham
J. Harris
Q. Acy
T. Mozgov
J. Lin
M. Doyle
N. Stauskas
J. Okafor
I. Whitehead
J. Webb
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. LeVert 18 18 3 1 0 0 1 1 6/9 2/3 4/4 0 3 22 -4
R. Hollis-Jefferson 20 14 7 2 1 0 2 2 4/7 0/1 6/8 1 6 24 -4
D. Cunningham 19 8 3 0 0 0 2 2 3/5 2/2 0/0 0 3 9 -4
J. Harris 22 5 3 2 1 0 2 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 3 11 -9
Q. Acy 3 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -3
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Doyle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stauskas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Webb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 123 36 29 6 0 12 22 44/82 12/32 23/30 3 33 211 -30
Cavaliers
Starters
L. James
G. Hill
C. Osman
T. Thompson
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 38 31 12 11 1 0 1 1 13/25 2/4 3/3 4 8 65 +2
G. Hill 36 26 3 5 3 0 1 3 9/17 3/4 5/8 1 2 41 +5
C. Osman 17 7 3 2 1 0 1 5 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 2 14 +3
T. Thompson 21 5 13 1 1 0 3 2 2/5 0/0 1/5 3 10 18 -4
J. Smith 22 4 5 0 0 0 2 2 2/9 0/3 0/0 2 3 7 +6
Starters
L. James
G. Hill
C. Osman
T. Thompson
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 38 31 12 11 1 0 1 1 13/25 2/4 3/3 4 8 65 +2
G. Hill 36 26 3 5 3 0 1 3 9/17 3/4 5/8 1 2 41 +5
C. Osman 17 7 3 2 1 0 1 5 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 2 14 +3
T. Thompson 21 5 13 1 1 0 3 2 2/5 0/0 1/5 3 10 18 -4
J. Smith 22 4 5 0 0 0 2 2 2/9 0/3 0/0 2 3 7 +6
Bench
K. Korver
J. Clarkson
R. Hood
L. Nance Jr.
J. Holland
J. Green
K. Love
M. Thornton
L. Perrantes
A. Zizic
J. Calderon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Korver 25 18 2 1 0 0 1 4 6/11 4/7 2/2 0 2 21 +15
J. Clarkson 21 14 3 3 1 0 0 1 5/10 2/4 2/4 1 2 24 +1
R. Hood 30 14 4 0 0 0 2 2 6/11 0/1 2/3 0 4 16 0
L. Nance Jr. 25 10 10 1 0 1 0 4 4/5 0/0 2/2 2 8 23 +4
J. Holland 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thornton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Perrantes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 129 55 24 7 1 11 24 50/97 12/24 17/27 14 41 229 +30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores