Davis' 47 points leads Pelicans to sweep of Trail Blazers

  • Apr 21, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Anthony Davis scored 33 of his franchise playoff-record 47 points in the second half, and the New Orleans Pelicans completed a first-round playoff sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers with a 131-123 victory on Saturday.

Jrue Holiday capped his 41-point performance with an 18-foot pull-up jumper that gave the Pelicans a six-point lead with 40 seconds left.

Rajon Rondo added 16 assists, and Davis also had 11 rebounds and three blocks for New Orleans, which is moving on to the second round of the playoffs for only the second time since the NBA returned to the city 16 seasons ago.

C.J. McCollum scored 38 for the Trail Blazers, which responded to a blowout loss in Game 3 by keeping Game 4 close until the final minute. Al-Farouq Aminu scored 27, Damian Lillard added 18 points and Jusuf Nurkic had 18 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out.

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
A. Davis
23 PF
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
28.1 Pts. Per Game 28.1
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
11.1 Reb. Per Game 11.1
43.9 Field Goal % 53.5
43.8 Three Point % 53.3
91.5 Free Throw % 82.9
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Mirotic 0:09
  CJ McCollum missed driving layup 0:13
+ 1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:20
+ 1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 0:20
  Personal foul on CJ McCollum 0:20
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Mirotic 0:25
  Al-Farouq Aminu missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Anthony Davis 0:30
+ 2 Jrue Holiday made jump shot 0:40
+ 2 CJ McCollum made driving layup 1:00
+ 1 Jrue Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:09
  Jrue Holiday missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:09
Team Stats
Points 123 131
Field Goals 50-95 (52.6%) 45-79 (57.0%)
3-Pointers 10-27 (37.0%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 32-39 (82.1%)
Total Rebounds 37 52
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 27 36
Team 4 8
Assists 20 28
Steals 8 5
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 6 14
Fouls 29 21
Technicals 2 3
C. McCollum SG 3
38 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
A. Davis PF 23
47 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 0-4 25313136123
home team logo Pelicans 4-0 26324231131
Game 4
NO wins 4-0
O/U 217.0, NO -6.5
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 0-4 105.6 PPG 45.5 RPG 19.5 APG
home team logo Pelicans 4-0 111.7 PPG 44.4 RPG 26.8 APG
Key Players
C. McCollum SG 21.4 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.4 APG 44.3 FG%
A. Davis PF 28.1 PPG 11.1 RPG 2.3 APG 53.4 FG%
Top Scorers
C. McCollum SG 38 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
A. Davis PF 47 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
52.6 FG% 57.0
37.0 3PT FG% 36.0
81.3 FT% 82.1
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. McCollum 45 38 2 3 0 0 2 5 15/22 2/3 6/7 0 2 44 -9
A. Aminu 34 27 6 1 2 0 0 4 11/20 5/11 0/0 1 5 37 0
D. Lillard 45 19 5 6 2 0 1 3 7/16 1/5 4/5 0 5 37 -7
J. Nurkic 33 18 11 2 3 2 0 6 9/13 0/0 0/0 5 6 38 +2
E. Turner 36 15 1 5 0 0 2 4 6/12 1/3 2/2 0 1 24 +2
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Baldwin IV 8 3 2 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 2 4 +1
Z. Collins 14 2 1 3 1 0 0 2 1/6 0/2 0/0 0 1 10 -8
E. Davis 13 1 5 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 5 6 -8
P. Connaughton 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 -13
M. Harkless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Napier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilcox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Papagiannis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 123 33 20 8 2 6 29 50/95 10/27 13/16 6 27 200 -40
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Davis 38 47 11 1 0 3 2 4 15/24 2/4 15/17 5 6 61 +15
J. Holiday 40 41 3 8 0 0 7 1 15/23 2/7 9/12 1 2 53 +3
E. Moore 34 14 3 1 3 0 1 3 5/10 1/3 3/3 0 3 21 +7
N. Mirotic 40 10 11 1 2 3 1 3 4/8 1/3 1/2 0 11 27 +8
R. Rondo 34 7 7 16 0 0 2 2 3/7 0/1 1/1 0 7 44 +12
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Hill 16 6 4 1 0 0 1 3 1/2 1/2 3/4 1 3 11 -7
D. Miller 22 3 4 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 3 7 +3
I. Clark 10 3 1 0 0 0 0 4 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1 4 -1
A. Ajinca - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Liggins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Drew - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 131 44 28 5 6 14 21 45/79 9/25 32/39 8 36 228 +40
