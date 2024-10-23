Celtics vs. Knicks score, live updates: NBA season opens as reigning champions start hot vs. new-look New York

The 2024-25 NBA season tipped off in Boston on Tuesday night as the Celtics raised another banner

The NBA is back. The 2024-25 season tipped off Tuesday night in Boston as the reigning champion Celtics host the Knicks. The Celtics are favorites to win it all again in 2025, and both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown still might feel like they have something to prove, even after lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy four months ago. The Knicks, meanwhile, are debuting their new-look lineup. New York swung blockbuster trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns this season as the franchise searches for its first NBA title in 51 years.

The Celtics picked up where they left off in June. Boston hit 17 first-half 3-pointers and scored a ridiculous 74 points in the season's first 24 minutes, carrying a 19-point lead into the locker room.

There was fanfare before tip-off as the Celtics raised their 18th banner to the rafters and handed out championship rings to players, coaches and staff. 

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Tuesday's season opener. Follow along with us below.

The Celtics have tied the record for most 3-pointers

That's 29 3-pointers for the Celtics, tying the all-time NBA record set by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020. We have more than eight minutes remaining, so the Celtics have a chance to absolutely shatter the record here.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 1:23 AM
We've had opening night history, will we see overall history?

The Celtics just broke the record for most 3's on opening night with their 25th make. Their up to 26 now, and with a full quarter to go, the league record of 29 is well within their sights.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 1:11 AM
Why are the Knicks helping off of shooters?

Whoever came up with this game-plan for the Knicks defensively has some explaining to do. They're throwing help at ball-handlers against a team that just set the record for 3-point shooting volume a season ago. The Celtics want to take wide open 3's and the Knicks are giving them away freely. They won't make 60% every night, but the Knicks are playing into their hands. 

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 1:02 AM
So much for matching up well with Boston

The Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges, in part, because he was supposed to help them match up with the Celtics. Having Bridges and OG Anunoby gave them two elite defenders to throw at Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. But Tatum is cooking Bridges in isolation tonight. Maybe his offense is affecting his defense, but Bridges has had no chance against Tatum whatsoever so far.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 1:00 AM
Bridges finally makes a 3!

Well, that's a relief for Mikal Bridges. The Celtics have been leaving him open for quite a bit now, and he finally punished them on that quick catch-and-shoot. Obviously 1-for-6 is nothing to get excited about, but Bridges badly needed to see the ball go through the net, if only to stop overthinking his release.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:55 AM
We're right back on history watch for the Celtics

The Celtics just barely missed out on the NBA record for 3's in a half (they had 17 in the first, the record is 18), but with a quick start to the second half, they've got a real shot at becoming the first team ever to make 30 3's in a game. The Milwaukee Bucks hold the NBA record with 29 back in 2020, but nine more 3's from a Celtics team this hot seems entirely feasible.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:52 AM
Celtics go right back at Towns

The Celtics started the first half by attacking Karl-Anthony Towns in pick-and-roll. They open the second with Jaylen Brown nailing a triple in his face and then working him into a pick-and-roll that leads to a Derrick White 3. The Knicks are clearly still figuring out how to make the most of Towns defensively. Right now, he's serving as target practice for the Celtics.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:49 AM
Boston misses out on history, but didn't miss much else

The Celtics hit 17 3-pointers in the first half, tying a team record for most triples in a half, but falling just short of the NBA record of 18 set by the Milwaukee Bucks a few years ago. The Celtics will just have to take solace in their enormous 74-55 lead at the half. Jayson Tatum leads the way with 25, but every Boston starter except Al Horford is in double-figures. The Knicks, meanwhile, are playing fairly well offensively aside from... whatever is going on with Mikal Bridges' broken jump shot. The issues have come on defense, where the Celtics have attacked Karl-Anthony Towns in pick-and-roll relentlessly on their way to all of those open 3's.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:32 AM
Boston has already changed its game plan to account for Mikal Bridges

We opened the game with Al Horford defending Josh Hart—ostensibly the weakest shooting Knick in the starting five. Well, now Horford is defending Bridges. It took the Celtics less than a half to completely give up on Mikal Bridges. They don't think he can make shots, and it's showing in how they're defending him.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:28 AM
Jayson Tatum making the loudest opening statement

That isolation layup over Josh Hart has Jayson Tatum up to 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting. His 3-pointer is back and he's creating clean looks with ease. This feels like a statement half for him. He just won Finals MVP but could barely crack the Team USA rotation. He's using that as motivation for a spectacular start in the season opener.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:24 AM
The 3's are all easy for Boston

Sometimes teams make a bunch of 3's on shooting variance. That is not what is happening tonight. The Celtics aren't making tough, contested 3's. They're creating easy 3-pointers whenever they want them. The Knicks have no defensive answer. It's a combination of a team that is still figuring itself out, poor game-planning and excellent offensive execution for Boston.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:20 AM
In case you're watching for history...

