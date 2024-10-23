Before the 2024-25 NBA season officially kicked off on Tuesday, the Boston Celtics received their 2024 championship rings before the 18th championship banner in franchise history was raised ahead of their opener with the New York Knicks.

The ring features a total of 15 carats of white diamonds representing the 15 Eastern Conference teams. Here's a look at the bling -- the finer details of which will be listed below.

As you can see if you tap into the three different pictures in the tweet above, the ring includes:

16 emerald-cut diamonds along the inner bezel representing Boston's 16 playoff wins en route to the title

18 emerald-cut diamonds along the outer bezel representing the 18 championships in franchise history

84 points of diamonds on the side bezel to represent Boston's playoff winning percentage last season

30 points of diamonds on the word "WORLD" to represent the 30 seasons played by the Celtics at the TD Garden, and 80 points of diamonds in the word "CHAMPIONS" to represent the 80 combined wins Boston tallied during the 2024 regular and postseason

Each ring is personalized with the player's name, which is flanked by two more diamonds. One of the cooler features is the parquet floor pattern, paying homage to the old Boston Garden, that is etched into the side panels surrounding the player's number. Below the number is the 2024 team's mantra: "Whatever it takes."

Another unique feature is the removable top, where you'll find a rendering of the 2024 championship banner and the numbers of each of the players inside the bottom piece and an actual piece of the home parquet floor along with the date and score of the Celtics championship clinching victory over Dallas.