Westbrook, Thunder end Raptors' 11-game win streak

  • Mar 18, 2018

TORONTO (AP) Russell Westbrook had 37 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for his fifth straight triple-double, Steven Adams scored 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Raptors 132-125 on Sunday, snapping Toronto's winning streak at 11.

Paul George scored 22 points and Carmelo Anthony had 15 as the Thunder extended their winning streak to six. Corey Brewer scored 10 points for Oklahoma City.

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and Kyle Lowry fouled out with 22 points and 10 assists as the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors suffered just their sixth home loss of the season. Toronto is 29-6 at Air Canada Centre, the best home record in the NBA.

DeRozan, Serge Ibaka and Raptors coach Dwane Casey were all ejected in the final minute for complaining to the officials. DeRozan was incensed after not getting a call on his drive with 30 seconds left, and picked up two technicals in the following 22 seconds.

Delon Wright and C.J. Miles each scored 15 points, and Pascal Siakam and Jonas Valanciunas each had 10 for the Raptors.

The score was tied 119-119 when Lowry fouled out with 3:19 remaining. Westbrook immediately drove for a layup past Lowry's replacement, Wright.

After Wright missed a layup at the other end, Westbrook added another layup to cap a personal 10-point run and give Oklahoma City a 123-119 lead with 2:38 remaining.

Wright and DeRozan each made a pair of free throws to tie it at 123-123 with 1:41 left, although DeRozan missed a free throw on Anthony's technical foul.

Westbrook put the Thunder ahead to stay by driving for a layup with 39 seconds left, then banked home a jump shot with 11 seconds left, giving Oklahoma City a four-point cushion.

Anthony reached 25,289 points, passing Reggie Miller (25,279) to take over 19th place on the NBA's list. Next up is Alex English (25,613).

Adams made all seven of his field-goal attempts in the first quarter and scored 14 points as the Thunder led 40-34 after one. Oklahoma City made nine of its first 10 shots.

Delon Wright and Lucas Nogueria each scored five points as the Raptors opened the second quarter with a 20-4 run, giving Toronto a 54-44 lead with 6:02 left in the quarter.

Oklahoma City battled back behind eight points from George, outscoring Toronto 22-10 over the final six minutes to take a 66-64 lead at halftime.

DeRozan scored 10 points in the third, including a jump shot with just over a second to play, giving Toronto a narrow 98-97 lead heading to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Thunder: The starting five combined to shoot 17 for 18 in the first quarter. ... Adams scored a career-high 27 points against Minnesota on Dec. 1.

Raptors: Lowry returned after sitting out to rest in Friday's win over Dallas. ... G Fred VanVleet was unavailable because of a right hand contusion. ... F Norman Powell (sprained left ankle) returned after missing the previous two games.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Visit Boston on Tuesday. Oklahoma City has won three straight road games against the Celtics.

Raptors: Visit Orlando on Tuesday. Toronto has won the past two meetings.

R. Westbrook
0 PG
D. DeRozan
10 SG
Points 132 125
Field Goals 49-88 (55.7%) 46-81 (56.8%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 15-30 (50.0%)
Free Throws 24-34 (70.6%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 53 36
Offensive 14 8
Defensive 25 23
Team 14 5
Assists 27 31
Steals 11 5
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 17 19
Fouls 24 25
Technicals 1 5
R. Westbrook PG 0
37 PTS, 13 REB, 14 AST
K. Lowry PG 7
22 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 43-29 40263135132
home team logo Raptors 52-18 34303427125
away team logo Thunder 43-29 107.1 PPG 44.9 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo Raptors 52-18 112.3 PPG 44 RPG 23.9 APG
R. Westbrook PG 25.2 PPG 9.7 RPG 10.2 APG 44.7 FG%
D. DeRozan SG 23.7 PPG 4.0 RPG 5.1 APG 46.1 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 37 PTS 13 REB 14 AST
D. DeRozan SG 24 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
55.7 FG% 56.8
47.6 3PT FG% 50.0
70.6 FT% 78.3
R. Westbrook
S. Adams
P. George
C. Anthony
C. Brewer
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 37 37 13 14 2 0 5 3 15/22 1/1 6/8 5 8 75 +17
S. Adams 33 25 8 4 1 0 2 3 10/13 0/0 5/9 5 3 40 +20
P. George 36 22 5 3 3 0 5 5 6/14 0/3 10/12 1 4 31 +21
C. Anthony 34 15 2 2 1 1 0 2 6/10 3/4 0/0 0 2 23 +21
C. Brewer 30 10 2 0 3 0 2 4 4/8 2/4 0/0 1 1 13 +13
J. Grant
A. Abrines
R. Felton
P. Patterson
J. Huestis
T. Ferguson
K. Singler
A. Roberson
D. Johnson
P. Dozier
D. Hamilton
N. Collison
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Grant 14 9 2 0 0 0 1 1 3/5 0/1 3/5 0 2 10 -13
A. Abrines 6 6 0 0 1 0 0 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 0 7 0
R. Felton 13 5 2 1 0 0 1 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 2 8 -18
P. Patterson 13 3 2 3 0 1 1 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 2 11 -14
J. Huestis 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 2 0 2 +4
T. Ferguson 12 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -16
K. Singler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Collison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 132 39 27 11 2 17 24 49/88 10/21 24/34 14 25 221 +35
D. DeRozan
K. Lowry
J. Valanciunas
S. Ibaka
O. Anunoby
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 33 24 3 5 0 0 1 2 8/18 3/6 5/7 0 3 36 -21
K. Lowry 27 22 4 10 0 1 4 6 7/10 5/7 3/3 1 3 43 -5
J. Valanciunas 21 10 2 2 0 0 3 5 5/7 0/0 0/0 1 1 13 -12
S. Ibaka 29 7 6 2 2 0 3 3 2/11 1/3 2/2 2 4 16 -23
O. Anunoby 13 5 1 0 0 0 1 2 2/2 1/1 0/2 0 1 5 0
D. Wright
C. Miles
P. Siakam
N. Powell
J. Poeltl
L. Nogueira
L. Brown
N. Hayes
M. Richardson
M. Miller
F. VanVleet
A. McKinnie
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Wright 31 15 2 8 2 0 1 1 6/8 1/2 2/2 1 1 34 0
C. Miles 26 15 2 0 0 0 1 1 5/12 3/9 2/3 0 2 16 +9
P. Siakam 22 10 2 0 1 0 3 2 5/5 0/0 0/0 0 2 10 +10
N. Powell 13 6 0 2 0 0 2 1 2/4 1/2 1/1 0 0 8 -4
J. Poeltl 15 6 4 2 0 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 2/2 3 1 14 -4
L. Nogueira 6 5 5 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 1/1 0 5 10 +15
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hayes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. VanVleet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 125 31 31 5 1 19 25 46/81 15/30 18/23 8 23 205 -35
