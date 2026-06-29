2027 NBA Mock Draft: Tyran Stokes, Jordan Smith Jr. lead an early look at top 30 picks for next year's draft

The 2026 NBA Draft cycle is officially in the books, so that means it's time to look at the next cycle of talent that we will be talking about for the next 12 months. As a major disclaimer, next year's class is expected to be similar to the 2024 cycle, in which there isn't a true consensus top-ranked prospect and the talent gap between pick No. 5 and the middle of the first round was minimal.

If you're expecting a class with talent similar to the 2025 and 2026 classes, you will be out of luck. Heading into the college basketball season, the most likely candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick next summer is Kansas wing Tyran Stokes. Other candidates from the college ranks who could go No. 1 include Arkansas guard Jordan Smith Jr., Arizona guard Caleb Holt and BYU wing Bruce Branch III.

Think of this mock draft as more of a watch list than anything. Around this time last year, no one expected Keaton Wagler to be a first-round pick, let alone a top-five pick in a loaded draft. The same can be said two years ago about Reed Sheppard, who went No. 3 overall after finishing as the No. 79-ranked player in the 2023 recruiting cycle by 247Sports.

Although this upcoming draft class isn't projected to have a true blue-chip talent like last year (Cooper Flagg), or like this past draft year with AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, it could be deeper than most initially projected because of the number of players who returned to college basketball. Think players like Florida's Thomas Haugh and Alabama's Amari Allen, who returned for another year of college ball for a payday and to improve their draft stock.

Another thing to keep an eye on in the next 10 months: The new five-for-five ruling could entice players to stay in college longer than normal. The ripple effect of that is the second round will once again be loaded with players out of eligibility and others from the International ranks.

(Note: The 2027 draft order below is projected by CBS Sports NBA writer Sam Quinn and is based on 2026-27 NBA season predictions and the new lottery rules. Of course, a lot can and will change. It's important to note that we won't know the order until lottery night in 2027)

1. Sacramento Kings - Tyran Stokes, 6-7, Wing, Kansas, Fr.

Stokes is the most talented player in the 2027 draft. If the NBA Draft were tomorrow, Stokes would be the pick. Stokes has the prototypical size to be a wing at the NBA level. He is strong, powerful and athletic. Shooting will be Stokes' swing skill that can solidify himself as the 1.01 next summer.

2. New Orleans Pelicans (via Bucks) - Jordan Smith Jr., 6-2, Guard, Arkansas, Fr.

Smith is one of my favorite players in this upcoming draft class. Smith can attack downhill with ease because of his strong frame and plus wingspan. He also causes havoc on the defensive end. Arkansas coach John Calipari is no stranger to developing one-and-done guards. Smith will be next.

3. Houston Rockets (via Nets) - Caleb Holt, 6-5, Guard/Wing, Arizona, Fr.

Holt could be Arizona's highest-drafted player since Deandre Ayton went No. 1 overall in 2018. Holt has great positional size (6-foot-5) and projects to make an immediate impact as a two-way player for the Wildcats. If Holt can improve his 3-point shooting, he could go even higher.

4. Chicago Bulls - Bruce Branch III, 6-7, Wing, BYU, Fr.

The next BYU star will be arriving this fall. BYU coach Kevin Young has produced two top-10 picks (Egor Dёmin and AJ Dybantsa) since taking over the program in 2024. Branch will likely be next. One of his greatest strengths in high school was 3-point shooting. He should be able to get plenty of clean looks from beyond the arc in BYU's system this season.

5. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans) - Stefan Joksimović, 6-7, Guard, Baskonia



There is a strong chance that Joksimović will be the highest drafted player from the International ranks next summer after just two players from outside of college basketball were picked in the first round of the 2026 draft. What pops on tape when watching Joksimović is the number of NBA-range 3-pointers he attempts (and makes). The Southpaw has a high feel for the game with the ball in his hands.

6. Memphis Grizzlies - Thomas Haugh, 6-9, Wing/Forward, Florida, Sr.

Haugh is the ultimate Swiss Army Knife. He would've been the highest drafted player of all the names in college basketball who returned to school. Haugh will be the favorite for the preseason National Player of the Year. He is a high-motor player who can do a little bit of everything. He is the perfect complementary rotation player for any franchise.

7. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers) - Luigi Suigo, 7-3, Center, Villanova, Fr.

Suigo went through the draft process this year but elected to go the college route instead. Suigo has a rare blend of size and mobility at 7-foot-3, which makes him one of the most unique prospects in the class. Suigo can also space the floor on offense while also making an impact as a rim protector on the defensive end.

