2026 NBA Draft live updates: Latest rumors, news and projections before Round 1

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Dreams will come true for 30 players on Tuesday night who will be selected during the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. A long list of talented one-and-done prospects coming off standout freshman seasons of college basketball highlight the top of what's regarded as a great draft class.

Atop the board are BYU wing AJ Dybantsa and Kansas guard Darryn Peterson. The two have long been viewed as the top prospects in this class, and the Wizards are expected to pick one of them with the No. 1 overall selection. Not far behind are Duke power forward Cam Boozer and North Carolina power forward Caleb Wilson, who are No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in the 2026 CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings.

From there, talents like Keaton Wagler (Illinois), Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas), Kingston Flemings (Houston) and Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville) highlight a strong contingent of guards expected to go between No. 5 and No. 10.

But draft night always features some surprises in terms of risers and fallers, and it will be fascinating to see which players come off the board earlier than expected.

Keep it locked here for live updates and analysis immediately following each pick in the first round of the NBA Draft.

More 2026 NBA Draft: Complete coverage | Draft tracker | Big Board

CBS Sports mock drafts: Finkelstein | Parrish | Salerno | Norlander | Trotter