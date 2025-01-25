Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Philadelphia 16-27, Chicago 19-26

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $37.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Philadelphia 76ers will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Center. The Bulls are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the 76ers in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The 76ers are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They skirted past the Cavaliers 132-129. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Philadelphia as it put an end to their seven-game losing streak.

The 76ers can attribute much of their success to Tyrese Maxey, who scored 29 points along with seven assists and two steals. Maxey's evening made it nine games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The 76ers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in October of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Bulls managed to keep up with the Warriors until halftime on Thursday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Bulls wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 131-106 walloping at the hands of the Warriors. Chicago got off to an early lead (up 14 with 7:41 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Philadelphia's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 16-27. As for Chicago, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-26 record this season.

The 76ers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulls in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, winning 108-100. Will the 76ers repeat their success, or do the Bulls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a 4.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.