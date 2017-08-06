Could you answer Phil Jackson's three job interview questions?

Dubbed the "Zen Master," Phil Jackson has always been one of the most interesting people in the basketball world.

And as a recent revelation from a coaching interview he conducted during his time with the New York Knicks shows, he still has his own style. In a fascinating feature about Chris Brickley, a former Knicks player development coach and current trainer for a multitude of NBA players, we got to see the questions Jackson asked to someone he was thinking of hiring. Via Business Insider:

As quickly as Brickley got into the NBA, however, his job appeared to be in jeopardy when the Knicks hired Phil Jackson as president of basketball operations in 2014. Brickley recalled the entire coaching staff being fired as he was preparing for an interview in Jackson's office. "I'm thinking I'm gonna go in there, I'm gonna meet with him, I'm done," Brickley said. "So I go in, I'm super nervous, super scared. It's Phil Jackson. I don't even know the guy. I come in sit down in his office and he said, 'I'm gonna ask you three questions." Jackson proceeded to ask Brickley about Steve Nash's athleticism, the proper footwork leading into a jumper, and five characteristics of an athlete. Brickley simply went with his gut and answered the questions as best he could. "I had my interview and it went well, and he's like, 'I'll see you at pre-draft workouts in two days,'" Brickley said. "I was so excited, so happy, and at that point, I knew I was gonna stay on."

Well, I guess the questions about the footwork and characteristics of an athlete are relevant to a player development coach, but this seems like peak Jackson just operating on a different level than everyone else.

Oh, you thought this was going to be a normal job interview with questions about the team and the tasks you perform? Nope, tell me about a retired point guard's athleticism.