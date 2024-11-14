The NBA is known for allowing its teams to take some risks with alternate uniforms, and as such the 2024-25 array of City Edition jerseys were revealed Thursday. There were some grand slams in the bunch, but others fell flat.
The reigning champion Boston Celtics had one of the most disappointing City Edition entries. Their modern twist on an iconic jersey just didn't come together, and the same can be said for the New York Knicks.
On the other end of the spectrum, teams like the Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz gave the people what they wanted with different takes on popular throwback designs. Then, the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons came up with truly unique and stylish jerseys that should fly off the shelves in those cities.
Let's see who stood out, for better or worse, with the 2024-25 City Edition jersey rankings.
30. Boston Celtics
Boston's 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition uniform marks Chapter Two in a multi-season story, marking the game’s evolution. Green and black colorways connect the past and future, while a woven side panel and modern typeface add a forward-looking style. pic.twitter.com/VKUlyFDc41— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
Coming off the franchise's 18th NBA title, this is the direction we're going with the City Edition uniforms? That is certainly a choice. The Celtics have one of the most iconic looks in all of sports, so creating an alternate will always be a challenge, but the neon green and modern font is not a winner. Let's just drop some highlighter yellow into the next Bruins sweater while we're at it.
29. Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys celebrates the United Center’s 30th anniversary, featuring fonts and colors inspired by the arena. A jocktag honors the iconic marquee, reading “Home of The Bulls.” The clean, timeless design reflects the UC’s lasting… pic.twitter.com/636yBEIZJy— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
At first glance, I was puzzled about what the Bulls were going for here, then I read that these jerseys are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the United Center. That made a little more sense, but it would have been cool to see this jersey pay some kind of homage to legendary team that won three straight titles in the arena.
28. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves' 2024-24 Nike NBA City Edition Jersey captures Minnesota winters with a white and black design, featuring a custom ice pattern. This uniform completes a two-year story arc, celebrating Minnesota’s lake life from summer’s warmth to winter’s chill. pic.twitter.com/ZAj0R7uKRb— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
Minnesota gets a lot of snow and ice. That seems to be what this jersey boils down to, and the large amount of white space is a little maddening.
27. Miami Heat
A color flip of the 2023-24 “HEAT Culture” jersey, the Miami Heat's 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition Jersey retains all the elements of its predecessor, save for the base color: a “Blood Red” hue honoring the transformative, win-at-all-costs mentality of HEAT Culture’s architect,… pic.twitter.com/sUCPExahAT— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
Miami could have come up with some really cool options, but this looks like a catchphrase or a bumper sticker slapped onto a red jersey. I admire Heat Culture as much as anyone else, but this look pales in comparison to other City Edition uniforms.
26. Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards' 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition Jersey honors Washington D.C.'s evolution, inspired by the Potomac River. The Hydrogen Blue design with wave ripples symbolizes growth, momentum, and resilience, reflecting a city that’s continuously breaking and redefining… pic.twitter.com/Ftzplp4rHa— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
Bring back the wizard. I just want to see a bearded wizard with a basketball on a jersey. Washington has a unique mascot and elects not to lean into it.
25. Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets celebrate their continued collaboration with with Brooklyn-based artist and Nets fan, KAWS, in their 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition. The uniform fuses core elements of the Nets brand with some of the most notable components of KAWS’ work. pic.twitter.com/m5BzRCCxyL— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
This design doesn't work for me, but I do want to credit the Nets for turning the City Edition jersey over to local artist KAWS. This look definitely stands out from other jerseys, but it's not moving the needle for yours truly.
24. New York Knicks
The New York Knicks and Kith are back for the 2024-25 season with their latest iteration of the collaborative Nike NBA City Edition Jersey. This season’s edition is a color-flip of the '23-'24 City Edition, which was heavily influenced by the era of the late 90’s and early… pic.twitter.com/ajAsKWIWiU— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
Much like the Celtics, coming up with an alternate jersey when the original is nearly perfect is a tall task for the Knicks. While I like this one more than the Celtics' City Edition look, it still falls flat. The double "New York" on top of the pinstripes is just too much.
23. Orlando Magic
The 2024-25 Orlando Magic Nike NBA City Edition Jersey honors the team’s rise, featuring a platinum armor-textured base and gothic script. The Magic wordmark with a retro star symbolizing strength and pride, embodies the city’s resilience and battle for greatness. pic.twitter.com/34HPWz4bXj— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
When I think of the Orlando Magic, I don't necessarily think of an "armored-texture base" and "gothic font." There's just a little too much going on here, and much of it is in a muted gray color.
22. Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers' 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys celebrate Indianapolis' culture, blending sport, music, and art. With “Indy” on the chest, this year’s theme, “Turning the Lights on Indy,” reflects their new season-long campaign that celebrates the love Hoosiers have for… pic.twitter.com/LaRGYDZqTV— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
Maybe I'm just becoming an old man, but few things about this jersey work for me. I don't care for the font, and the color scheme is a downgrade from the team's traditional colors.
21. Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers' 2024-2025 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys build on the team’s 2023-24 “California Dream” City Edition that celebrated the Lakers beginning in Los Angeles. The Lakers personality is front and center with “Lake Show” featured across the uniform chest for the… pic.twitter.com/akGHdUJe9X— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
I don't love the "LakeShow" nickname being on the jersey. Using "Showtime" might have been the better option, but that may have been unavailable. Forgive me. I'm unfamiliar with the legal ins and outs of television networks.
20. Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers' 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition Jersey blends tradition with modern flair, celebrating Portland's plaid heritage. Featuring PNW-inspired details, Mt. Hood’s silhouette and coordinates, it honors the team’s history with a trophy icon commemorating their… pic.twitter.com/o6r3H3bv9O— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
From afar, the plaid inside the Rip City logo appeared to be a really nice touch, but then I realized the plaid seems to be throughout the entire jersey from top to bottom. At least the Trail Blazers leaned into those Portland roots.
19. Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers' 2024-2025 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys are Chapter Two in its story, celebrating the love of basketball that defines the city, culture, and organization. Designed by LA-based artist Jonas Wood, the uniform features a refreshed Pacific blue colorway for… pic.twitter.com/Vemhse7jBE— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
The base color of Pacific Blue is a nice touch here, but the rest of the jersey doesn't quite pop to me. That said, this is clearly a cut above the jerseys below it.
18. Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets' 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys build on the 5280 theme with a white base, rainbow accents, and navy trim, honoring Denver’s mile-high altitude and 70s “rainbow” design. Mountain lines and side panels reflect the city’s scenic views and iconic sunsets. pic.twitter.com/auxzokwi43— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
The Nuggets took a big swing here, while I'm not totally sure it connected for a home run, I can certainly appreciate the effort. The colorway is really nice, and I like the image of the Rocky Mountains in the 5280. I'm just not sure I love 5280 right above the player's number. Maybe it would rank higher if the colors were used at the bottom of the jersey in some way.
17. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder's 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition Jersey continues Oklahoma City's renaissance story, celebrating the energy and creativity driving the community. The bold design reflects the city’s evolving landscape, from art and fashion to food and public transport, pushing culture… pic.twitter.com/xPjRWOWYoW— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
This is a perfectly fine and inoffensive NBA jersey, and it ends in a perfectly average spot on this list.
16. Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets' 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys honor their back-to-back championships, featuring championship banner shapes, the original logo on the shorts, and the Summit logo. Red and silver hues, vibration details, and "H-TOWN" celebrate the team's legacy and… pic.twitter.com/B76lqWdBNh— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
The Rockets are paying tribute to their back-to-back NBA championships in 1994 and 1995 with a City Edition jersey, and I have mixed feelings. I like the idea of trying to make it look like a championship banner, but the H-town logo kind of distracts from that concept.
15. Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns' 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition Jersey honors the 30th anniversary of the 1995 NBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. Inspired by the iconic, non-traditional design, it celebrates the first time the league moved away from red and blue to create a unique look for the host… pic.twitter.com/HRwDrdX7bm— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
This one has some great elements, but do they all come together seamlessly? I'm not so sure. I like the western font, and I like the tribute to the 1995 All-Star uniforms. Those two elements just don't mesh from my perspective.
14. Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks' 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition Jersey honors Lake Michigan and Milwaukee's three rivers with Great Lakes Blue. It features Wisconsin's border on the front and sides, and the team name on the chest to celebrate Bucks fans across the state. pic.twitter.com/FuLW7CsxEb— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
I kind of dig the color scheme here, and using the state border as the striping is a cool concept. This doesn't quite match other jerseys in the upper-tier on paper, but I could see it looking great in game action.
13. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition jerseys honor Cleveland’s arts scene by drawing from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Featuring two-tone blue, logo-inspired colors, and a “color by numbers” side panel, it celebrates art’s diverse meaning and aims to inspire… pic.twitter.com/kGv98HCCim— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
These jerseys pay tribute to the Cleveland Museum of Art, and they feature "color by numbers" on the side panel. Those two things, along with the font, make this a neat concept. It just doesn't hold up well next to the very best looks in this ranking.
12. Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks' 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys pay homage to Dallas/Fort Worth as the birthplace of American Blues music, including local changemaker and Grammy Award winning recording artist Leon Bridges. The Trinity River Blues run deep, and they keep rolling on. pic.twitter.com/q7MifFGCch— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
In my humble opinion, this is a slightly worse version of the 2023-24 City Edition uniform, which also featured this logo. The team did mention that this look was partially inspired by local legend Leon Bridges, so it gets points for that.
11. Charlotte Hornets
Like past editions of the Charlotte Hornets City Editions, their 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys utilize mint green as the base color. This is a continuation of the story of the first ever US Mint and minting of gold coins and currency. pic.twitter.com/Wg0NWpF4Rv— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
The Hornets can just keep rolling with the mint look, and it will work for me every time. No need to fix what isn't broken. This is a sharp jersey.
10. Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta's 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys depict the Hawks rising like wings, with blue and brown trims honoring Atlanta’s roots. The belt buckle’s "Atlanta" and Legacy Icon logo show city pride, overall embodying unity, culture, and a bold championship pursuit. pic.twitter.com/rAT2iXyBHT— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
At first glance, I didn't love this jersey, but it has grown on me as I've worked my way through these rankings. The "Heritage Blue" and "Buttery Brown" are a nice combo, and the whole thing has a cool throwback feel to it.
9. Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings' 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition Jersey honors the historic Cincinnati Royals era. Featuring royal blue as the base color and vintage striping, it celebrates the franchise’s evolution with embossed crowns on the sides tracing the Kings' crown logo's history. pic.twitter.com/fwCAWujtxy— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
Some might think this is too plain, but I think it's a case of less being more, especially when compared to some of its City Edition counterparts. This is just a clean look with a classic color scheme.
8. New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition Jersey is a new take on last year's City Edition design that incorporates updated colors including gold and deep purple, a new herringbone pattern, “N.O. ball” logo at the neck, and “New Orleans” anthem in letters created… pic.twitter.com/wrgcqrwGGW— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
The Pelicans have an unfair advantage being in New Orleans, and they take full advantage of it with this one. The "herring bone" pattern is great, and the whole thing has a hint of voodoo to it.
7. Golden State Warriors
The Warriors' 2024-2025 Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys honor the Golden Gate Bridge, symbolizing San Francisco's resilience and innovation. Inspired by the bridge's design, it celebrates unity and progress, continuing a two-year tribute to the city’s vibrant culture and legacy. pic.twitter.com/x5eEVUxKBG— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
The Warriors took a similar approach as the Kings. Don't do too much, have some nods to the city and incorporate a tried and true color scheme. I think that worked for both teams, but especially the Warriors.
6. Utah Jazz
The 2024-25 Utah Jazz Nike NBA City Edition Jersey celebrates the state’s passion for sport and iconic mountain range. Featuring a refreshed purple mountain design, "UTAH" in a modern throwback style, and Jazz note details, the uniform highlights Utah’s rise with white and blue… pic.twitter.com/ih2VRRjwfD— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
As a '90s child, I think of these mountains when I think about the Jazz. This just feels right to me, and the revamped purple color scheme works nicely.
5. Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers' 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition Jersey celebrates the legacy of the Spectrum, the team’s home from 1967-1996. Featuring a white base, it adapts details from the 2021-22 “Moments Mixtape” navy design, honoring the era’s iconic rivalries and home-court pride. pic.twitter.com/Wj4oyrwP4h— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
This is just a very clean throwback to the 76ers' early-'70s jerseys, and it looks fantastic. Philly didn't overcomplicate things, which is more than can be said for the Phillies' most recent City Connect uniforms.
The San Antonio Spurs' 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition Jersey is a nod to the Hemisfair, thoughtfully crafted to reflect the spirit of an era. It is designed to embrace the city’s history and be a symbol of the future, inspired by Talavera tiles and Spanish architecture. pic.twitter.com/EANAQMJ0oD— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
Everything about this Spurs jersey just hits the right notes. The font, the color scheme highlighting Talavera tiles, and the shadowing behind the numbers combine to give San Antonio a unique look in the best way possible.
3. Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors' 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition Jersey honors Vince Carter's iconic dunk in the 2000 All-Star Game by featuring the vintage dinosaur logo. The jersey is a representation of the golden age in purple and red, which is encapsulated by Carter's jersey hanging in… pic.twitter.com/F5vxZD7H24— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
This jersey features a velociraptor doing Vince Carter's iconic dunk from the 2000 NBA All-Star Game. Do I need to say more?
2. Detroit Pistons
Like the Bad Boys did in 89-90, the Detroit Pistons' Nike NBA City Edition jerseys are going back-to-back for 2024-25. This year’s uniforms are colored in “bone,” paying homage to the team’s Bad Boy mentality and second NBA Championship title team in 1990. pic.twitter.com/gFCIcg3vHm— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
This is one of a few City Edition jerseys that should be given consideration as the new full-time look. These uniforms honor the back-to-back NBA titles in 1989 and 1990, but they have the perfect amount of modern twist, and the "bone" base color really sets it apart.
1. Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies 2024-25 Nike NBA City Edition jerseys pay homage to and celebrates the 50th anniversary season of the ABA’s Memphis Sounds. This year’s City Edition celebrates that history, while adding a modern-day next generation Grizzlies flare to these iconic uniforms. pic.twitter.com/Nxt9lQhhNT— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
These jerseys were No. 1 with a bullet, simply in a tier all their own. The Grizzlies wanted to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the ABA's Memphis Sounds with these, and they did just that. In fact, they might have done too good a job because I will be starting a movement to change the team name on a permanent basis.