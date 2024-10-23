Celtics vs. Knicks score, live updates: NBA season opens as reigning champions start hot vs. new-look New York

The NBA is back. The 2024-25 season tipped off Tuesday night in Boston as the reigning champion Celtics host the Knicks. The Celtics are favorites to win it all again in 2025, and both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown still might feel like they have something to prove, even after lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy four months ago. The Knicks, meanwhile, are debuting their new-look lineup. New York swung blockbuster trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns this season as the franchise searches for its first NBA title in 51 years.

The Celtics picked up where they left off in June. Boston hit 17 first-half 3-pointers and scored a ridiculous 74 points in the season's first 24 minutes, carrying a 19-point lead into the locker room.

There was fanfare before tip-off as the Celtics raised their 18th banner to the rafters and handed out championship rings to players, coaches and staff.

