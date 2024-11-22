The Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets in a 2024 NBA Cup game as a part of the 2024 NBA in-season tournament on Friday. Philadelphia is 2-12 overall and 1-5 at home, while Brooklyn is 6-9 overall and 2-6 on the road. The Nets are 1-1 in East Group A play, while the 76ers are 0-2 in the in-season tournament. The Nets and 76ers split their four meetings last season with both teams winning a game at home and on the road. Paul George (knee) is out for Philly, while Nicolas Claxton (back) and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) are questionable for Brooklyn.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Sixers are favored by 4.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Nets odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 215.5 points.

Nets vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -4.5

Nets vs. 76ers over/under: 215.5 points

Nets vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -192, Nets: +159

BRK: The Nets are 5-1-1 against the spread as a road underdog

PHI: The Under has hit in six of the last eight 76ers games

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets have been one of the best teams ATS in the NBA this season at 10-4-1, but they are covering at an even greater clip as the underdog. Brooklyn is 8-2-1 as the underdog this season, covering at 80%. The Nets are 5-1-1 as the away underdog and 6-1-1 ATS on the road in general. The Nets have covered in five of their last six road games entering Philadelphia and the 76ers are 1-5 ATS at home this season.

The 76ers will be without George (knee), which hurts an offense that is already 29th in points per game and 30th in offensive rating. The Sixers also rank last in field goal percentage and in assists per game. The 76ers have lost five straight and 10 of their last 11 games, which the Nets can take advantage of Friday. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

Tyrese Maxey returned to the 76ers lineup on Wednesday after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury. He showed some rust, shooting 3 of 13 from the field and finishing with only eight points in 20 minutes, but a slower start can be expected in the first game back from an extended absence. The 24-year-old leads the 76ers in scoring at 25.1 points per game, and with George out, Maxey's return will provide a significant boost for a 76ers team desperate to turn its season around.

The 76ers went 6-2 over the previous two seasons against the Nets with four of those victories coming by more than six points. Opposing teams are shooting 48.4% from the field against Brooklyn, which ranks 27th in the league. Jared McCain, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, continues his impressive rookie season as he's scored at least 20 points in six straight games. See which team to pick here.