8. Houston Rockets (via Suns) - Braylon Mullins, 6-5, Guard, Connecticut, So.

Mullins ended the season on a strong note, highlighted by hitting one of the most clutch shots in NCAA Tournament history against Duke. Mullins' calling card out of high school was how good a shooter he was. If Mullins shows that he is one of the best shooters in the country while taking on an expanded role at UConn, he will be a top 10 pick and could be the highest-drafted returner.

9. Washington Wizards - Amari Allen, 6-8, Wing/Guard, Alabama, So.

Despite measuring in much shorter than 6-feet-8 (his listed height) at the NBA Draft Combine, Allen has an archetype that NBA teams covet. He is also going to get more of an opportunity to play with the ball this season. If he follows the Labaron Philon blueprint and takes a big Year 2 jump, this is where his draft range will be.

10. Orlando Magic - Patrick Ngongba II, 6-11, Center, Duke, Jr.



Ngongba is one of the best returners in college basketball and would've likely been a Day 1 pick if he stayed in the 2026 draft. An injury late in the season slowed him down in March, but his development from Year 1 to 2 at Duke was notable. He is a polished interior finisher who also took a jump as a rim protector last season.

11. Philadelphia 76ers - David Mirković, 6-9, Forward, Illinois, So.

It wasn't super surprising that Mirković returned to Illinois, but he projects as a potential preseason All-American. Mirković moves well for a player his size and has a smooth-looking jumper. He is one of the biggest sophomore leap candidates to ponder.

12. Charlotte Hornets (via Mavericks) - Anthony Thompson, Forward, 6-8, Ohio State, Fr.

Thompson is one of the highest-ranked recruits in Ohio State history. The Southpaw is a natural shotmaker with nearly a 7-foot-4 wingspan. Not only can Thompson score at will, but he is also very efficient.

13. Golden State Warriors - Tounde Yessoufou, 6-5, Wing, St. John's, So.

Yessoufou had one of the most interesting stay-or-go decisions of the cycle. Simultaneously, Yessoufou announced a return to college and committed to play for St. John's. Yessoufou is essentially a 6-foot-5 power forward at the college level. What could make-or-break his lottery case is improving the efficiency of his 3-point jumper. He shot 29% on 5.3 attempts per game. He should be the No. 1 option at St. John's this season. It could do wonders for his stock after being projected as an early Day 2 pick.

14. Toronto Raptors - Alijah Arenas, 6-6, Guard, USC, So.

Arenas played in just 14 games during his freshman season at USC due to a meniscus injury suffered last summer. When he was on the court, he showed why he was a top 10 prospect in this recruiting class. Although his efficiency will have to improve in Year 2, he is a skilled shotmaker capable of taking a big jump on the most talented roster on paper that Eric Musselman has had since arriving at USC.

15. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks) - Cameron Williams, 6-11, Forward, Duke, Fr.

Duke is going to be one of the deepest rosters in the country. It's unclear whether or not Williams will start in the frontcourt from Day 1, but he should have a role that makes him a potential lottery pick. He has the tools and athleticism to be one of the biggest upside swings in the draft.

16. Portland Trail Blazers - Motiejus Krivas, 7-2, Center, Arizona, Sr.

Krivas is the key returner from Arizona's roster that just reached the Final Four for the first time in over two decades. Krivas is one of the best rim protectors in college basketball. He also took a positive step toward improving his offensive game. After attempting zero 3-pointers during his first two seasons, he attempted 13 (made four) last season. He's not going to be a stretch big in the NBA, but increasing the volume of attempts and becoming at least a threat from beyond the arc would be another step in improving as an all-around player.

17. Charlotte Hornets - Jason Crowe Jr., 6-3, Guard, Missouri, Fr.

Crowe was the most prolific scorer in high school basketball. The Southern California native averaged over 43 points per game during his senior season at Inglewood High School. He's a dynamic scorer and playmaker who is going to put up numbers in the SEC at Missouri. It wouldn't be shocking if he led all freshmen in points by the end of the season.

18. Memphis Grizzlies (via Timberwolves) - Malachi Moreno, 7-0, Center, Kentucky, So.

Moreno was the best freshman on Kentucky's roster last season. He was also the Wildcats' most important retention of the offseason. Moreno is a skilled passer who also showed promise of being a really solid rim protector.