The most 3-pointers in a half by a team in NBA history is 18. The Celtics have 13 with around seven minutes to go in the first half. Boston has a very real chance of making history in this first half, and as such, the game as a whole. Not how the Knicks drew this one up.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:12 AM
Deuce McBride a rare bright spot for the Knicks

Deuce McBride has nine points on four shots for the Knicks so far, and his last triple came with Jalen Brunson starting his rest period. McBride is the only proven, high-level player on this Knicks bench. They gave up a ton of depth to get Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges. Having McBride step up like this is going to go a long way for New York this season, and he's the only reason they're still in this game.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:07 AM
The Celtics look every bit a champion through one quarter

Well, if there was any thought that Boston might fall off from their historic pace last season, they're up 43-24 after one quarter and have made 10 3-pointers in 12 minutes. They've attacked Karl-Anthony Towns relentlessly on defense and are getting whatever they want. Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges looks completely lost from deep. This is about as bad as things could have started for the Knicks.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:04 AM
This Bridges situation might be a crisis

We opened tonight's game with Al Horford defending Josh Hart. That's a reasonable choice on Boston's part. Defenses often put their centers on shaky opposing shooters to help their help-defense. But Luke Kornet guarding Mikal Bridges? That's (pun intended) a bridge too far. The Celtics are treating Bridges like a liability right now. This is a full-blown crisis for the Knicks.

Sam Quinn
October 23, 2024, 12:02 AM
Boston owning the math game

Well this isn't exactly what the Knicks had in mind after their big offseason: Boston has seven 3-pointers and New York hasn't made one. The Celtics hitting shots is nothing new. They were a historic shooting team last season during their championship run. But the Knicks expected to be a great shooting team as well this season. But they've played a good chunk of this quarter without Karl-Anthony Towns, maybe the best shooter on the team, and Mikal Bridges seems to have lost his form. Suddenly a team that expected to thrive from deep looks like a mess while the champs are raining fire from beyond the arc.

Sam Quinn
October 22, 2024, 11:58 PM
Jayson Tatum's jumper is back

We may not be able to figure out what's going on with Mikal Bridges' jump shot, but fortunately for Boston, Jayson Tatum looks more comfortable than ever from deep. He shot only around 28% from 3-point range in the playoffs and struggled in the playoffs, but he's already hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter of this one, and his form looks pristine.

Sam Quinn
October 22, 2024, 11:54 PM
Jericho Sims isn't gonna cut it at backup center

To be fair, the Knicks didn't exactly plan to use Jericho Sims in the first quarter on opening night. They have Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa on their roster behind Karl-Anthony Towns, but both are hurt. Sims has defensive upside, but his hands are a real problem at center. He struggles to catch and hold the ball, and sure enough, he flubs a pick-and-roll on his first offensive possession. 

Sam Quinn
October 22, 2024, 11:48 PM
Mikal Bridges' shot looks as ugly as advertised

We just got the first 3-point attempt from Mikal Bridges and... yea, the preseason was indicative of something bigger. He missed, and the hitch we saw all preseason was very much there. He has to get this figured out quickly, because the Knicks gave up basically all of their draft capital thinking they were getting a very good shooter.

Sam Quinn
October 22, 2024, 11:46 PM
Shot-selection vs. shotmaking

The Knicks haven't missed a shot yet... but they're losing. This is one of the many ways Boston punishes its opponents. The Knicks are 4-for-4 from the field, but they haven't attempted a 3-pointer yet. The Celtics have missed two shots, but made three 3-pointers, and are therefore up 11-8. Boston is by far the highest-volume 3-point shooting team in the NBA. The math is always in their favor.

Sam Quinn
October 22, 2024, 11:43 PM
Celtics immediately ignoring Josh Hart

Something to keep in mind for the Knicks: Josh Hart is the only poor shooter in the starting lineup, and one strategic wrinkle we've seen teams take against similar opponents is putting their centers on them so that their biggest player is freer to offer help. Sure enough, Boston has Al Horford on Josh Hart, and they're igoring him off of the ball. Hart's ability to make open 3's is going to be essential for New York's success this season.

Sam Quinn
October 22, 2024, 11:39 PM
What's up with Bridges' shot?

Mikal Bridges will make his Knicks debut Tuesday night. It's a big night as the star wing gets reunited on the court some of his ex-Villanova teammates. But Knicks fans (and other fans) will be paying close attention to Bridges' jumper. It hadn't looked right in the prseason, and the clips from warm-ups tonight have not been, uh, promising.

Here's more, including Bridges' explanation about changing his shot.

 
Welcome to the 2024-25 NBA season

The NBA is back. We're about 45 minutes from tip-off between the Celtics and Knicks at TD Garden. The reigning champs are about to raise a banner and get their rings, and then it's down to business.

One question at the top of many fans' minds: Will the Celtics repeat? Boston enters as the favorite to win it all again in 2025, but no team has won back-to-back NBA titles since the Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

CBS Sports experts made their Finals predictions -- and picked how they think each conference will finish, 1-15, before tip-off. The Celtics were the most popular title pick, but they certainly have competition.

NBA predictions: Expert picks for Finals winner, regular-season standings with Celtics, Thunder as favorites
Brad Botkin
NBA predictions: Expert picks for Finals winner, regular-season standings with Celtics, Thunder as favorites

