The Miami Heat are set to host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Kaseya Center. Miami is 5-7 overall and 1-3 at home, while Philadelphia is 2-10 overall and 1-5 on the road. The Heat have won nine of their past 12 home games against the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) has been ruled out of Monday's contest, while Joel Embiid (illness) is doubtful.

Heat vs. 76ers spread: Heat -4.5

Heat vs. 76ers over/under: 212.5 points

Heat vs. 76ers money line: Heat -202, 76ers +168

Heat vs. 76ers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Heat can cover

On Sunday, the Heat couldn't handle the Pacers and fell 119-110. The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tyler Herro, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points. What's more, he also posted a 63.6% 3-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. For the season, Herro is averaging 24.8 points, 5.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Offensively, the Heat are scoring 111.3 points per game this season. Miami is connecting on 39.1% of its 3-point attempts, which ranks third in the NBA.

Why the 76ers can cover

Meanwhile, the 76ers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They took a 98-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Magic. The contest marked Philadelphia's lowest-scoring match so far this season. Jared McCain put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 10 for 17 en route to 29 points. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the 76ers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds.

The 76ers are 1-8 in their last nine games, but they are 4-1 against the spread in their past five games played on a Monday.

