We've officially reached the mid-point of the 2024-25 NBA season, and you know what that means: All-Star Weekend is coming. We're still a few weeks away from the league-wide pilgrimage to San Francisco, but for now, we still need to pick the teams -- and the first 10 players were unveiled on Thursday night.

As a reminder, this year's format is going to be slightly different.

For most of NBA history, the All-Star Game was divided between conferences. The best players in the East faced the best players in the West. Recently, the league experimented with players drafting one another to build their rosters, and when that failed, they moved back to conferences last season. Now, they've abandoned the two-team concept altogether. This year's All-Star "game" will feature four teams: three comprised of the 24 selected All-Stars and a fourth being the winner of the Rising Stars Challenge.

Even though the players are being divided up differently, the selection process for the All-Stars themselves remains the same. Next week, the NBA will announce the 14 reserves chosen by the league's head coaches. On Thursday night, however, we learned who was picked as the 10 "starters" for the 2024-25 All-Star teams.

Starters are chosen through a combination of fan voting (50% of the formula), player voting (25%) and media voting (25%). Fan voting numbers have been available throughout the process, but now that we know where the players and media landed, we know who our five starters will be from each conference.

Below are the Eastern Conference starters.

And here are the Western Conference starters.

Once again, the reserves will be announced next Thursday, Jan. 30 on TNT. For now, though, we have the first 10 All-Stars for the 2024-25 season.