19. Utah Jazz - Tyler Tanner, 6-0, Guard, Vanderbilt, Jr.

Tanner is one of the best athletes in college basketball. His size (measured at under 5-11 at the draft combine) is the concern at the next level. Still, despite being an undersized point guard, he doesn't play like it. Tanner threw down 17 dunks this season, which was the most by any player in Division I basketball under 6'1. He's also a pest on the defensive side of the ball, with a knack for being able to force turnovers

20. Charlotte Hornets (via Heat) - Rueben Chinyelu, 6-10, Center, Florida, Sr.

Chinyelu was one of the best defenders and rebounders in college basketball last season. The Florida big man would've been a likely late first-round pick if he stayed in the 2026 draft.

21. Phoenix Suns (via Cavaliers) - Billy Richmond III, 6-6, Wing, Arkansas, Jr.



Richmond is one of the best athletes in college basketball, who offers plenty on the defensive end as a 6-foot-6 wing. After playing just 17.5 minutes per game during his freshman season, his role expanded in his second season. He started 19 games for the Razorbacks and averaged 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds. Finding a consistent jumper will be the difference between being picked on Day 1 or Day 2.

22. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Nuggets) - Matas Vokietaitis, 7-0, Center, Texas, Jr.

Vokietaitis was one of the stars of the NCAA Tournament, highlighted by going for 23 points and 16 rebounds in a first-round win over BYU. Vokietaitis is a traditional big man who is a good rebounder and interior defender.

23. Indiana Pacers - Matt Able, 6-5, Guard/Wing, North Carolina, So.

North Carolina has a trio of interesting NBA prospects in Able, Neoklis Avdalas and Sayon Keita. Able could end up being the best. After an up-and-down freshman season at NC State, I'm expecting him to have a big sophomore jump under first-year coach Michael Malone.

24. Memphis Grizzlies (via Lakers) - Trey McKenney, 6-4, Guard, Michigan, So.



McKenney is my top breakout candidate for the 2026-27 season. He would've been a top-scoring option for at least a dozen power conference teams last season as a freshman. Instead, he played a key role as a microwave scorer off the bench for Michigan. McKenney shot 39% from the 3-point line and is due for an expanded scoring role with the reigning national champions. He should be a shoo-in to start and be one of the best scorers in the Big Ten.

25. Brooklyn Nets (via Rockets) - Ivan Kharchenkov, 6-7, Wing, Arizona, So.

The talk of Arizona's roster last season often centered on Koa Peat, Jadne Bradley, Brayden Burries and Krivas. Still, Kharchenkov played as crucial a role as anyone during Arizona's Final Four run. That's because he was the connector that made everything work. Kharchenkov averaged 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals. He did the dirty work by guarding top-scoring options on the other team.

26. Boston Celtics - Dame Sarr, 6-8, Wing, Duke, So.

Sarr came into last season with some serious first-round buzz. He has the tools to be an impactful 3-and-D wing at the NBA level. Sarr shot 32.3% from the 3-point line in 38 games. Even on a loaded Duke roster, Sarr should get plenty of opportunities to make an impact.

27. New York Knicks - Milan Momcilovic, 6-8, Forward, Kentucky, Sr.

Momcilovic is the best shooter in college basketball. He knocked down 48.7% of his 7.5 3-point attempts per game at Iowa State last season and is joining a system where he should be able to get plenty of looks from beyond the arc. Kentucky paid up to get one of the top available players in the transfer portal. He would've been a Day 2 pick if he stayed in the draft, but his combination of size and shooting makes him a candidate to go in the first round in 2027.

28. Detroit Pistons - Baba Oladotun, 6-10, Wing, Maryland, Fr.

Oladotun is a prospect I'm keeping an eye on as a riser throughout the season. He certainly has the size (6-foot-10, 7-1 wingspan) to be a wing at the NBA level. Adding strength to his frame over the next calendar year will do wonders for his overall game. It will also help him handle Big Ten physicality.

29. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Spurs) - Shelton Henderson, 6-6, Wing, Miami, So.

The former five-star recruit and one-time Duke commit followed Miami coach Jai Lucas to Coral Gables and emerged as the third-leading scorer as a freshman. Henderson has all the physical tools to be a wing at the NBA level.

30. Los Angeles Clippers (via Thunder) - Flory Bidunga, 6-9, Center, Louisville, Jr.

Bidunga was our top-ranked transfer in the 247Sports rankings and was part of a loaded Louisville transfer portal class. The former Kansas star is a high-motor, rim-running big man who can anchor a defense. With a good season at Louisville, he will get first-round consideration.