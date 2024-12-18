Over the weekend, veteran guard Dennis Schröder was traded to the Golden State Warriors from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for guard De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks. During his introductory press conference, Schröder revealed that his son, Dennis Jr., who is just 6, had quite the reaction to his father being traded to a new team.

"He was like, 'Oh, we're lucky, now it's a good team at least,'" Schröder said on Tuesday. "That was the first thing, and I had to laugh and I was in a bad mood. He's of course a Steph Curry fan.

"He watches every game, all he does is basketball and he's going to be thrilled to see him. Even yesterday when I came in, he was like 'Was Steph Curry there?' I was like, 'You're not going to ask me how I'm doing?'

Dennis Jr. certainly isn't wrong that his father is getting quite an upgrade in the standings as a result of the trade. After all, the Warriors are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference with a 14-11 record, and now Schröder will get a chance to play alongside Stephen Curry.

Meanwhile, the Nets are currently in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with just a 10-16 record, aren't expected to contend for a playoff spot this season.

Schröder could be a very valuable asset for a Warriors team that could certainly use some backcourt scoring after losing Klay Thompson in free agency this past summer. The veteran guard is averaging 18.4 points and 6.6 assists, while shooting 38.7% from deep on the year.

The Warriors have won just two of their last 10 games, so getting some offensive help in the form of Schröder definitely should be a nice boost. Regardless, Dennis Jr. appears to be more concerned with what Curry is up to rather than how his father is getting acclimated to his new surroundings.