The Boston Celtics will take on the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at TD Garden. Boston is 7-3 overall and 3-1 at home, while Orlando is 6-5 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Celtics have won the last three meetings between the teams.

Boston is favored by three points in the latest Celtics vs. Magic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 213.

Celtics vs. Magic spread: Celtics -3

Celtics vs. Magic over-under: 213 points

Celtics vs. Magic money line: Orlando +125 Boston -145



What you need to know about the Celtics

The Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 116-107 on Jan. 8. Their past three games have been postponed because of COVID-19 related issues. Jaylen Brown posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 boards along with five assists vs. Washington. He is listed as questionable for Friday's game due to health and safety protocols. Javonte Green, Semi Ojeleye and Daniel Theis are also listed as questionable. Jayson Tatum, Carsen Edwards and Robert Williams remain out due to the protocols.

Tatum was named the Eastern Conference's Player of the Week for the week ending on Jan. 10. He averaged 33.0 points per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 52.0 percent from 3-point range. He also averaged 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The Celtics have a 66-51 all-time record vs. the Magic. They have won 44 of 60 matchups in Boston. Tatum scored 52 total points in his final two meetings with Orlando last season.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando absorbed a 121-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Milwaukee blew the game open at the beginning of the fourth quarter, when the Bucks padded a four-point edge with a 24-6 run. Nikola Vucevic dropped a double-double on 28 points and 13 rebounds in addition to five assists, and Aaron Gordon had 21 points and eight assists along with five rebounds. The Magic were held to 42.9 percent shooting from the field by the Bucks.

Orlando has lost three consecutive games and five of seven overall heading into Friday night's game. The Magic narrowly missed scoring 100 points for the seventh time this season on Monday. They have won all six games in which the team has reached the century mark. Orlando is 4-2 when making 10-plus three point field goal attempts. The Magic are averaging 13.5 turnovers per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA. Evan Fournier (back) and Michael Carter-Williams (foot) are out for Friday's game.

How to make Celtics vs. Magic picks

