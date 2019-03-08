WAS
Williams scores 30, Hornets edge Wizards 112-111

  • Mar 08, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Marvin Williams scored a season-high 30 points on seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 112-111 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Williams was 7 of 10 from beyond the arc and had seven rebounds as the Hornets got a much needed win to remain in the hunt for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jeremy Lamb had 19 points and 10 rebounds and made a go-ahead 3-pointer in transition with 50.9 seconds left, the 14th and final lead change of a nip-and-tuck game. Kemba Walker added 18 points for Charlotte but again struggled from the field shooting 6 of 19.

Bobby Portis had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Wizards, who have lost eight of their last 10.

After Lamb's 3-pointers from the left wing, Bradley Beal failed to convert a jumper on the other end. Portis grabbed the loose rebound, but was blocked in the low post by the smaller Lamb. Portis screamed for a foul, but no call was made.

After a timeout by Charlotte, Walker appeared to rush a 26-footer from the top of the key and the Wizards grabbed the rebound and called timeout with 11 seconds left. On the ensuing inbounds pass, Beal drove from the corner to the lane, but his shot was altered and Nic Batum stripped Portis of the rebound to seal the win.

Along with shooting 10 of 16 from the field, Williams had some big plays for the Hornets.

In the first half, he grabbed an offensive rebound and stuffing it home hard with one hand, bringing the crowd to its feet. A few minutes later, he added some big time help on defensive end rejecting Beal on a drive to the hole.

TIP INS

Wizards: Portis had 28 first-half points against the Hornets earlier this year on this same court when he played for the Bulls. ... Outrebounded 52-45.

Hornets: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist saw his first action in four games, but it didn't last long as he left in the second quarter with a left knee strain and did not return. ... Shot 3 of 19 from 3-point range in the first half.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit Timberwolves on Saturday night before returning for a five-game homestand.

Hornets: Visit Bucks on Saturday night, the first of four straight road games.

Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
K. Walker
15 PG
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
25.0 Pts. Per Game 25.0
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
47.4 Field Goal % 42.6
47.7 Three Point % 42.6
82.8 Free Throw % 83.7
Team Stats
Points 111 112
Field Goals 40-86 (46.5%) 40-96 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 9-27 (33.3%) 14-41 (34.1%)
Free Throws 22-26 (84.6%) 18-20 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 51 57
Offensive 13 18
Defensive 32 34
Team 6 5
Assists 28 24
Steals 8 7
Blocks 6 8
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 19 18
Technicals 0 0
B. Portis PF 5
23 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
J. Lamb SG 3
19 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 27-38 22303128111
home team logo Hornets 30-35 32193130112
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 27-38 114.3 PPG 41.4 RPG 26.7 APG
home team logo Hornets 30-35 110.8 PPG 44.2 RPG 23.2 APG
Key Players
B. Portis PF 15.0 PPG 8.8 RPG 1.2 APG 46.1 FG%
M. Williams PF 10.3 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.3 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Portis PF 23 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
M. Williams PF 30 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
46.5 FG% 41.7
33.3 3PT FG% 34.1
84.6 FT% 90.0
Bench
J. Lamb
D. Bacon
W. Hernangomez
F. Kaminsky
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
T. Parker
S. Mack
B. Biyombo
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
M. Monk
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Lamb 19 10 4 4/10 3/8 8/8 2 31 2 3 1 0 10 +5 41
D. Bacon 10 2 3 4/7 1/2 1/1 4 24 0 0 0 0 2 +8 18
W. Hernangomez 6 4 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 2 2 +3 12
F. Kaminsky 4 9 1 2/8 0/4 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 3 6 +8 14
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
T. Parker 2 1 0 1/6 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 2 1 0 -5 1
S. Mack - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Monk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 52 24 40/96 14/41 18/20 18 234 7 8 12 18 34 +5 215
