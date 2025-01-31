The Boston Celtics hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 12-36 overall and 8-17 at home, while Boston is 33-15 overall and 17-6 on the road. New Orleans has dropped four straight games after losing to the Dallas Mavericks 137-136 on Jan. 29. Boston is looking to build off its dominant 122-100 win over the Chicago Bulls. The Celtics are 20-28, while the Pelicans are 19-28-1 against the spread this season.

Tipoff in New Orleans is at 8 p.m. ET. The Celtics are favored by 11 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Celtics odds, and the over/under is 232.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Celtics spread: Pelicans +11

Pelicans vs. Celtics over/under: 232.5 points

Pelicans vs. Celtics money line: Pelicans: +404, Celtics: -552

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics will head into Wednesday's matchup on the come-up: they were handed a two-point loss on Jan. 27, but they sure didn't let that happen against the Bulls on Wednesday. The Celtics blew past the Bulls 122-100. Kristaps Porzingis had an outstanding game, shooting 8-for-14 from long range en route to dropping a double-double on 34 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (eight).

Jaylen Brown was another key player, going 10 for 18 en route to 28 points plus six assists and six rebounds. Jayson Tatum continues to play at an extremely high level on both ends for the Celtics. The six-time NBA All-Star enters Friday's game averaging 26.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Meanwhile, the Pelicans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 137-136 to the Mavericks. Despite their loss, the Pelicans saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays.

Trey Murphy III went 13 for 17 en route to 32 points plus six rebounds. Murphy III is now averaging 21.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The team also got some help courtesy of Zion Williamson, who went 11 for 18 en route to 29 points plus seven assists and six rebounds. Williamson has been outstanding this season, and is one of four New Orleans players averaging 21 or more points per game. Williamson enters Friday averaging 23.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs.

