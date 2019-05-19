MIL
2-1
112
TF 5
FINAL/2OT
End
2OT
TNT
Sun May. 19
7:00pm
BONUS
118
TF 3
2 Toronto
ML: +115
TOR -2.5, O/U 220.5
ML: -138
Leonard scores 36, Raptors beat Bucks 118-112 in 2 OTs

  May 19, 2019
  • May 19, 2019

TORONTO (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, including eight in the second overtime, and the Toronto Raptors beat Milwaukee 118-112 on Sunday night to cut the Bucks' lead to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference finals.

Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Norman Powell scored 19 points before fouling out, and Marc Gasol had 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Raptors will try to draw even when they host Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 12 points and 23 rebounds before fouling out with 4:24 to go in the second overtime. Antetokounmpo shot 5 for 16.

Toronto won despite guards Kyle Lowry and Powell both fouling out in the fourth quarter. Siakam also missed a pair of free throws with 7.4 seconds left in regulation that could have iced the game for the Raptors.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
K. Leonard
2 SF
37.7 Min. Per Game 37.7
31.7 Pts. Per Game 31.7
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
50.0 Field Goal % 52.0
50.8 Three Point % 52.6
66.2 Free Throw % 89.5
  TOR team rebound 0:01
  Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:03
+ 1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:08
+ 1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 0:08
  Personal foul on Brook Lopez 0:08
+ 2 Malcolm Brogdon made dunk 0:10
+ 1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:16
+ 1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 0:16
  Personal foul on Nikola Mirotic 0:16
  Backcourt turnover on Khris Middleton 0:17
  Full timeout called 0:32
Team Stats
Points 112 118
Field Goals 38-102 (37.3%) 40-102 (39.2%)
3-Pointers 14-44 (31.8%) 17-45 (37.8%)
Free Throws 22-33 (66.7%) 21-26 (80.8%)
Total Rebounds 74 68
Offensive 13 8
Defensive 50 47
Team 11 13
Assists 22 28
Steals 14 11
Blocks 5 10
Turnovers 20 17
Fouls 30 30
Technicals 0 0
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
12 PTS, 23 REB, 7 AST
K. Leonard SF 2
36 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
1234OT2OTT
away team logo 1 Bucks 2-1 2130242179112
home team logo 2 Raptors 1-2 30281919715118
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 2-1 116.8 PPG 52.8 RPG 25.3 APG
home team logo Raptors 1-2 103.3 PPG 42 RPG 21.7 APG
Key Players
G. Hill PG 11.1 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.0 APG 51.7 FG%
K. Leonard SF 31.7 PPG 8.5 RPG 3.4 APG 52.7 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Hill PG 24 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
K. Leonard SF 36 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
37.3 FG% 39.2
31.8 3PT FG% 37.8
66.7 FT% 80.8
Bucks
Starters
B. Lopez
G. Antetokounmpo
E. Bledsoe
N. Mirotic
K. Middleton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Lopez 16 6 1 5/10 3/7 3/3 4 40 2 0 0 2 4 -16 26
G. Antetokounmpo 12 23 7 5/16 0/3 2/7 6 44 1 4 8 3 20 +3 46
E. Bledsoe 11 4 5 3/16 1/6 4/6 3 33 3 0 5 1 3 +2 23
N. Mirotic 10 5 0 3/11 1/7 3/3 4 29 3 0 1 1 4 -11 17
K. Middleton 9 9 3 3/16 1/6 2/4 5 44 1 0 3 2 7 -13 22
Bench
G. Hill
M. Brogdon
P. Connaughton
E. Ilyasova
T. Snell
S. Brown
T. Frazier
D. DiVincenzo
P. Gasol
D. Wilson
B. Colson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Hill 24 7 2 7/9 3/4 7/8 2 36 2 1 1 1 6 -2 37
M. Brogdon 20 5 1 8/17 3/8 1/2 2 36 2 0 2 1 4 +3 27
P. Connaughton 8 3 2 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 2 1 +7 15
E. Ilyasova 2 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 4 12 0 0 0 0 1 -3 5
T. Snell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Colson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 63 22 38/102 14/44 22/33 30 285 14 5 20 13 50 -30 218
Raptors
Starters
K. Leonard
P. Siakam
M. Gasol
K. Lowry
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 36 9 5 11/25 2/4 12/13 2 52 2 1 5 2 7 +10 53
P. Siakam 25 11 1 9/18 2/5 5/9 4 51 3 1 3 1 10 +12 39
M. Gasol 16 12 7 5/10 4/8 2/2 5 44 1 5 3 1 11 +5 45
K. Lowry 11 4 5 4/7 3/6 0/0 6 31 1 0 1 1 3 +15 25
D. Green 3 6 1 1/9 1/6 0/0 0 34 2 1 0 0 6 -3 14
Bench
N. Powell
S. Ibaka
F. VanVleet
J. Meeks
J. Lin
E. Moreland
P. McCaw
M. Miller
C. Boucher
O. Anunoby
J. Loyd
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Powell 19 4 3 7/13 3/5 2/2 6 29 1 0 2 1 3 0 28
S. Ibaka 5 6 0 2/9 1/3 0/0 2 14 1 1 0 2 4 -3 13
F. VanVleet 3 3 6 1/11 1/8 0/0 5 30 0 1 3 0 3 -4 16
J. Meeks 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Moreland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Anunoby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 118 55 28 40/102 17/45 21/26 30 286 11 10 17 8 47 +30 233
