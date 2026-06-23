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2026 NBA Draft live updates: Latest rumors, news and projections before Round 1

Follow live updates on the latest rumors, final mock drafts, pick order and what teams might do before the first round begins

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Dreams will come true for 30 players on Tuesday night who will be selected during the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. A long list of talented one-and-done prospects coming off standout freshman seasons of college basketball highlight the top of what's regarded as a great draft class.

Atop the board are BYU wing AJ Dybantsa and Kansas guard Darryn Peterson. The two have long been viewed as the top prospects in this class, and the Wizards are expected to pick one of them with the No. 1 overall selection. Not far behind are Duke power forward Cam Boozer and North Carolina power forward Caleb Wilson, who are No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in the 2026 CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings.

From there, talents like Keaton Wagler (Illinois), Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas), Kingston Flemings (Houston) and Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville) highlight a strong contingent of guards expected to go between No. 5 and No. 10.

But draft night always features some surprises in terms of risers and fallers, and it will be fascinating to see which players come off the board earlier than expected. 

Keep it locked here for live updates and analysis immediately following each pick in the first round of the NBA Draft.

More 2026 NBA DraftComplete coverage | Draft tracker | Big Board

CBS Sports mock drafts: Finkelstein | ParrishSalerno | Norlander | Trotter

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Best lead guard in the 2026 NBA Draft class?

Point guard is considered the deepest position in the 2026 NBA Draft. What's the order of Darius Acuff Jr., Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown Jr. and Kingston Flemings? For our second roundtable, we asked CBS Sports experts to rank those four guards in order. We also asked for second-round sleepers.

2026 NBA Draft Roundtable: Best lead guard in the class? Second round sleepers? Our experts weigh in
Cameron Salerno
2026 NBA Draft Roundtable: Best lead guard in the class? Second round sleepers? Our experts weigh in
 
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Roundtable: Dybantsa or Peterson at No. 1 overall?

The debate of who is the best player in the 2026 draft class has been discussed since these players were in high school. Darryn Peterson finished as the No. 1-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports -- ahead of AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer -- so it should come as no surprise that those three players are now in line to be the first three picks in the draft in some order.

Ahead of the NBA draft, our CBS Sports experts debated the biggest topics and storylines. The first installment of our roundtable series highlighted who we would take with the No. 1 pick, the debate between Caleb Wilson and Cam Boozer and then who the potential sleepers are outside of the top 20 picks.

2026 NBA Draft Roundtable: Who goes No. 1 overall? Experts favor AJ Dybantsa over Darryn Peterson
Cameron Salerno
2026 NBA Draft Roundtable: Who goes No. 1 overall? Experts favor AJ Dybantsa over Darryn Peterson
 
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Adam Finkelstein's final mock draft

Some drafts are anticlimactic, as by this point in the calendar most of the top lottery picks are already known before Adam Silver gets to the podium. The 2026 version is not one of those drafts. There is still some Intrigue with the first picks, though most expect AJ Dybantsa to hear his name called first. Darryn Peterson is expected to go No. 2, but could Cameron Boozer sneak in at that point?

And then we have the stacked list of lead guards. There is a lot of fun debate over the order in which Darius Acuff Jr., Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown Jr., and Kingston Flemings should be taken, and who of the four will end up having the best NBA career.

In addition to an absolutely loaded class of talent, this year's cinema is also heightened by a tremendous amount of uncertainty headed into the final hours.

2026 NBA Mock Draft: Adam Finkelstein's final first-round mock loaded with selection intel and trade rumors
Adam Finkelstein
2026 NBA Mock Draft: Adam Finkelstein's final first-round mock loaded with selection intel and trade rumors
 
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Gary Parrish's final mock draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is finally here, with the first round set to unfold later on Tuesday. When it does, commissioner Adam Silver will announce the names of 30 men who will, in that moment, have what was once surely a dream become a reality.

It's a cool experience every year.

And this year is even better than most, I think, because as many as four teams, and possibly more, can reasonably believe they are adding a future face of the franchise from this draft. The only question is in which order AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson will come off the board. And what you'll find below in my latest and final mock is that I remain unchanged at the top.

2026 NBA Mock Draft: Gary Parrish's final projections following Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster trade
Gary Parrish
2026 NBA Mock Draft: Gary Parrish's final projections following Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster trade
 
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Bucks now hold No. 13 pick

Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally been traded. Milwaukee's return includes the No. 13 pick in this draft.

After a long saga in which seemingly half of the league checked in, the two-time MVP has a new home. Antetokounmpo will spend the 2026-27 season (and presumably longer) with the Miami Heat. The Bucks' return in the blockbuster trade is centered on draft picks and young players. In Miami, the Greek Freak will partner up with All-Star big man Bam Adebayo

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade grades: Heat earn 'B+' in blockbuster, while Bucks pay for waiting too long
Sam Quinn
Giannis Antetokounmpo trade grades: Heat earn 'B+' in blockbuster, while Bucks pay for waiting too long
Sam Quinn
June 23, 2026, 7:30 PM
Jun. 23, 2026, 3:30 pm EDT
 
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2026 NBA Draft intel

One of the most anticipated NBA Drafts ever is upon us. The 2026 pool of prospects could have numerous eventual Hall of Famers in its ranks. There will also unavoidably be busts. Nobody knows, and that's the fun of this. Sticking in the NBA is hard — being great is incredibly difficult. And yet, this draft should prove to be one of the best in league history. 

It's an exciting day for the future of professional basketball and one of celebration for those of us who've seen these guys be studs at the high school and college levels. 

I spoke with nearly a dozen league sources over the past five days to get a gauge on the scuttlebutt around the league as everyone braces for a historic night in Brooklyn. If you're just catching up on the 2026 NBA Draft and need a primer on the plot points that have the league's attention, we've got you covered.

2026 NBA Draft intel: Latest buzz on Wizards' No. 1 pick, trade chatter and prospects rising late
Matt Norlander
2026 NBA Draft intel: Latest buzz on Wizards' No. 1 pick, trade chatter and prospects rising late
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