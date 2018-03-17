LOS ANGELES (AP) Goran Dragic scored 30 points, including a go-ahead jumper in the final seconds, and the Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers 92-91 on Friday night.

Miami trailed 91-90 after Kyle Kuzma made a 3-pointer for Los Angeles with 1:23 left. But Dragic got the lead back for the Heat with about 15 seconds remaining and Isaiah Thomas missed a 10-foot fallaway jumper at the buzzer for the Lakers.

Kelly Olynyk scored 17 points for Miami. James Johnson had 12 points, and Bam Adebayo added 11 points and eight rebounds.

The road win left the Heat 15 1/2 games back in the Eastern Conference, in a virtual tie with Milwaukee for seventh. Miami (37-33) has played two more games than the Bucks.

Julius Randle led the Lakers with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Brook Lopez added 18 points, and Kuzma and Travis Wear each had 11.

Thomas went 1 for 9 from the field.

The Lakers (31-38) led 79-78 when the Heat ramped up their defense during a 10-2 run. The Lakers went almost 4 1/2 minutes without a field goal.

TIP-INS

Heat: With G Dwyane Wade out for a third consecutive game with a sore left hamstring, Miami recalled Derrick Jones Jr. from its G-League affiliate. He has three days of eligibility on his two-way contract and the development league season ends March 24, so he could remain with the Heat for the duration of the season. ... Miami had lost nine straight road games.

Lakers: Kuzma returned after missing the previous game with a sore ankle. ... Lopez was a game-time decision with back tightness. ... F Brandon Ingram, who has missed the last eight games with a sore groin, has been updated to day to day.

UP NEXT

Heat: Return home to play Denver on Monday.

Lakers: Begin a four-game road trip Monday in Indiana.

---

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.