MIA
LAL

No Text

Dragic lifts Heat past Lakers 92-91

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 17, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Goran Dragic scored 30 points, including a go-ahead jumper in the final seconds, and the Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers 92-91 on Friday night.

Miami trailed 91-90 after Kyle Kuzma made a 3-pointer for Los Angeles with 1:23 left. But Dragic got the lead back for the Heat with about 15 seconds remaining and Isaiah Thomas missed a 10-foot fallaway jumper at the buzzer for the Lakers.

Kelly Olynyk scored 17 points for Miami. James Johnson had 12 points, and Bam Adebayo added 11 points and eight rebounds.

The road win left the Heat 15 1/2 games back in the Eastern Conference, in a virtual tie with Milwaukee for seventh. Miami (37-33) has played two more games than the Bucks.

Julius Randle led the Lakers with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Brook Lopez added 18 points, and Kuzma and Travis Wear each had 11.

Thomas went 1 for 9 from the field.

The Lakers (31-38) led 79-78 when the Heat ramped up their defense during a 10-2 run. The Lakers went almost 4 1/2 minutes without a field goal.

TIP-INS

Heat: With G Dwyane Wade out for a third consecutive game with a sore left hamstring, Miami recalled Derrick Jones Jr. from its G-League affiliate. He has three days of eligibility on his two-way contract and the development league season ends March 24, so he could remain with the Heat for the duration of the season. ... Miami had lost nine straight road games.

Lakers: Kuzma returned after missing the previous game with a sore ankle. ... Lopez was a game-time decision with back tightness. ... F Brandon Ingram, who has missed the last eight games with a sore groin, has been updated to day to day.

UP NEXT

Heat: Return home to play Denver on Monday.

Lakers: Begin a four-game road trip Monday in Indiana.

---

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Dragic
7 PG
J. Randle
30 PF
25.9 Min. Per Game 25.9
15.7 Pts. Per Game 15.7
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
44.9 Field Goal % 56.9
44.8 Three Point % 57.0
79.1 Free Throw % 70.3
  Team rebound 0:03
  Isaiah Thomas missed jump shot 0:03
+ 2 Goran Dragic made floating jump shot 0:15
  Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo 0:20
  Julius Randle missed hook shot 0:23
  Defensive rebound by Julius Randle 0:37
  Josh Richardson missed jump shot 0:42
  Josh Richardson missed jump shot 0:42
  Personal foul on Julius Randle 1:06
+ 3 Kyle Kuzma made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brook Lopez 1:23
  Out of bounds turnover on Goran Dragic 1:33
Team Stats
Points 92 91
Field Goals 36-94 (38.3%) 32-76 (42.1%)
3-Pointers 10-36 (27.8%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 18-22 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 52 58
Offensive 12 7
Defensive 31 42
Team 9 9
Assists 23 22
Steals 14 5
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 11 20
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
G. Dragic PG 7
30 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
J. Randle PF 30
25 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 37-33 2525241892
home team logo Lakers 31-38 2426212091
O/U 221.0, LAL -2.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 221.0, LAL -2.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 37-33 102.5 PPG 43.2 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Lakers 31-38 108.5 PPG 46.3 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
G. Dragic PG 17.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.8 APG 44.7 FG%
J. Randle PF 15.7 PPG 7.8 RPG 2.5 APG 57.0 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Dragic PG 30 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
J. Randle PF 25 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
38.3 FG% 42.1
27.8 3PT FG% 47.4
71.4 FT% 81.8
Heat
Starters
G. Dragic
J. Johnson
B. Adebayo
T. Johnson
J. Richardson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Dragic 31 30 5 2 0 0 4 0 10/18 4/7 6/6 0 5 35 0
J. Johnson 24 12 7 5 3 1 0 4 5/12 1/4 1/2 0 7 33 -8
B. Adebayo 34 11 8 2 0 0 0 3 5/10 0/0 1/3 5 3 23 0
T. Johnson 27 6 1 4 2 1 1 1 3/10 0/5 0/0 0 1 17 0
J. Richardson 31 4 8 4 4 0 3 2 1/8 1/3 1/2 4 4 21 -7
Starters
G. Dragic
J. Johnson
B. Adebayo
T. Johnson
J. Richardson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Dragic 31 30 5 2 0 0 4 0 10/18 4/7 6/6 0 5 35 0
J. Johnson 24 12 7 5 3 1 0 4 5/12 1/4 1/2 0 7 33 -8
B. Adebayo 34 11 8 2 0 0 0 3 5/10 0/0 1/3 5 3 23 0
T. Johnson 27 6 1 4 2 1 1 1 3/10 0/5 0/0 0 1 17 0
J. Richardson 31 4 8 4 4 0 3 2 1/8 1/3 1/2 4 4 21 -7
Bench
K. Olynyk
R. McGruder
W. Ellington
J. Winslow
L. Babbitt
H. Whiteside
D. Waiters
J. Mickey
D. Jones Jr.
D. Walton
D. Wade
U. Haslem
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Olynyk 24 17 5 0 3 2 2 3 7/14 3/8 0/0 1 4 25 +2
R. McGruder 14 6 2 1 0 1 0 1 3/7 0/1 0/0 1 1 11 -2
W. Ellington 31 4 4 1 1 0 1 2 1/7 1/4 1/1 1 3 10 +9
J. Winslow 19 2 3 4 1 1 0 2 1/8 0/4 0/0 0 3 15 +11
L. Babbitt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mickey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 92 43 23 14 6 11 18 36/94 10/36 10/14 12 31 190 +5
Lakers
Starters
J. Randle
B. Lopez
K. Kuzma
L. Ball
K. Caldwell-Pope
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Randle 38 25 12 2 1 0 1 4 9/17 0/0 7/9 1 11 41 +6
B. Lopez 32 18 4 2 0 2 2 3 5/10 4/6 4/5 0 4 26 0
K. Kuzma 32 11 8 3 1 0 3 3 5/10 1/3 0/0 0 8 23 +8
L. Ball 38 9 8 8 2 1 3 0 4/15 1/3 0/0 3 5 33 +1
K. Caldwell-Pope 38 6 9 4 1 0 4 3 2/6 0/2 2/2 1 8 20 +3
Starters
J. Randle
B. Lopez
K. Kuzma
L. Ball
K. Caldwell-Pope
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Randle 38 25 12 2 1 0 1 4 9/17 0/0 7/9 1 11 41 +6
B. Lopez 32 18 4 2 0 2 2 3 5/10 4/6 4/5 0 4 26 0
K. Kuzma 32 11 8 3 1 0 3 3 5/10 1/3 0/0 0 8 23 +8
L. Ball 38 9 8 8 2 1 3 0 4/15 1/3 0/0 3 5 33 +1
K. Caldwell-Pope 38 6 9 4 1 0 4 3 2/6 0/2 2/2 1 8 20 +3
Bench
T. Wear
I. Thomas
I. Zubac
T. Ennis
D. Williams
J. Hart
B. Ingram
T. Bryant
G. Payton II
A. Caruso
L. Deng
C. Frye
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Wear 14 11 2 0 0 0 1 1 3/5 3/3 2/2 0 2 12 -3
I. Thomas 26 5 2 3 0 0 3 2 1/9 0/2 3/4 1 1 10 -9
I. Zubac 7 4 3 0 0 1 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 2 6 -5
T. Ennis 11 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 2 -6
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Payton II - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 91 49 22 5 4 20 17 32/76 9/19 18/22 7 42 173 -5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores