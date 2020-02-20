MIA
Young's career-high 50 points lead Hawks past Heat, 129-124

  • AP
  • Feb 20, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) Trae Young didn't attribute his first 50-point game to confidence gained from his first All-Star start.

Belief in himself has never been a problem for the high-scoring guard with a fondness for 30-foot jumpers.

Young had a career-high 50 points and the Atlanta Hawks scored the last 10 points of the game to beat the Miami Heat 129-124 on Thursday night.

Young made 18 of 19 free throws and 8 of 15 3-pointers to set his scoring high in his first game after starting in the NBA All-Star Game.

''I've always had confidence in myself,'' Young said when asked if he was boosted by the All-Star Game experience.

Young scored 20 points in the final period.

''A big game from our leader,'' said Atlanta's John Collins. ''... We got some big plays from our big-time guy.''

The Heat had no answer for Young's barrage of 3-pointers, many from well beyond the line.

''He just got into such an incredible rhythm,'' said Miami coach Erik Spoelstra. ''He's pulling up from six feet behind the line. ... There's not a lot of things you can do about that.''

Bam Adebayo had 28 points and a season-high 19 rebounds for Miami. Adebayo, the NBA All-Star skills champion, added seven assists.

Miami couldn't hold a 124-119 lead. After De'Andre Hunter's tying 3-pointer, Cam Reddish scored with 31 seconds remaining following his steal from Goran Dragic to give the Hawks a 126-124 lead. Young's two free throws increased the lead to four points.

Kevin Huerter and Hunter each scored 17 points for Atlanta.

Young hit a jumper for Atlanta's first field goal of the final period. On the Hawks' next possession, Young's crossover dribble had Andre Iguodala on his heels, and Young then sank a long 3-pointer for a 97-all tie.

''He's shooting 50-footers,'' Adebayo said. ''At the end of the day you've got to live with that.''

With Hawks fans still buzzing after watching Young's knee-buckling fake on replays during a timeout, Iguodala answered with back-to-back baskets, including a 3-pointer, as Miami reclaimed the lead.

Young wasn't finished. He kept the Hawks close by scoring 14 of Atlanta's first 18 points of the final period. Young's three-point play tied the game at 119-all.

Miami led 36-32 after the first period before a shooting drought in the second quarter as Atlanta took the lead with a 15-0 run. After trailing 41-37, Atlanta led 52-41 after the run, capped by Hunter's 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Heat: Fresh off winning the All-Star dunk contest, Derrick Jones Jr. was replaced in the starting lineup by Jae Crowder. The move was part of a roster adjustment with C Meyers Leonard (left ankle sprain) held out.

Hawks: Young's previous high mark was 47 points at Indiana on Nov. 29. ... C Clint Capela (plantar fasciitis) has started some shooting practice and his recovery will be evaluated in two weeks. Capela and F Skal Labissiere (left knee) were acquired at this month's trade deadline. Labissiere also will evaluated in two weeks. ... Huerter's status was in doubt until pregame warmups following his allergic reaction to a meal.

SLUMP FOR HEAT

Miami has lost five of its last six games. ''We'll figure it out,'' said Jimmy Butler, who had 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. ''We've got nothing but time. ... I'm confident in our group.''

ROAD WOES

Miami is 22-3 at home but fell to 13-17 on the road. ''We've just got to win on the road,'' Adebayo said. ''Plain and simple.''

Spoelstra blamed the defense after the Hawks made 16 of 35 3s and 48.2% of their overall field goal attempts (41 of 85).

''We have to focus in on closing games out and doing it on the defensive end,'' said Crowder, who had 14 points.

UP NEXT

Heat host Cleveland on Saturday night.

Hawks host Dallas on Saturday night.

1st Quarter
MIA Heat 36
ATL Hawks 32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:33 +2 De'Andre Hunter made finger-roll layup 0-2
11:11 +2 Kendrick Nunn made driving layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 2-2
10:55   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
10:55   MIA team rebound  
10:37   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
10:28   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
10:17   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
10:17 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 3-2
10:17   Jimmy Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:13   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
10:01   Kevin Huerter missed floating jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
9:55   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
9:55 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 4-2
9:55 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-2
9:46   Out of bounds turnover on Trae Young  
9:37 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 8-2
9:25   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
9:25 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 8-3
9:25 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-4
9:14 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 11-4
9:00 +2 John Collins made jump shot, assist by Trae Young 11-6
8:54   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:46 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 11-9
8:36 +2 Kendrick Nunn made reverse layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 13-9
8:21   Trae Young missed jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:13   Jimmy Butler missed driving layup  
8:09   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
7:59 +2 Kevin Huerter made floating jump shot 13-11
7:51   Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
7:41   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by John Collins  
7:40   Personal foul on Jae Crowder  
7:26   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
7:06 +2 Jimmy Butler made alley-oop shot, assist by Duncan Robinson 15-11
6:56   Lost ball turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
6:56   Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
6:56   Full timeout called  
6:42   Shooting foul on Jeff Teague  
6:42 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 1st of 2 free throws 16-11
6:42 +1 Kendrick Nunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-11
6:29 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 17-14
6:20   Bam Adebayo missed driving layup, blocked by John Collins  
6:20   MIA team rebound  
6:17 +2 Duncan Robinson made layup, assist by Jimmy Butler 19-14
6:05   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:55   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
5:38 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 19-16
5:27 +2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot 21-16
5:21   Shooting foul on Solomon Hill  
5:21 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 21-17
5:21 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-18
5:07   Jimmy Butler missed turnaround jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
5:02   Personal foul on Goran Dragic  
4:47 +2 John Collins made jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 21-20
4:27 +2 Jimmy Butler made floating jump shot 23-20
4:19 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 23-23
4:17   Full timeout called  
4:03   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
3:50   Vince Carter missed jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:40 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 26-23
3:31   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:19   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Jeff Teague  
3:13   Bruno Fernando missed hook shot  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:02   Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando  
3:02 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 27-23
3:02 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-23
2:55   Bad pass turnover on Jeff Teague, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
2:50 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk 30-23
2:40 +2 Jeff Teague made driving layup, assist by Brandon Goodwin 30-25
2:22 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot 32-25
2:08   Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:08 +1 Brandon Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 32-26
2:08   Brandon Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
2:01   Personal foul on Brandon Goodwin  
2:01 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 33-26
2:01 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-26
1:56   Violation  
1:49   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
1:49 +1 Jeff Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 34-27
1:49 +1 Jeff Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-28
1:35   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29   Offensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
1:21   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
1:13 +2 Cam Reddish made jump shot, assist by Brandon Goodwin 34-30
0:58   Lost ball turnover on Kelly Olynyk, stolen by Cam Reddish  
0:55 +2 Cam Reddish made layup 34-32
0:44   Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
0:31   Brandon Goodwin missed floating jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
0:06   Shooting foul on Vince Carter  
0:06 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 35-32
0:06 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-32
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIA Heat 28
ATL Hawks 31

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   ATL team rebound  
11:42   Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk  
11:33 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 36-35
11:14   Bad pass turnover on Kelly Olynyk, stolen by John Collins  
11:09   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
10:53   Kelly Olynyk missed jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
10:48   Lost ball turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Kelly Olynyk  
10:41 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk, assist by Duncan Robinson 38-35
10:25   De'Andre Hunter missed layup, blocked by Kelly Olynyk  
10:22   Offensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
10:19 +2 Kevin Huerter made driving layup, assist by De'Andre Hunter 38-37
10:07   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
9:57   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
9:43   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
9:38   Kevin Huerter missed jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
9:20   Lost ball turnover on Duncan Robinson, stolen by Trae Young  
9:15   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Andre Iguodala  
9:11 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 41-37
9:10   Full timeout called  
8:59 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 41-40
8:37   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
8:22   Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk  
8:17   Shooting foul on Andre Iguodala  
8:17 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 41-41
8:17 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-42
8:08   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:00   Personal foul on Duncan Robinson  
7:54   John Collins missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Andre Iguodala  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
7:54   Personal foul on John Collins  
7:35   Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
7:21 +3 Jeff Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 41-45
7:15   Full timeout called  
7:05   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
7:01   MIA team rebound  
6:55   Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
6:43   De'Andre Hunter missed layup, blocked by Jae Crowder  
6:43   ATL team rebound  
6:39   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
6:39 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 41-46
6:39 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-47
6:29   Offensive foul on Kendrick Nunn  
6:29   Turnover on Kendrick Nunn  
6:16 +2 De'Andre Hunter made dunk, assist by Trae Young 41-49
5:58   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Offensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
5:54   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
5:40 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 41-52
5:38   Full timeout called  
5:25 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup 43-52
5:07 +2 De'Andre Hunter made driving dunk, assist by Kevin Huerter 43-54
4:56   Personal foul on De'Andre Hunter  
4:50   Jimmy Butler missed driving layup, blocked by Cam Reddish  
4:50   MIA team rebound  
4:50   Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
4:41 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 46-54
4:20   Lost ball turnover on Jeff Teague, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
4:15   Shooting foul on Jeff Teague  
4:15 +1 Jae Crowder made 1st of 2 free throws 47-54
4:15 +1 Jae Crowder made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-54
4:12   Bad pass turnover on John Collins, stolen by Kendrick Nunn  
4:08   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
3:55 +2 Jeff Teague made driving layup 48-56
3:55   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
3:55 +1 Jeff Teague made free throw 48-57
3:39 +2 Duncan Robinson made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 50-57
3:29   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:19 +2 Duncan Robinson made driving layup, assist by Kendrick Nunn 52-57
3:19   Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter  
3:19 +1 Duncan Robinson made free throw 53-57
3:06   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:49   Duncan Robinson missed floating jump shot  
2:45   Offensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
2:43 +3 Solomon Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 56-57
2:26   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
2:26 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 56-58
2:26 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-59
2:14 +2 Jimmy Butler made floating jump shot 58-59
1:56   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
1:48   Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
1:46   Shooting foul on John Collins  
1:46 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 59-59
1:46 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-59
1:35   Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Teague  
1:18   Jimmy Butler missed turnaround jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
1:11   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
1:00   Jimmy Butler missed layup  
1:00   ATL team rebound  
0:47   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:45   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
0:45 +2 Bruno Fernando made dunk 60-61
0:26 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 62-61
0:04 +2 Kevin Huerter made jump shot 62-63
0:00   Shooting foul on Jeff Teague  
0:00 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 63-63
0:00 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-63
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIA Heat 33
ATL Hawks 27

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
11:38   Lost ball turnover on John Collins, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
11:32 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 67-63
11:08   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
11:00   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
10:44 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 67-66
10:44   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
10:44 +1