The Philadelphia 76ers (7-15) will try to keep climbing out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference when they host the Indiana Pacers (10-15) on Friday night. Philadelphia has won four of its last five games, and it is entering this contest on a two-game winning streak after beating Chicago by eight points its last time out. Indiana has lost five of its last six games, falling to Charlotte in a 113-109 final as an 11.5-point favorite last weekend. The 76ers and Pacers are both rested coming into this game after sitting out since Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are favored by 6.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Pacers odds, while the over/under is 227 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Pacers vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

76ers vs. Pacers spread: 76ers -6.5

76ers vs. Pacers over/under: 227 points

76ers vs. Pacers money line: 76ers: -254, Pacers: +207

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia got off to a horrendous start this season, but it has been piling up wins over the last two weeks. The 76ers have won four of their last five games, and they have been able to get some crucial rest this week as well. Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey have all missed time due to injuries, but they are all healthy coming into this matchup.

Embiid scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in his return against Chicago on Sunday, while Maxey posted the first triple-double of his career. George and Kelly Oubre Jr. each scored 12 points to help Philadelphia maintain its momentum. The 76ers have covered the spread in five straight games, while the Pacers are 1-7 against the spread in their last eight outings.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana has also been hampered by injuries this season, so the five-day layoff was helpful for the Pacers as well. T.J. McConnell scored a career-high 30 points in a narrow loss to Charlotte on Sunday, as Indiana was unable to overcome 17 turnovers and poor rebounding numbers. The Pacers have already played one close game against Philadelphia this season, pushing the 76ers to overtime at the end of October.

They have covered the spread in 12 of the last 18 meetings between these teams, and Philadelphia is just 3-10 in its last 13 home games. Pascal Siakam leads Indiana with 19.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, while Bennedict Mathurin is adding 17.8 points and 6.3 rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton is chipping in 17.5 points, 8.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

