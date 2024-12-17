The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-5) and the Milwaukee Bucks (14-11) are set to clash in the 2024 NBA Cup Championship on Tuesday. The Bucks have won three games rolling into this matchup. Back on Saturday, Milwaukee beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-102 in the semifinals. Meanwhile, OKC has won five straight games. The Thunder defeated the Houston Rockets 111-96 during the semifinals. Players on the winning roster of the NBA Cup earn over $500,000 each, while the losing players will receive just over $200,000 each.

Tipoff from T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev., is 8:30 p.m. ET. After opening at -4.5, Oklahoma City is now a 5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Bucks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 215. Before locking in any Bucks vs. Thunder picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Bucks vs. Thunder 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -5

Bucks vs. Thunder over/under: 216.5 points

Bucks vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -206, Milwaukee +171

MIL: The Bucks are 10-14-1 against the spread in 2024

OKC: The Thunder are 16-9 against the spread this season

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable, knee) has the skillset to be a force in the paint as a scorer and defender. Antetokounmpo is first in the NBA in scoring (32.7) and fifth in rebounds (11.5) with 6.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. He's totaled a double-double in four of the last five games. In his last contest, Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, and four blocks.

Guard Damian Lillard (probable, calf) gives the Bucks a reliable shot creator and facilitator. Lillard averages 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest. He's totaled at least 25 points in eight of the last nine games. In the semifinal win over the Atlanta Hawks, Lillard had 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a crafty ball handler and playmaker. Gilgeous-Alexander has a silky smooth mid-range jumper. The 26-year-old ranks fourth in the NBA in points (30.3) with 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He's racked up 30-plus points in four straight games. In his last contest, Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and five steals.

Forward Jalen Williams is a three-level scorer in the frontcourt. Williams owns a nice shooting stroke but puts the ball on the floor as well. The 23-year-old averages 21.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and five assists per game. The Santa Clara product has compiled 20-plus points in five of his last six games. On Dec. 7 against the Pelicans, Williams had 27 points, six rebounds and five assists.

How to make Bucks vs. Thunder picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 225 combined points.

So who wins Bucks vs. Thunder on Tuesday, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time?